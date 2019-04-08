KXIP vs SRH match Live IPL 2019: KL Rahul's unbeaten 71 helps Punjab to a thrilling 6-wicket win

Sandeep Sharma to Agarwal. CAUGHT! Short ball from Sandeep Sharma and Mayank looks to play a big shot over leg side but mistimes his shot. Vijay Shankar takes a comfortable catch in deep. Rahul gets a single off the second ball. David Miller is the new batsman. Third ball is a dot delivery. Miller works the fourth ball to mid off and gets a quick single. Rahul plays the fifth ball to long of for a single. Miller is on strike. CAUGHT! Knuckle ball from Sandeep and Miller looks for a big shot but hasn’t timed his shot well and Deepak Hooda takes a comfortable catch in the deep. Great over from Sandeep as he gives away just 3 runs and picks 2 wickets.

After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 135/3 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 62 , Mandeep Singh 0)