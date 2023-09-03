Asia Cup Updates: Bangladesh's clinical bowling leads to 89-run win over Afghanistan

The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned with Moneycontrol.com.
Asia Cup Updates: Batting first, the Shakib al-Hasan-led side posted a mammoth target of 335. In response, Afghanistan's top order posed a stringent challenge, with Ibrahim Zadran and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi scoring 50s each. However, the lower order collapsed akin to a pack of cards, with the team getting bundled up at 245 in the 45th over.
Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who recently made his return to the side, will be missing the next game against Nepal due to "personal reasons", reports said, citing sources. Bumrah would be briefly returning to Mumbai, before heading back to Sri Lanka to play in the Super 4 stage, news agency ANI reported. India needs to defeat Nepal on September 4 to qualify in the next round.
News agency ANI quoted government sources as claiming that Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had given his consent to be part of the ‘One Nation, One Election committee' before notification with names came out.
However, the Congress MP later declined to be part of the exercise in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
-- Ahead of India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 on September 4 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Nepal.
-- Cricket team coach Monty Desai says, “...Every generation (of Nepal Cricket) had a dream that one day they will play with big nations...Today their dream is coming true...”
-- Max Verstappen took a record 10th Formula One win in a row on Sunday in a Red Bull one-two with Sergio Perez at Ferrari's home Italian Grand Prix.
-- The championship leader's victory on a sunny afternoon at Monza's "Temple of Speed" outside Milan was also Red Bull's 15th in succession -- another Formula One record.
-- Spaniard Carlos Sainz was third for Ferrari, his first podium appearance of the season, after starting on pole position and leading until the 15th of 51 laps.
-- Verstappen stretched his lead in the standings over Perez to 145 points with eight rounds remaining.
Ahead of the upcoming G20 summit, Delhi Police conducted a flag march at Jafrabad, Welcome, Dayalpur, Nand Nagri area of North East Delhi, earlier today.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "I have the statement of that politician & the same statement was also issued by one of the MPs of Congress P Chidambaram, I have seen more or less a similar kind of statement from Congress President Kharge. I do not want to condemn that minister from Tamil Nadu because he has exposed himself. But the question is, would the Congress party still be in alliance with DMK...This is a test for Rahul Gandhi. He has to make a decision about whether he respects Sanatan Dharma or not...If he does not snap ties with DMK people will confirm that they are anti-Hindu..."
DMK Spokesperson TKS Elangovan defended Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Sanatan Dharma remark and said, “...All those people who had condemned Udhayanidhi Stalin for his speech have not condemned Modi for what had happened in Manipur.”
He said that Udhayanidhi said a very simple thing; he talked about Tamil culture. “The Tamil culture is all men are born equal. That is what he said. He did not want any difference by birth, by class... I will become a Sanatani. If I am allowed into any temple to perform puja, I will accept it. I don't understand what they mean by Santana. What we oppose is this inequality by birth...”
Congress MP KC Venugopal speaks on Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury not joining the committee formed for One Nation One Election.
“Government of India want to divert the issue of Adani...that's why they are doing all these things. And also, while doing these things, they are totally sabotaging the parliamentary customs and conventions.”