KXIP vs SRH match Live IPL 2019: Punjab and Hyderabad look to bounce back after disappointing losses

Apr 08, 2019 07:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Toss coming up shortly.
Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Kane Williamson, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shakib Al Hasan, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
Kings XI Punjab squad: Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar
The Universe Boss looked in a peppy mood as he arrived for the match. Will he hit a fifty of a century today ?
Chris Gayle holds the records of the fastest century of IPL, the highest score of IPL and maximum sixes in an innings of the league. Interestingly, all the records came in same innings. The 30-ball hundred is the fastest ton in professional cricket.
Also we get to see the expolits of Chris Gayle. Check here which ODI records the Universe Boss holds.
Here are the match details for toight's fixture
Match details:
Timing – 8 pm
Venue – Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.
Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Vviewers can also catch the action live on Hotstar.
Also in action will be SRH's Afghan leg spinner Mohammad Nabi. The spinner has picked 7 wickets in 3 matches this season. He is fourth in top five wicket takers this campign. Check here which bowler currently wears the Purple Cap
Tonight we get to see the expolits of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two SRH openers lead the run scoring charts this season. Check here which other batsmen are in contention for the prestigious Orange Cap.
Yesterday RCB lost its match against DC to make 6 losses in 6 seasons to equal the worst start to a IPL season. Delhi Daredevils had a smilar horror season in 2013 when they started with 6 losses in first 6 fixtures. RCB hence find themseleves at the foot of the table.
Here is how IPL table for this season looks like after 21 matches. KKR moved to top of the table last night after their comfortable 8-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals.
SRH were blown apart at home by debutant Alzarri Joseph in their previous outing against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The SRH bowlers reduced Mumbai to 97/7 in the 18th over but Kieron Pollard exploded in the last two overs finishing unbeaten on 46 off 26 to take MI to 136/7. Alzarri then began his IPL journey by dismissing David Warner with his very first delivery and finished with best-ever bowling figures of 6/12 in IPL history as SRH were bowled out for just 96 runs.
Punjab come into this game on the back of a disappointing defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Their bowling attack did decently well to keep CSK down to just 160/3 despite fielding just two spinners on a dry Chepauk track. Punjab then lost both Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal in just the 2nd over as Harbhajan Singh struck. KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan then stitched together a 110-run partnership but the CSK spinners choked them in the middle overs leaving too much for the end as Punjab fell short of 22 runs.
Both teams have six points from their opening five fixtures with Sunrisers ahead on the table due to a superior net run rate.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of match 22 of IPL 2019. Tonight Kings XI Punjab take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on their home turf of Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.