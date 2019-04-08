App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Apr 08, 2019 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KXIP vs SRH match Live IPL 2019: Punjab and Hyderabad look to bounce back after disappointing losses

Catch all the live action from match 22 of IPL 2019 between the Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

  • Apr 08, 07:28 PM (IST)

    Toss coming up shortly. 

  • Apr 08, 07:28 PM (IST)
  • Apr 08, 07:25 PM (IST)
  • Apr 08, 07:23 PM (IST)

    Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Kane Williamson, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shakib Al Hasan, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

  • Apr 08, 07:23 PM (IST)

    Kings XI Punjab squad: Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar

  • Apr 08, 07:22 PM (IST)

    The Universe Boss looked in a peppy mood as he arrived for the match. Will he hit a fifty of a century today ? 

  • Apr 08, 07:21 PM (IST)
  • Apr 08, 07:16 PM (IST)

    Chris Gayle holds the records of the fastest century of IPL, the highest score of IPL and maximum sixes in an innings of the league. Interestingly, all the records came in same innings. The 30-ball hundred is the fastest ton in professional cricket. 

  • Apr 08, 07:14 PM (IST)

    Also we get to see the expolits of Chris Gayle. Check here which ODI records the Universe Boss holds. 

  • Apr 08, 07:12 PM (IST)

    Here are the match details for toight's fixture

    Match details:

    Timing – 8 pm

    Venue – Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.

    Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Vviewers can also catch the action live on Hotstar.

  • Apr 08, 07:11 PM (IST)

    Also in action will be SRH's Afghan leg spinner Mohammad Nabi. The spinner has picked 7 wickets in 3 matches this season. He is fourth in top five wicket takers this campign. Check here which bowler currently wears the Purple Cap

  • Apr 08, 07:09 PM (IST)

    Tonight we get to see the expolits of  David Warner and Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two SRH openers lead the run scoring charts this season. Check here which other batsmen are in contention for the prestigious Orange Cap. 

  • Apr 08, 07:06 PM (IST)

    Yesterday RCB lost its match against DC to make 6 losses in 6 seasons to equal the worst start to a IPL season. Delhi Daredevils had a smilar horror season in 2013 when they started with 6 losses in first 6 fixtures. RCB hence find themseleves at the foot of the table. 

  • Apr 08, 07:04 PM (IST)

    Here is how IPL table for this season looks like after 21 matches. KKR moved to top of the table last night after their comfortable 8-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. 

  • Apr 08, 06:58 PM (IST)

    SRH were blown apart at home by debutant Alzarri Joseph in their previous outing against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The SRH bowlers reduced Mumbai to 97/7 in the 18th over but Kieron Pollard exploded in the last two overs finishing unbeaten on 46 off 26 to take MI to 136/7. Alzarri then began his IPL journey by dismissing David Warner with his very first delivery and finished with best-ever bowling figures of 6/12 in IPL history as SRH were bowled out for just 96 runs.

  • Apr 08, 06:57 PM (IST)

    Punjab come into this game on the back of a disappointing defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Their bowling attack did decently well to keep CSK down to just 160/3 despite fielding just two spinners on a dry Chepauk track. Punjab then lost both Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal in just the 2nd over as Harbhajan Singh struck. KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan then stitched together a 110-run partnership but the CSK spinners choked them in the middle overs leaving too much for the end as Punjab fell short of 22 runs.

  • Apr 08, 06:55 PM (IST)

    Both teams have six points from their opening five fixtures with Sunrisers ahead on the table due to a superior net run rate.

  • Apr 08, 06:54 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the coverage of match 22 of IPL 2019. Tonight Kings XI Punjab take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on their home turf of Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. 

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.