KXIP vs MI IPL 2019 LIVE: Mumbai reach 176/7 as Punjab recover well after bad start
Catch all the live updates from match 9 of IPL 2019 between Kings XI Punjab and and Mumbai Indians being played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium,Mohali
Mohammed Shami comes into the attack. He starts with a low full toss which Hardik drives to long-on but refuses the single. The next ball is another low full toss and this time Hardik launches it high into the stands for a SIX. He then carves the next ball through point and comes charging back for the second. CAUGHT! Hardik looks for yet another big shot but this time it doesn’t come off the middle of the bat as Mandeep takes a good catch right at the boundary line. Mayank Markande walks out to bat. McClenaghan is on strike and he shuffles across for a premeditated paddle sweep but Shami sends down a full toss outside off which the batsman misses. McClenaghan connects with the paddle sweep on the last ball but they get just 1 run as it goes to the man at long leg. 9 runs and a wicket off the over.
MI 176/7 after 20 overs
Viljoen continues. Krunal pulls the 1st ball past square leg and Shami does poorly as he doesn’t put in a dive allowing the ball to escape for a FOUR. The next ball is a length delivery outside off and Krunal powers it through extra cover for back-to-back FOURs. CAUGHT! Krunal doesn’t get enough on the shot as he pulls the 3rd ball straight to the man at square leg. Mitchell McClenaghan comes out to bat. The 4th ball is short and wide giving Hardik the width to cut it past point for a FOUR. He then swings hard but misses the 5th ball. Hardik misses with the flick on the last ball as it pings off the pads and they set off for a quick single. Viljoen is onto the ball in a flash and only just misses with a throw at the non-striker’s end. That could’ve been the end of Hardik. 13 runs and a wicket off the over.
MI 167/6 after 19 overs
CAUGHT! Once again Tye strikes with the knuckle ball as Pollard sends the ball miles high and Agarwal does brilliantly to keep his nerves and takes a good catch right at the boundary. Krunal Pandya is the new man at the crease. Hardik pulls the 2nd ball to deep midwicket for a single. Krunal pulls the next ball past square leg for a run. Hardik steps across the stumps and clips the 4th ball to deep midwicket for 2 runs. Tye pitches the next ball wide outside off and he isn’t happy with the decision as Hardik was shuffling across. Hardik drives the 5th ball to long-on for a run. The next delivery is wide down leg. The last delivery is pulled to deep midwicket for a run. 8 runs and a wicket off the over.
MI 154/5 after 18 overs
Hardus Viljoen comes back into the attack. He starts with a dot ball as Pollard misses with the tuck. Pollard pushes the 2nd ball to point for a single. The 3rd ball is a tad too short for Hardik who pulls it into the gap for a FOUR. He then sends the 4th ball to long-on for a single. Pollard tucks the 5th ball to backward square leg for 2 runs. He then works the last ball to long-on for a single. 9 runs off the over.
MI 146/4 after 17 overs
Andrew Tye comes back into the attack. He starts with a dot ball. Hardik punches the 2nd ball to long-on for a single. Pollard works the 3rd ball to square leg for a run. Hardik pulls the 4th ball powerfully to backward square leg for 2 runs. Tye sends down a slower 5th delivery and Hardik swings at it but only gets a bottom edge sending it bouncing to the keeper. The last ball is a low full toss and Hardik flicks it for 2 runs. Good comeback from KXIP to restrict the run-flow. Mumbai need Hardik and Pollard to explode now as they approach the business end of the innings.
MI 137/4 after 16 overs
Murugan Ashwin comes back into the attack. Yuvraj swats the 1st ball to deep backward square leg for a single. Murugan sends down the googly to Pollard who gets an inside edge to square leg for a run. Yuvraj looks to guide the 3rd ball to third man but gets beaten. CAUGHT! Yuvi goes for the big slog sweep but he doesn’t get enough power on the shot as Shami takes a comfortable catch at the boundary. Hardik Pandya is the new man in. He gets a thick outside edge to the 5th ball sending it down to third man for a FOUR. Hardik then clips the last ball to square leg for a run. 7 runs and a wicket off the over.
MI 131/4 after 15 overs
Ravichandran Ashwin comes back into the attack. He starts well with two dot balls as Yuvraj fails to find the gap. He nudges the 3rd ball into the leg-side for a single. Pollard gets a leading edge sending the ball back to the bowler. He edges the 5th ball past the keeper for a single. Ashwin sends the next ball wide outside off and has to reload. Yuvraj helps the last ball to backward square leg for a run. 4 runs off the over.
MI 124/3 after 14 overs
Mohammed Shami comes back into the attack. Yuvraj drives the 1st ball back towards the bowler but Shami gets a hand to it and prevents the run. The next ball is wide and Shami has to reload. Yuvraj works the 3rd ball to extra cover for a single. de Kock is a bit late into the pull as he sends the 3rd ball to deep midwicket for a run. Yuvraj guides the next ball to third man for a single. de Kock shuffles across and pulls the 5th ball high over deep square leg for a SIX. LBW! Shami has his revenge as de Kock gets down on one knee to slog sweep but misses. Another big wicket for KXIP as Kieron Pollard walks out to replace de Kock. 10 runs and a wicket off the over.
MI 120/3 after 13 overs
Murugan Ashwin comes back into the attack. Both batsmen pick up singles off the first two balls. de Kock clears his front leg and heaves at the 3rd ball sending it high towards long-on for a one-bounce FOUR. That brings up the FIFTY for the South African. He’s looking in great form at the moment. de Kock cuts the next ball to point for a single. Yuvraj nudges the last ball to short cover for a run. 8 runs off the over.
MI 110/2 after 12 overs
Andrew Tye comes back into the attack. de Kock walks down but nearly chops the 1st ball back onto the stumps. He pulls the 2nd ball though midwicket for a single. Yuvraj plays through the line on the 3rd ball chipping it above extra cover for a FOUR. He then taps the 4th ball to mid-off and sets off for a quick single. That was risky but the man at mid-off fails to collect the ball cleanly and Yuvraj completes the run safely. de Kock pulls the 5th ball to deep square leg for a run. Yuvraj drives the last ball beautifully sending it straight down the ground for a FOUR. 11 off the over.
MI 102/2 after 11 overs
Mohammed Shami comes into the attack. He starts with a loose delivery which is sliding down leg but de Kock only manages to flick it down to Gayle at short fine leg for a single. Yuvraj defends the next ball before helping the 3rd delivery down to third man for a run. The 4th ball is just a tad too short and de Kock smashes it high over backward square leg for a SIX. de Kock flicks the 5th ball powerfully to long-on for 2 runs. The last ball is tapped towards midwicket for a run. 11 runs off the over.
MI 91/2 after 10 overs
Murugan Ashwin continues. He starts with a googly which de Kock defends off the back foot. de Kock is looking in great touch as he walks out and pulls the 2nd delivery straight down the ground for a FOUR. He then drives the 3rd ball through the gap at midwicket beautifully for back-to-back FOURs. The 4th ball is a tad short outside off and de Kock only gets an inside edge as he looks to cut. He works the 5th ball to deep point for a single. Yuvraj gets beaten as the last ball spins past the outside edge. That was close. 9 runs off the over.
MI 80/2 after 9 overs
Ravichandran Ashwin comes back into the attack. He starts well with two dot balls. de Kock has had enough as he slices the 3rd ball fine for a FOUR. He then pulls the 4th delivery to the leg-side for a single. Yuvraj works the 5th delivery to fine leg for a run. de Kock nudges the last ball to square leg for another single. 7 runs off the over.
MI 71/2 after 8 overs
Murugan Ashwin comes into the attack. Yadav defends the 1st delivery. LBW! That’s another big wicket as Yadav is trapped plumb in front of the wickets while trying to play across the line. Yuvraj Singh walks out to bat. He defends the 3rd delivery before working the next ball into the leg-side for a single. There are big appeals for caught behind on the 5th delivery by KL Rahul but the bowler and umpire both seem uninterested. de Kock glances the last ball down to fine leg for a single. Just 2 runs and a wicket from the over.
MI 64/2 after 7 overs
Viljoen continues. de Kock cuts the 1st ball down to third man for a single. LBW! What an important wicket this is as Rohit was looking in great touch. What’s even more surprising is that replays reveal that the ball was missing the leg-stump but the MI skipper didn’t go for the review. Suryakumar Yadav walks out to bat. He doesn’t manage to find the gap on the 3rd ball. Yadav clips the next ball beautifully past short fine leg for a FOUR. The 5th ball is too full and Yadav just helps it past the bowler for back-to-back FOURs. Yadav helps the last ball to fine leg but Mandeep Singh does brilliantly as he comes charging in from square leg and first puts in a full length dive which takes him past the ropes and then dives back in to prevent the ball from rolling past the line. They pick up 3 runs but still great effort from Mandeep. 12 runs and a wicket off the over.
MI 62/1 after 6 overs
Andrew Tye comes into the attack. He starts with a low full toss which de Kock drives straight down the ground. Tye gets a hand to it which restricts them to just a single. The next ball is a bit wide outside off and Rohit slashes it above the man at cover for a FOUR. He then taps the 3rd ball with soft hands towards mid-on for a run. de Kock works the 4th ball to long-off for a single. Rohit shimmies down the track and cuts the 5th ball past backward point for a FOUR. He then shuffles across on the last ball and helps it down to fine leg for a FOUR. 15 runs off the over. Mumbai reach the 50-run mark in quick time.
MI 50/0 after 5 overs
Hardus Viljoen comes into the attack. He starts with a short ball to his South African counterpart de Kock who pulls it for 2 runs. de Kock steers the next ball to third man for a single. Rohit opens the face of his bat to guide the 3rd delivery to third man for a run. The 4th ball is wide outside off but de Kock doesn’t manage to capitalize as he finds the man at cover-point. He cuts the 5th delivery to third man for a single. Rohit drops his bat midway through the run which prevents them from coming back for the second. Rohit flicks the last ball to backward square leg for 2 runs. 7 off the over.
MI 35/0 after 4 overs
Ashwin continues from the other end. Rohit defends the 1st ball to the off-side. Ashwin tosses up the next ball which Rohit taps to long-on for a single. de Kock gets down to sweep the 3rd delivery and it’s just beyond the reach of the man at square leg as it goes for a FOUR. He then rotates strike with a single to short third man. Rohit works the 5th ball to long-on for a run. de Kock pulls the last ball to long-on for a single. 8 runs off the over.
MI 28/0 after 3 overs
Mohammed Shami comes into the attack. Rohit works the 1st ball into the midwicket area for 2 runs. The next ball is only a tad short to Rohit who swivels as he pulls it powerfully over short fine leg for a FOUR. He then slices the 3rd delivery to third man for a single. de Kock taps the next ball to mid-off and they pick up a quick single. The 5th delivery is full outside off and Rohit drives it majestically through cover for a FOUR. He’s looking in good touch today. The last ball is flicked for a single. 13 runs off the over.
MI 20/0 after 2 overs
Rohit goes for a flashy drive on the 1st ball and drops it right in front of the man at point. He then taps the next delivery to cover for a single. de Kock defends the 3rd ball and knocks the 4th delivery into the leg-side for a run. Rohit punches the 5th delivery to the man at short cover. He defends the last delivery to the off-side and has to send back de Kock who advances dangerously. The fielder hits the stumps with a direct throw but de Kock was safely in and they pick up a run from the overthrow. Surprisingly Ashwin sends down a 7th ball in the over and de Kock gets a thick outside edge sending the ball down to third man for a FOUR. So a seven-ball over to get going and the extra delivery results in a boundary. 7 off the over.
MI 7/0 after the first over
Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock walk out to open the batting. Ravichandran Ashwin has the ball for the first over.