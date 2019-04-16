KXIP vs RR match Live IPL 2019: Archer deals with Gayle threat early as Rajasthan bowlers keep Punjab quiet

Dhawal Kulkarni to Rahul. Rahul defends the first ball. Rahul works the second ball to leg side and takes a single. Chris Gayle is on strike. Gayle leaves the third ball for the keeper. The batsman lets go the fourth ball again for the keeper. Gayle plays the firth ball to third man and takes a single. Rahul is happy to defend the last ball.

KXIP 2/0 after first over