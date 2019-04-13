KXIP vs RCB match Live IPL 2019: Chahal sends back Rahul after Punjab get off to a flier

Live now
Apr 13, 2019 08:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SIX! Rahul welcomes Chahal into the attack by launching the 1st balls staight over the bowler's head.
Mohammed Siraj comes into the attack. Gayle welcomes him by launching the 1st ball over mid-off for a FOUR. He then pulls the 2nd ball over long-on for a SIX. The 3rd ball is short outside off and this time Gayle cuts it past cover for a FOUR. The 4th ball is fuller from Siraj and this time Gayle misses. He doesn’t miss the next delivery pulling it over square leg for a SIX. Gayle ends the over in style helping the last ball down to fine leg for a FOUR. 24 runs from that over. KXIP off to a flier.
KXIP 60/0 after 6 overs.
FOUR! Siraj looks to end with a length ball on the pads which Gayle flicks to fine leg for a boundary.
SIX! Siraj sends down a waist-high short ball which Gayle pulls into the stands over square leg.
FOUR! The 3rd ball is driven through the covers for a four. Gayle is in rampant form at the moment.
SIX! The 2nd ball is short into the body and Gayle pulls it over long-on for a maximum.
FOUR! Gayle backs away and lofts the 1st ball over mid-off for a four.
Umesh starts with a poor delivery onto the pads which Rahul flicks past backward square leg for a FOUR. He then drives beautifully sending the 2nd ball past mid-on for back-to-back FOURs. The 3rd ball is punched past mid-on for a single. Gayle nudges the 4th delivery past square leg for a run. The 5th ball is clipped to midwicket and Rahul wants a single but is sent back. ALMOST! Rahul punches the last ball aerially towards mid-on and AB de Villiers dives in from cover but the ball slips out of his hands. It was a tough chance though. 10 runs from the over.
KXIP 36/0 after 5 overs.
FOUR! Rahul shows great timing as he leans forward and drives the 2nd ball with just one hand on the bat for a four.
FOUR! The 1st ball is onto the pads and Rahul flicks it to backward square leg for a four.
Saini continues. Rahul drives the 1st ball straight to the man at mid-off. The next ball is punched towards backward point. Rahul gets a thick inside edge on the 3rd ball to midwicket. He looks to go inside out on the next delivery but it lands just short of mid-off as they pick up a quick single. The 5th delivery is banged short and Gayle pulls out of the shot at the last moment. Gayle ends the over well as he lifts it over mid-on for a FOUR. 5 off the over.
KXIP 26/0 after 4 overs.
FOUR! Gayle backs away and lifts the last ball over mid-on for a one-bounce four.
Umesh starts with a short delivery and this time Gayle pulls it fiercely for a FOUR. It looks like he was expecting Umesh to respond with a fuller delivery as Gayle launches the 2nd ball over long-on for a SIX. Gayle then dabs the 3rd ball past cover for 2 runs. He guides the 4th delivery to third man for a single. Rahul defends the 5th ball towards mid-off. He then gets an outside edge down to third man for a single on the last ball. 14 off the over.
KXIP 21/0 after 3 overs.
SIX! Umesh goes fuller on the next ball and Gayle launches it straight over long-on for a six.
FOUR! The 1st ball is banged short and Gayle pulls it through midwicket for a four.
Navdeep Saini comes into the attack. He starts with a back of length delivery to Gayle who gets beaten. The next ball is a good length delivery which beats the outside edge yet again. Saini shortens his length on the next ball and Gayle lets it pass. He finally cuts loose on the 4th ball pulling it through midwicket for a FOUR. Gayle dabs the 5th ball to backward point for a single. Rahul lets the last ball travel back to the keeper. 5 off the over.
KXIP 7/0 after 2 overs.
FOUR! Gayle swings hard at the 4th delivery sending it through midwicket for a boundary.
Rahul drives the 1st ball powerfully but Umesh gets a hand to it restricting them to just 1 run. Umesh bangs the 2nd ball short to Gayle who lets it pass to the keeper. The next ball is outside off and once again Gayle lets it travel back. The 4th ball is fuller and Gayle looks to drive but it sneaks past the outside edge. Gayle gets rapped on the pads with the 5th delivery but the umpire isn’t interested in the LBW appeals. The last ball is nudged to mid-on for a single. Impressive start from Umesh giving away just 2 runs.
KXIP 2/0 after the first over.
Umesh Yadav has the ball for the first over with Rahul on strike.
The players are walking onto the field for the start of the game. Chris Gayle and KL Rahul walk out to open the innings.
Head to Head KXIP vs RCB: Both teams have faced each other on 22 occasions with Punjab being the more dominant side with 12 wins. Bangalore have won just 10 of these game.
Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran(w), Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj
Royal Challengers Banaglore have won the toss and opted to bowl first
RCB have been inconsistent with both their bowling and batting faltering in many occasions. Yuzvendra Chahal has been their top bowler with nine wickets but the rest of the bowling line-up conceded far too many runs.
KXIP, on the other hand, have won four matches out of seven but they have maintained dominance on home ground. Despite the loss against Mumbai, KXIP's batting has done well with opener K L Rahul and Chris Gayle looking in devastating form.
Kohli, who was recently named the Leading Cricketer of the year for the third successive time by Wisden Almanack, will hope that fortunes finally knock at the doors of RCB as they need to win all their next eight matches to salvage any hope of making it to the play-off.
Punjab were at the receiving end of a Kieron Pollard special in their previous outing. KL Rahul’s maiden IPL ton and Gayle’s blistering 63 off 36 powered them to 197/4. However, despite reducing Mumbai to 140/6 in the 16th over, they failed to seal the win thanks to Pollard’s blockbuster innings of 83 off just 31 balls. The game went down to the wire with KXIP losing on the very last delivery.
Nothing seems to be going right for RCB, who slumped to their sixth straight loss after going down against Delhi Capitals in their previous IPL match. Kohli (41) and Moeen Ali (32 off 18) were the lone positives with the bat for RCB as they posted just 149/8. In reply, Delhi chased down the total with ease following a fighting half-century from skipper Shreyas Iyer.