KXIP vs MI IPL 2019 Match 9 Preview: Controversy riddled Kings welcome upbeat Mumbai

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome an upbeat Mumbai Indians (MI) to the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium for match 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on March 30.

Both teams come into this game having picked up two points from their opening two fixtures.

KXIP have been riddled by controversies in both their matches coming into this game. In their opening fixture skipper Ravichandran Ashwin ‘Mankaded’ Jos Buttler sparking numerous debates on the ‘Spirit of the Game’.

While the Kings went on to win that game, they weren’t as lucky in the next match where Andre Russell made them pay after being dismissed on a delivery which was deemed a no-ball due to slack field placement by KXIP. Russell went on to add 48 off 17 and KXIP fell short of 28 runs while chasing 218.

Mumbai come into this game after picking up their first win of the season against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Batting first Mumbai set a target of 187 thanks to a 14-ball 32 by Hardik Pandya right at the death.

RCB came mighty close to chasing down the total riding on AB de Villiers unbeaten 70 off 41 balls. They needed 7 off the final delivery when Shivam Dube failed to find the boundary. However, replays revealed Malinga had overstepped on the final delivery which the umpire’s hadn’t spotted.

KXIP have a few positives to pick from their previous game. David Miller and Mayank Agarwal both scored steady half-centuries adding confidence in their frail middle order which has been accused of depending too much on Chris Gayle and KL Rahul.

Mumbai will be buoyed by the return of Lasith Malinga who teamed up brilliantly with Jasprit Bumrah to put the brakes on RCB just when the game looked to be slipping away from them. Bumrah who conceded 40 in the first game was back to his unstoppable best with a Man of the Match performance conceding just 20 while claiming 3 wickets.

Match Details:

Timing – 4 pm

Venue – Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.

Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online users can catch the action live on Hotstar.

Head to head: Both teams have played each other 22 times in the past with Mumbai holding the advantage coming into this fixture with 12 wins. Punjab have won the remaining 10 matches.

Team News:

KXIP made four changes when they took on Kolkata but it didn’t pay off as the team seemed to be missing a pacer like Ankit Rajpoot to make an impact. Rajpoot could be included in their line-up for this game with Varun Chakravarthy making way.

Mumbai will not want to tamper with their winning combination especially as the return of Malinga seems to have settled their bowling attack. They will be expected to come in with an unchanged side.

Prediction: who will win?

Punjab’s batting attack can be unstoppable when they get going but they’ll have a tough ask against a very potent Mumbai bowling attack. Mumbai seem to be the more balanced team on paper and should edge the hosts in this game.

Betting odds (Bet365):

Kings XI Punjab: 11/10

Mumbai Indians: 8/11

Other popular bets can be viewed at Oddschecker.com.

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium Pitch Report: The track at Mohali is known to be a flat track and we should be in for a high-scoring encounter. The team batting second will have the advantage as the dew settles in making it tough for the bowlers.

Players to watch out for:

Chris Gayle (KXIP)

The Universe Boss may be into the twilight years of his career but has been enjoying fine form off late. He scored 79 off 47 against Rajasthan and was looking dangerous before Russell dismissed him on 20 in the next game.

Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Arguably the best death bowler in the world, Bumrah came back strong from the disappointment in the first game to register match-winning figures of 3/20 in the match against Bangalore. He will have a pivotal role to play in roping in the likes of Gayle, KL Rahul and Miller.