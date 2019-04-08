KXIP vs SRH match Live IPL 2019: Warner's unbeaten 70 helps Hyderabad to 150/4

Ankit Rajpoot is back to bowl. On strike is Shankar. The batsman works the first ball to leg side and gets a single. Warner is on strike. The batsman cuts the second ball past cover and gets a single. Shankar plays the third ball to the fielder at point for no run. Beauty of a delivery from Rajpoot as it leaves the batsman and Shankar is beaten. Shankar dabs the fifth ball in front of point and is off for a quick single. Warner is back on strike. FOUR! Fuller delivery drifting down leg from Ankit Rajpoot and Warner works the ball through mid wicket for a boundary. 7 runs off the over.

SRH 25/1 after 5 overs