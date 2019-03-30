KXIP vs MI IPL 2019 LIVE: Mumbai reach 176/7 as Punjab recover well after bad start

Rohit goes for a flashy drive on the 1st ball and drops it right in front of the man at point. He then taps the next delivery to cover for a single. de Kock defends the 3rd ball and knocks the 4th delivery into the leg-side for a run. Rohit punches the 5th delivery to the man at short cover. He defends the last delivery to the off-side and has to send back de Kock who advances dangerously. The fielder hits the stumps with a direct throw but de Kock was safely in and they pick up a run from the overthrow. Surprisingly Ashwin sends down a 7th ball in the over and de Kock gets a thick outside edge sending the ball down to third man for a FOUR. So a seven-ball over to get going and the extra delivery results in a boundary. 7 off the over.

MI 7/0 after the first over