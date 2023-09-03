Asia Cup Updates: Bangladesh's clinical bowling leads to 89-run win over Afghanistan

September 03, 2023 / 08:35 PM IST

-- Max Verstappen took a record 10th Formula One win in a row on Sunday in a Red Bull one-two with Sergio Perez at Ferrari's home Italian Grand Prix.

-- The championship leader's victory on a sunny afternoon at Monza's "Temple of Speed" outside Milan was also Red Bull's 15th in succession -- another Formula One record.

-- Spaniard Carlos Sainz was third for Ferrari, his first podium appearance of the season, after starting on pole position and leading until the 15th of 51 laps.

-- Verstappen stretched his lead in the standings over Perez to 145 points with eight rounds remaining.