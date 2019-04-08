KXIP vs SRH match Live IPL 2019: Warner's unbeaten 70 helps Hyderabad to 150/4

Live now
Apr 08, 2019 09:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET! Manish Pandey c (sub)Nair b Shami 19(15)
WICKET! Nabi run out (Ashwin) 12(7)
WICKET! Shankar c Rahul b Ashwin 26(27)
WICKET! Bairstow c Ashwin b Mujeeb 1(6)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
Shami will bowl. Manish Pandey is on strike. CAUGHT! Short ball and Manish Pandey looks for a pull shot but mistimes it to Nair standing at deep mid. Warner is on strike. Second ball is a dot delivery. Warner gets a single off the third ball. Deepak Hooda is on strike. FOUR! Fuller delivery and Hooda plays the ball to fine leg for a boundary. FOUR! Half volley and Hooda punches the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. SXI! Full toss and Hooda hits the ball over long off for a maximum. 15 runs off the over.
After 20 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 150/4 ( David Warner 70 , Deepak Hooda 14)
WICKET! Manish Pandey c (sub)Nair b Shami 19(15)
Short ball and manish Pandey looks for a pull shot but mistimes it to Nair standing at deep mid
Curran will bowl. Manish Pandey is on strike. FOUR! Cheeky shot from Pandey as he plays a tricky shot over short third fielder for a boundary. Pandey gets a single off the second ball. Warner plays the third ball to deep mid and gets a single. Pandey plays the next ball away to deep cover for another single. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. FOUR! Fuller delivery and Warner works that ball to third man for a single. 11 runs off the over.
After 19 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 135/3 ( David Warner 69 , Manish Pandey 19)
Ankit Rajpoot will bowl. Warner is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to long off for a single. Pandey plays the second ball to deep cover for another single. Warner gets 2 runs off the third ball Warner plays the fourth ball to long-on for a single. Manish Pandey plays the fifth ball to deep cover and gets a single. Warner digs out a yorker and gets 2 runs. 8 runs off the over.
After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 124/3 ( David Warner 64 , Manish Pandey 13)
Shami will bowl. Pandey is on strike. FOUR! Shami bowls a full pitched delivery and Manish Pandey clears his frnt leg to get a boundary through mid-off. Pandey plays the second ball to long on and gets a single. Warner is on strike. FOUR! Warner moves across and plays the ball past point for a boundary. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. Warner clips the fifth ball for 2 runs. Warner gets a single off the last ball. 12 runs off the over.
After 16 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad 104/3 ( David Warner 51 , Manish Pandey 6)
FOUR! Warner moves across and plays the ball past point for a boundary
FOUR! Shami bowls a full pitched delivery and Manish Pandey clears his frnt leg to get a boundary through mid-off
Mujeeb will bowl. Warner is on strike. SIX! Pitched up delivery from Mujeeb and Warner hammers the ball over the bowler’s head for a maximum. Warner gets a single off the second ball. Pandey plays the third ball for another single. Warner works the fourth ball to long on for another single. Pandey plays the fifth ball to backward square leg for a single. Warner plays the last ball for 2 runs and completes his fifty. 12 runs off the over.
After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 104/3 ( David Warner 51 , Manish Pandey 6)
SIX! Pitched up delivery from Mujeeb and Warner hammers the ball over the bowler’s head for a maximum
Curran will bowl. Manish Pandey is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to long on for a single. Second ball is a dot delivery. Warner plays the third ball to long on for a single. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. Fifth ball is a dot ball again. Pandey plays the last ball to point for a single. 4 runs off the over.
After 15 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad 92/3 ( David Warner 41 , Manish Pandey 4)
Ashwin will bowl. Nabi is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball for a single. Warner is on strike. RUN OUT! Warner plays the ball straight to Ashwin and the batsman stops the ball and dislodges the bails in a jiffy. Nabi is short of his crease. FOUR! Warner plays the third ball for a boundary. Warner gets 2 runs off the fourth ball. Warner plays the fifth ball to deep and gets a single. Manish Pandey plays the last ball through cover point for a single. 9 runs off the over.
After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 88/3 ( David Warner 40 , Manish Pandey 1)
WICKET! Nabi run out (Ashwin) 12(7)
Warner plays the ball straight to Ashwin and the batsman stops the ball and dislodges the bails in a jiffy. Nabi is short of his crease
Mujeeb will bowl. Warner is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to deep square leg and gets 2 runs. Second ball is a dot delivery. FOUR! Straight delievry from Mujeenb and Warner reverse-sweeps the ball for a boundary. Warner gets a single off the fourth. Nabi is on strike. He plays the fifth to sweeper cover and gets 3 runs. Last ball is a dot delivery. 10 runs off the over.
After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 79/2 ( David Warner 33 , Mohammad Nabi 11)
FOUR! Straight delievry from Mujeenb and Warner reverse-sweeps the ball for a boudnary
Curran will bowl. Nabi is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball through square and gets 2 runs. Nabi plays the second ball to deep mid wicket and gets a single. Warner is on strike. Third ball is a dot delivery. Warner plays the fourth ball to deep square leg and gets a single. Nabi top edges the fifth ball and it falls safely near square leg and gets a single. Nabi plays the last ball through mid-wicket for 2 runs. 8 runs off the over.
After 12 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 69/2 ( David Warner 26 , Mohammad Nabi 8)
Ashwin to Shankar. FOUR! Pitched up delivery from Ashwin and Shankar plays the ball down the ground for a boundary. Shankar gets a single off the second ball. Warner plays the third ball to leg side for a single. CAUGHT! Carom ball which Shankar looks to play very fine but edges the ball straight into the hands of the keeper KL Rahul. Mohammed Nabi is the new batsman. He gets a single off the fifth ball. Warner is on striker. FOUR! Ashwin drops the ball short and Warner cuts the ball behind point for a boundary. 11 runs and a wicket off the over.
After 11 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad 61/2 ( David Warner 25 , Mohammad Nabi 1)
FOUR! Ashwin drops the ball short and Warner cuts the ball behind point for a boundary
WICKET! Shankar c Rahul b Ashwin 26(27)
Carom ball which Shankar looks to play very fine but edges the ball straight into the hands of the keeper KL Rahul
FOUR! Pitched up delivery from Ashwin and Shankar plays the ball down the ground for a boundary.
Sam Curran will bowl. Shankar is on strike. The batsman flicks the first ball to leg side and gets a single. Warner is on strike. Second ball is a dot delivery. Warner drives the third ball past cover and gets a single. Fourth ball is short which Warner works to leg side for a single. Shankar is on strike. Shankar plays the fifth ball to long on for 2 runs. Shankar flicks the last ball to fine leg for a single. 7 runs off the over.
After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 50/1 ( David Warner 20 , Vijay Shankar 21)
R Ashwin will bowl. Warner is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Warner plays the second ball to long on and takes a single. Shankar is on strike. The batsman plays the third ball to leg side and pushes for 2 runs. Again Shankar plays the fourth ball to leg side and gets 2 runs comfortably. Shankar is beaten on fifth ball. Shankar pushes the last ball to long off and takes a single. 6 runs off the over.
SRH 43/1 after 9 overs
Mujeeb will bowl. Shankar is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball back the bowler. Shankar pushes the second ball to long on and gets a single. Warner is on strike. Warner works the third ball to leg side and gets a single. Shanakr dabs the fourth ball to leg side and gets a single. Warner cuts the fifth ball past point and gets 2 runs. Warner works the last ball to leg side and gets a single. 6 runs off the over.
SRH 37/1 after 8 overs
R Ashwin will bowl. Warner is on strike. The batsman works the first ball to leg side and gets a single. Shankar plays the second ball to leg side and adds another run to the total. Warner is on strike. Third ball is a dot delivery. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. Fifth ball is full which Warner thumps to extra cover but the fielder cuts off runs. Warner plays the last ball to leg side and picks up 2 runs. 4 runs off the over.
SRH 31/1 after 7 overs
Vijay Shankar is on strike. Shami will bowl. Shami starts the over with a dot ball. Shankar plays the second ball to cover but doesn’t get any runs. Shankar plays the third ball to mid-off and gets a single. Warner is on strike. Warner plays the fourth ball to leg side and gets a single. Shankar is back on strike. Shankar plays the fifth ball to the fielder at mid-off. Shami bowls a dot ball to end the over. Just 2 runs off the over.
SRH 27/1 after 6 overs
Ankit Rajpoot is back to bowl. On strike is Shankar. The batsman works the first ball to leg side and gets a single. Warner is on strike. The batsman cuts the second ball past cover and gets a single. Shankar plays the third ball to the fielder at point for no run. Beauty of a delivery from Rajpoot as it leaves the batsman and Shankar is beaten. Shankar dabs the fifth ball in front of point and is off for a quick single. Warner is back on strike. FOUR! Fuller delivery drifting down leg from Ankit Rajpoot and Warner works the ball through mid wicket for a boundary. 7 runs off the over.
SRH 25/1 after 5 overs
FOUR! Fuller delivery drifiting down leg from Ankit Rajpoot and Warner works the ball through mid wicket for a boundary