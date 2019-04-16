KXIP vs RR match Live IPL 2019: Archer deals with Gayle threat early as Rajasthan bowlers keep Punjab quiet

Live now
Apr 16, 2019 08:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
WICKET! Gayle c Samson b Jofra Archer 30(22)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
Ish Sodhi will bowl. Agarwal is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to point for a single. Rahul is on strike. The batsman plays the next ball to sweeper cover for a single. Agarwal plays the next ball to long on for 2 runs. SIX! Fuller delivery from Ish Sodhi and Agarwal hits the ball straight back over the bowler’s head for a maximum. Agarwal plays the fifth ball to backward point for a single. Last ball of the over is a dot delivery. 11 runs off the over.
KXIP 50/1 after 7 overs
SIX! Fuller delivery from Ish Sodhi and Agarwal hits the ball straight back over the bowler’s head for a maximum.
Jofra Archer will continue. Gayle is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Gayle defends the second ball. FOUR BYES! Third ball is slow ball from Archer on which Gayle looks to swing but misses. Sanju Samson makes a mess and the ball rolls down for a boundary. CAUGHT! Back of the length delivery from Archer. The ball is moving away from Gayle and the batsman gets a faint outside edge. Sanju Smason takes an easy catch. Mayank Agarwal is the new batsman. He plays the next ball to backward square leg for a single. Rahul scores no runs off the last ball. 5 runs and a wicket off the over.
KXIP 39/1 after 6 overs
WICKET! Gayle c Samson b Jofra Archer 30(22)
Back of the length delivery from Archer. The ball is moving away from Gayle and the batsman gets a faint outside edge. Sanju Smason takes an easy catch
Kulkarni will bowl. Gayle is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Second ball is a dot delivery. Rahul plays the third ball to third man for a single. FOUR! Short ball outside off by Kulkarni and Gayle cuts the ball through vacant point for a boundary. SIX! Short ball outside off and Gayle helps the ball over third man for a maximum. Gayle plays the last ball to cover and takes a single. 13 runs off the over.
KXIP 34/0 after 5 overs
SIX! Short ball outside off and Gayle helps the ball over third man for a maximum
FOUR! Short ball outside off by Kulkarni and Gayle cuts the ball through vacant point for a boundary
Jofra Archer will bowl. Rahul is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball for a single. Gayle is on strike. Second ball is a dot delivery. Gayle helps the third ball to third man for a single. Rahul plays the fourth ball to the fielder at short square leg for no runs. Rahul defends the fifth ball to short mid-wicket. Rahul plays the last ball to the fielder at cover. 2 runs off the over.
KXIP 21/0 after 4 overs
Dhawal Kulkarni will continue. Rahul is on strike. No runs off first two balls. Rahul plays the third ball to leg side for a single. Gayle is on strike. Gayle looks to guide the next ball to third man but Sanju Samson dives and stops the ball. FOUR! Full toss outside off by Kulkarni and Gayle gets a deliberate edge to see the ball race to third man for a boundary. Gayle defends the last ball. 5 runs off the over.
KXIP 19/0 after 3 overs
FOUR! Full toss outside off by Kulkarni and Gayle gets a deliberate edge to see the ball race to third man for a boundary
Jaydev Unadkat will bowl from the other end. Gayle is on strike. Unadkat starts the over with a dot delivery. Gayle goes on the back foot and defends the second ball. Gayle defends the third ball again. Good start by Unadkat. SIX! Short ball outside off from Unadkat and Gayle pulls the ball to get the first maximum of the night over square leg. SIX! Another short ball outside off from Unadkat and on this occasion Gayle hammers the ball over long on. Unadkat closes the over with a dot ball. 12 runs off the over.
KXIP 14/0 after 2 overs
SIX! Another short ball outside off from Unadkat and on this occasion Gayle hammers the ball over long on
SIX! Short ball outside off from Unadkat and Gayle pulls the ball to get the first maximum of the night over square leg
Dhawal Kulkarni to Rahul. Rahul defends the first ball. Rahul works the second ball to leg side and takes a single. Chris Gayle is on strike. Gayle leaves the third ball for the keeper. The batsman lets go the fourth ball again for the keeper. Gayle plays the firth ball to third man and takes a single. Rahul is happy to defend the last ball.
KXIP 2/0 after first over
KL Rahul will face the first ball. For RR it will be Dhawal Kulkarni bowling the first over.
KXIP opening pair of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul march out in the middle.
RR players are out on the field and in a huddle.
Live action begins shortly!
PLAYING XI
Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w), Rahul Tripathi, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ish Sodhi
Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
TOSS
Rajasthan Royals win the toss and opt to bowl
Kagiso Rabada with 17 wickets currently has the Purple Cap with him. But the likes of Imarn Tahir and Yuzvendra Chahal are hot on heels.
Tonight we will see Chris Gayle and KL Rahul in action. The two KXIP batsmen are in the top-5 list of top run scoring batsmen this season. Check which player holds the prestigious Orange Cap for the moment.
Head to Head KXIP vs RR
The two teams have met 18 times. Rajasthan Royals have blanked Kings XI Punjab on 10 occasions while the Kings XI have got better of Rajasthan 8 other times.
In the reverse fixture played earlier this season, Punjab defeated Rajasthan by 14 runs but that match overshadowed by the 'Mankading' controversy.
Among others, seamers Jaydev Unadkat and Dhawal Kulkarni along with spinner Shreyas Gopal would have to deliver for their skipper if they have to stay alive and make it to the Playoffs. English all-rounder Ben Strokes, who failed to defend 18 runs in the last over against Chennai Super Kings, had missed the last match due to an injury and it remains to be seen if he makes a comeback against Punjab.
For Rajasthan, Buttler has been the top-scorer but their batting line-up also includes skipper Rahane, Samson and Steve Smith and they will need to deliver to confront Kings XI. Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer has troubled the batsmen with his fast bouncers and deadly yorkers this season and would look for another good outing against Punjab.
The only other match which Rajasthan won was against RCB, in which Buttler again played a key role, hitting 59 runs when his team was chasing a target of 159. If Buttler boosts Royals' batting, Kings XI have Chris Gayle, who smashed an unbeaten 99 to single-handedly anchor Punjab to 173 against RCB in the previous game.