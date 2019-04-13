KXIP vs RCB match Live IPL 2019: Chahal sends back Rahul after Punjab get off to a flier

Rahul drives the 1st ball powerfully but Umesh gets a hand to it restricting them to just 1 run. Umesh bangs the 2nd ball short to Gayle who lets it pass to the keeper. The next ball is outside off and once again Gayle lets it travel back. The 4th ball is fuller and Gayle looks to drive but it sneaks past the outside edge. Gayle gets rapped on the pads with the 5th delivery but the umpire isn’t interested in the LBW appeals. The last ball is nudged to mid-on for a single. Impressive start from Umesh giving away just 2 runs.

KXIP 2/0 after the first over.