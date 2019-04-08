KXIP vs SRH match Live IPL 2019: Punjab and Hyderabad look to bounce back after disappointing losses

Punjab come into this game on the back of a disappointing defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Their bowling attack did decently well to keep CSK down to just 160/3 despite fielding just two spinners on a dry Chepauk track. Punjab then lost both Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal in just the 2nd over as Harbhajan Singh struck. KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan then stitched together a 110-run partnership but the CSK spinners choked them in the middle overs leaving too much for the end as Punjab fell short of 22 runs.