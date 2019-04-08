KXIP vs SRH match Live IPL 2019: KL Rahul's unbeaten 71 helps Punjab to a thrilling 6-wicket win

Live now
Apr 08, 2019 11:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
WICKET! Manish Pandey c (sub)Nair b Shami 19(15)
WICKET! Nabi run out (Ashwin) 12(7)
WICKET! Shankar c Rahul b Ashwin 26(27)
WICKET! Bairstow c Ashwin b Mujeeb 1(6)
Kings XI Punjab win the match by 6 wickets.
Nabi will bowl. Sam Curran is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to left of long on and gets 2 runs. Curran plays the second ball to long off for another 2 runs. Curran plays the third ball to cover and gets a single. Rahul is on strike. FOUR! Fuller delivery from Nabi and Rahul pushes the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. Rahul plays the fifth ball to mid wicket for 2 runs.
After 19.5 overs, Kings XI Punjab 151/4 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 71 , Sam Curran 5 )
. FOUR! Fuller delivery from Nabi and Rahul pushes the ball straight down the ground for a boundary.
11 needed from 6
Kaul will bowl. Rahul is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball wide of cover and gets a single. Mandeep Singh is the new batsman. The batsman plays the second ball backward point for a single. Rahul plays the third ball to deep mid wicket for another single. Mandeep plays the fourth ball to deep mid wicket for a single. Rahul plays the fifth ball to long on for a single. Mandeep is on strike. CAUGHT! Slower full ball outside off asking Mandeep to take a risk but he gives a straight forward catch to Hooda.
After 19 overs, Kings XI Punjab 140/4 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 65 , Sam Curran 0)
WICKET! Mandeep c Hooda b S Kaul 2(3)
Slower full ball outside off asking Mandeep to take a risk but he gives a straight forward catch to Hooda.
Sandeep Sharma to Agarwal. CAUGHT! Short ball from Sandeep Sharma and Mayank looks to play a big shot over leg side but mistimes his shot. Vijay Shankar takes a comfortable catch in deep. Rahul gets a single off the second ball. David Miller is the new batsman. Third ball is a dot delivery. Miller works the fourth ball to mid off and gets a quick single. Rahul plays the fifth ball to long of for a single. Miller is on strike. CAUGHT! Knuckle ball from Sandeep and Miller looks for a big shot but hasn’t timed his shot well and Deepak Hooda takes a comfortable catch in the deep. Great over from Sandeep as he gives away just 3 runs and picks 2 wickets.
After 18 overs,Kings XI Punjab 135/3 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 62 , Mandeep Singh 0)
WICKET! Miller c Hooda b Sandeep Sharma 1(3)
Knuckle ball from Sandeep and Miller looks for a big shot but hasn’t timed his shot well and Deepak Hooda takes a comfortable catch in the deep.
WICKET! Agarwal c Shankar b Sandeep Sharma 55(43)
Short balll from Sandeep Sharma and Mayank looks to play a big shot over leg side but mistimes his shot. Vijay Shankar takes a comfortable catch in deep
Siddarth Kaul will bowl. Mayank Agarwal is on strike. SIX! Fuller delivery from Kaul and Mayank lifts the ball over the blower’s head for a maximum. Agarwal plays the second ball to leg side and completes his fifty. Rahul plays the third ball past point for a single. FOUR! Length ball from Kaul and Mayank plays the ball to long off for a boundary. Mayank plays the fifth ball to sweeper cover for a single. Last ball is a dot delivery. 13 runs off the over.
After 17 overs, Kings XI Punjab 132/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 60 , Mayank Agarwal 55)
.FOUR! Length ball from Kaul and Mayank plays the ball to long off for a boundary.
FIFTY up for Mayank Agarwal! 50 (46)
SIX! Fuller delivery from Kaul and Mayank lifts the ball over the blower’s head for a maximum.
Bhuvneshwar to Rahul. The batsman plays the first ball to square leg for 2 runs. Rahul plays the second ball to extra cover for a single. Third ball is a dot delivery. DROPPED! Myanak plays the fourth ball in the air over cover but Yusuf Pathan drops a sitter. The batsman gets 2 runs. Mayank plays the fifth ball to long for a single. Rahul plays the last ball to extra cover for 2 runs. 8 runs off the over
After 16 overs, Kings XI Punjab 119/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 59 , Mayank Agarwal 43)
Sandeep Sharma will bowl. Mayank is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to backward point for 2 runs. The batsman plays the second ball to deep square and gets a single. Rahul plays the third ball for 2 runs. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. Fifth ball is a dot delivery again. Rahul works the last ball through mid-wicket for a single. 6 runs off the over.
After 15 overs,Kings XI Punjab 111/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 54 , Mayank Agarwal 40)
Rashid Khan will bowl his last over. Mayank is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. The batsman plays the second ball to off side for a single. Third ball is a dot delivery. No runs off the fourth ball too. Rahul plays the fifth ball backward point and gets a single. Mayank plays the last ball to long off for a single. Just 3 runs off the over.
After 14 overs, Kings XI Punjab 105/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 51 , Mayank Agarwal 37)
Nabi will bowl. Rahul is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Mayank plays the second ball to cover for a single. FOUR! Short ball and Rahul plays a deft cut to get a boundary to third man. Rahul gets a single off the next ball. 1 leg bye off the fifth ball. FOUR! Rahul comes down the track and flicks the ball to mid wicket for a boundary and also to complete his fifty! 12 runs off the over.
After 13 overs, Kings XI Punjab 102/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 50 , Mayank Agarwal 35)
FIFTY up for KL Rahul ! 50 (34)
FOUR! Rahul comes down the track and flicks the ball to mid wicket for a boundary and also to complete his fifty
FOUR! Short ball from Nabi and Rahul plays a deft cut to get a boundary to third man
Rashid will bowl. Mayank is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to long off for a single. Second ball is a dot delivery. Rahul plays the third ball to off side for a single. Agarwal woks the fourth ball to long off for a single. Rahul plays the fifth ball to off side for another single. Last ball is a dot delivery. 4 runs off the over.
After 12 overs, Kings XI Punjab 90/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 40 , Mayank Agarwal 34)
Kaul is back to bowl. Mayank is on strike. FOUR! Pitched up delivery from Kaul and Mayank creams the ball through extra-cover for a boundary. Second ball is a dot delivery. Mayank gets a single behind square on next ball. FOUR! Short ball from Kaul and Rahul pulls the ball is disdain for a boundary. SIX! Length ball from Kaul and Rahul picks it early to deposit it over long off. Rahul gets 2 runs off the last ball. 17 runs off the over.
After 11 overs, Kings XI Punjab 86/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 38 , Mayank Agarwal 32)
SIX! Length ball from Kaul and Rahul picks it early to deposit it over long off
FOUR! Short ball from Kaul and Rahul pulls the ball is disdain for a boundary
FOUR! Pitched up delivery from Kaul and Mayank creams the ball through extra-cover for a boundary.
Rashid will bowl. Mayank is on strike. The batsman works the first ball to fine leg for a single. Rahul is on strike. Rahul is on strike. Rahul plays the second ball to on side and gets 2 runs. Third ball is a dot delivery. Rahul plays the fourth ball to deep square and gets 2 runs. Rahul works the fifth ball with sofyt hands for a single to off side. Agarwal gets a single off the last ball. 7 runs off the over.
After 10 overs, Kings XI Punjab 69/1 ( Lokesh Rahul (W) 26 , Mayank Agarwal 27)