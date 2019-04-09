KXIP vs SRH match in Mohali highlights: As it happened

Catch all the top moments from match 22 of IPL 2019 between the Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 For match 22 of IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab took on Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. KXIP skipper R Ashwin won the toss and opted to bowl first. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/11 KXIP were off to a great start as they got the wicket of inform Jonny Bairstow in the 2nd over of the match. Bairstow was out on 1. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/11 Vijay Shankar batted along with David Warner till the 11th over before being dismissed by R Ashwin. Shankar made 26 off 27 balls as SRH were 56/2. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/11 Mohammad Nabi was promoted up the order and he scored 12 runs off 7 balls before getting run out in the 14th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/11 Warner completed his fifty on the last ball of the 16th over as SRH looked to up the ante. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 6/11 Deepak Hooda hit two 4s and a 6 off the last three balls of SRH innings to propel the team total to 150/4 in 20 overs. Warner remained unbeaten on 70. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 7/11 Defending 150, SHR got the important wicket of Chris Gayle in the 4th over. Gayle made 16 off 14 balls as KXIP were 18/1. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 8/11 Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul batted sensibly to take control of the chase. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 9/11 Rahul competed his fifty in the 13th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 10/11 Agarwal reached his half-century in the 17th over. The batsman got out in the next over trying to play a big shot against Sandeep Sharma. The bowler dimissed David Miller in the same over as SRH looked to bounce back in the match. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 11/11 Mandeep Singh's wicket feel in the 19th over as the match wend down till the final over with KXIP needing 11 runs off 6 balls. However Sam Curran and Rahul got the required runs to help Punjab win the match. Rahul remained unbeaten on 71. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Apr 9, 2019 12:40 am