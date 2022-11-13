Left seems to be right in the T20 World Cup finals at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Legendary Pakistan left-arm swing bowler Wasim Akram did it against England in the 1992 World Cup final on March 25, 1992, finishing with three for 49 to play a key role in Pakistan winning the World Cup for the first and only time. Akram’s victims were Ian Botham in his first spell, and Allan Lamb and Chris Lewis off successive deliveries, clean bowling them in a dream spell that doesn’t come often.

England’s Sam Curran, in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final on Sunday, picked up a wicket in his first spell that read 2-0-5-1 in the Power Play while his second spell was 2-0-7-2 in the death overs (17th and 19th of the Pakistan innings).

It came as no surprise that Curran was named the player of the final with figures of 3/12 in four overs. He has also voted the Player of the Tournament for a tally of 13 wickets, the second most in the tournament after Sri Lanka’s leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (15 wickets).

Curran took his wickets at an average of 11.38 and an economy rate of 6.52, the best among England pace bowlers and third best after Moeen Ali (4.50) and Adil Rashid (6.12). His best figures of 5 for 10 came against Afghanistan in Perth.

Ask Curran how it feels to emulate Akram in a World Cup final between the two nations and play a crucial role in helping the team win the trophy at The G, and he just says, “I am happy the team won. Of course, I would like to be compared with Akram but I don’t think I am half the bowler that he was. He was an incredible performer. It was an amazing win (for us). Fantastic.”

The son of former Zimbabwe all-rounder, Late Kevin Curran, Sam was much in demand after the final with every journalist wanting a piece of him for their stories after he was presented by the England team for the Mixed Zone.

Curran said: “It was quite a tricky pitch. The Pakistan bowlers challenged our batsmen. It was swinging, it was nipping, and it had a good pace and good bounce. It was a good pitch, it challenged both the bat and the ball. We are happy with the win. I am just very happy we won the World Cup. It is a great feeling to say we won the World Cup. We will enjoy tonight.".

Curran usually does not bowl in the Power Play and he comes in very handy more in the middle and death overs. In this World Cup, he has been used in the Power Play in the semifinal against India and the final, sending down two overs when the field restrictions were in vogue, while against Ireland, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka in the league stage, he bowled one over in the Power Play.

His effectiveness in the death overs comes when the batsmen go for runs and give catches or he bowls stump to stump and waits for the batsmen to make mistakes.

On Sunday, he swung it marginally in his second over (5th of the innings) to invite Pakistan’s Md Rizwan to go for a drive, but the resultant inside edge disturbed the stumps. And, in his third and fourth overs, the 17th and 19th of the Pakistan innings, their top-scorer Shan Masood and Mohammad Nawaz hit straight into the hands of Liam Livingstone at deep mid-wicket.

Curran, whose five for 10 against Afghanistan in England’s opening game of the World Cup, is the only occasion an England bowler has taken five wickets in a T20I inning.

Curran’s team-mate and senior player Moeen Ali said to a question from moneycontrol.com after Sunday’s final: “Sam has improved a lot. I feel he can bowl at any stage. Like today, he bowled in the Power Play. It’s not in every game that he bowls in the Power Play. He bowls at the death. He just loves the occasion and he knows what he is doing. He is one of those guys you can trust. He is a fantastic player. He is only going to get better. The more he plays, the more he is in the side, and he can cement his place in the team. He is only going to improve.”

The victorious England captain Jos Buttler was pleased with the performance of Curran. “Sam has stepped up and has been an absolute revelation. He's a brilliant cricketer. He loves those crunch moments. He deserved the Player of the Tournament award, and we're so proud to have him in our team.”

When asked if Curran’s performances can be equated with Akram’s 1992 performance in the World Cup final at this very venue, Buttler said: “Yeah, I think Sam would definitely take being compared to Wasim Akram. That's a pretty good rap. Yeah, he's a top performer. He's only going to get better and better as well. He's still a young man. But he's got a lot of experience already in those shoulders, and he just wants the ball. He's a man you turn to and tell him he's on, and he's already saying, ‘Yeah, I want to bowl’. Just so pleased for him, his performances, and he's got everything he deserves.”

Curran made his debut in T20Is three years ago in New Zealand and has appeared in 34 T20Is. He missed the 2021 T20 World Cup due to a back injury. He is not unfamiliar to the Indian fans, having frustrated the Indian team in the Tests with his bat later in the batting order umpteen times. He has also appeared for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, turning out for Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team in 2020 and 2021 after being a Punjab Kings player in 2019.

“IPL has been great. I loved my time there. I learned a lot from those guys. It was fantastic learning from guys who have played on big occasions. I used to test myself, I used to keep learning and improving. Hopefully, I will be back wherever I go back in the IPL, fingers crossed,” Curran said.

Curran’s performances even won the praise of the Pakistan fast bowler, Haris Rauf, who knows the MCG pitch really well as he turns out for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League. Rauf spoke about Curran: “Sam bowled very well throughout the tournament. Hence he was named the Player of the Tournament. The way he has played in the final against us, the way he bowls and bats, he has class and has a good future.”