 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsCricket

Left seems to be right in the T20 World Cup finals at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Guru Krishnan
Nov 13, 2022 / 09:56 PM IST

The son of former Zimbabwe all-rounder, Late Kevin Curran, Sam was much in demand after the final with every journalist wanting a piece of him for their stories after he was presented by the England team for the Mixed Zone.

Legendary Pakistan left-arm swing bowler Wasim Akram did it against England in the 1992 World Cup final on March 25, 1992, finishing with three for 49 to play a key role in Pakistan winning the World Cup for the first and only time. Akram’s victims were Ian Botham in his first spell, and Allan Lamb and Chris Lewis off successive deliveries, clean bowling them in a dream spell that doesn’t come often.

England’s Sam Curran, in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final on Sunday, picked up a wicket in his first spell that read 2-0-5-1 in the Power Play while his second spell was 2-0-7-2 in the death overs (17th and 19th of the Pakistan innings).

It came as no surprise that Curran was named the player of the final with figures of 3/12 in four overs. He has also voted the Player of the Tournament for a tally of 13 wickets, the second most in the tournament after Sri Lanka’s leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (15 wickets).

Curran took his wickets at an average of 11.38 and an economy rate of 6.52, the best among England pace bowlers and third best after Moeen Ali (4.50) and Adil Rashid (6.12). His best figures of 5 for 10 came against Afghanistan in Perth.

Ask Curran how it feels to emulate Akram in a World Cup final between the two nations and play a crucial role in helping the team win the trophy at The G, and he just says, “I am happy the team won. Of course, I would like to be compared with Akram but I don’t think I am half the bowler that he was. He was an incredible performer. It was an amazing win (for us). Fantastic.”

The son of former Zimbabwe all-rounder, Late Kevin Curran, Sam was much in demand after the final with every journalist wanting a piece of him for their stories after he was presented by the England team for the Mixed Zone.

Guru Krishnan