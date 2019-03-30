Mar 30, 2019 07:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
KXIP vs MI IPL 2019 Highlights: KL Rahul carries the Kings across the finish line
Catch all the highlights from match 9 of IPL 2019 between Kings XI Punjab and and Mumbai Indians being played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium,Mohali
Top
highlights
FIFTY up for Rahul! 52 (45)
WICKET! Agarwal c & b Krunal 43 (21)
WICKET! Gayle c Hardik b Krunal 40 (24)
WICKET! Hardik c Mandeep b Shami 31 (19)
WICKET! Krunal c M Ashwin b Viljoen 10 (5)
WICKET! Pollard c Agarwal b Tye 7 (9)
WICKET! Yuvraj c Shami b M Ashwin 18 (22)
WICKET! de Kock lbw Shami 60 (39)
WICKET! Suryakumar lbw M Ashwin 11 (6)
WICKET! Rohit lbw Viljoen 32 (18)
Playing XI
Toss
That brings us to the end of out live match coverage from this game. Delhi Capitals welcome the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 8.00 PM game today. Follow all the live updates from that game here.
Bumrah to bowl the penultimate over. Rahul stays deep in his crease and gets a thick outside edge on the 1st ball sending it down to third man for a FOUR. He then pulls the next ball to fine leg for a single. Scores are now level! Miller gets beaten as Bumrah sends down a short length delivery just outside off. He works the last ball to deep midwicket for a single which seals the victory. Mumbai Indians are comfortably beaten as KXIP canter to victory.
KXIP 177/2 after 18.4 overs
Mitchell McClenaghan comes back into the attack. Rahul looks to paddle the 1st ball fine but only gets it off the inside edge onto the thigh pad for a single. McClenaghan bangs the next ball short and Miller lets it pass to the keeper. McClenaghan follows that up with a searing yorker and Miller only just manages to dig it out to the leg-side for a single. Rahul backs away but finds the man at cover on the 4th delivery. He clips the 5th ball to deep square leg for a single. The next ball slips wide down leg. Miller makes room and cuts the last ball to sweeper cover for a FOUR. 8 runs off the over. KXIP now need just 6 runs from 12 balls to win.
KXIP 171/2 after 18 overs
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. Rahul defends the 1st ball into the off-side. He cuts the next ball past point and a misfield lets them come back for a second. The 3rd ball is a knee-high full toss and Rahul smashes it through extra cover for a FOUR. The 4th ball is banged short and this time Rahul clips it off his hips for back-to-back FOURs. Bumrah sends down a bouncer on the 5th delivery and Rahul goes for the upper cut but misses. Rahul works the last ball through cover for a single. Great stuff from Rahul as he takes 11 runs off Bumrah in that over. KXIP need just 14 runs off 18 balls to win.
KXIP 163/2 after 17 overs
Lasith Malinga comes back into the attack. Mumbai need a wicket before the match slips out of their grasps. Rahul works the 1st ball into the leg-side for a single. Miller drives the 2nd delivery to long-off for a run. The 3rd delivery is short and wide as Rahul cuts it towards deep cover where a misfield allows them to come back for the second. The next ball is wide down leg. Rahul works the 4th ball towards long-on with soft hands and comfortable comes back for the second. The 5th ball is banged short and Rahul pulls it down to fine leg for a FOUR. That brings up the FIFTY for the KXIP opener. He works the last ball to long-off for a single. 12 runs off the over. KXIP now need 25 off 24 balls to win.
KXIP 152/2 after 16 overs
FIFTY up for Rahul! 52 (45)
Hardik continues. Rahul finally cuts loose as he backs away and slashes at the 1st ball sending it high over backward point for a SIX. He then works the next ball to deep square leg for a single. The next ball is wide down leg. Hardik switches to round he wicket but sends the next ball wide again. Miller pushes the 3rd ball past extra-cover for a single. Rahul drives the 4th ball beautifully to long-off for a FOUR. He’s looking back to his normal self now. Rahul picks up a single on the 5th delivery to rotate strike. Miller swivels as he helps the last ball down to fine leg for a FOUR. 19 runs off the over. KXIP now need just 37 off 30 balls to win.
KXIP 140/2 after 15 overs
Krunal into his final over. Agarwal extends his front foot and plays a brilliant inside-out shot on the 1st delivery for a SIX. He then taps the next ball to long-on and comes charging back for a quick second. CAUGHT! Brilliant reflexes from Krunal as he takes a sharp catch at chest height after Agarwal smashes the ball straight back at him. David Miller walks out to bat. He charges out on the 4th ball and works it to long-on for 2 runs. Both batsmen take singles off the last two balls to end the over. 12 runs and a wicket off the over. KXIP need 56 from 36 balls to win.
KXIP 121/2 after 14 overs
WICKET! Agarwal c & b Krunal 43 (21)
Agarwal smashes the ball straight back at the bowler and Krunal shows great reflexes to take a sharp catch.
Hardik Pandya comes back into the attack. Rahul looks very uncomfortable as he defends the 1st ball towards point. He then whips the next delivery to long-on for a single. Agarwal cuts the 3rd ball past backward point for a single. Rahul waits back in his crease and cuts the 4th ball past deep backward point where McClenaghan does well to save the boundary with a dive restricting them to 2 runs. The 5th ball is cut to backward point for a single. Agarwal punches the last ball towards extra cover and they steal a quick single. 6 runs off the over.
KXIP 109/1 after 13 overs
Agarwal works the 1st ball from Krunal to long-off for a single. Rahul slaps the next ball towards point for a run. Agarwal punches the 3rd ball wide of long-off for 2 runs. He then advances forward and launches the 4th delivery high over long-off for a SIX. Both batsmen pick up singles off the last two balls to end the over. 12 runs come off it. KXIP need 74 off 48 balls to win.
KXIP 103/1 after 12 overs
Mitchell McClenaghan comes back into the attack. Agarwal works the 1st ball straight down the ground for a single. The 2nd ball is a slower delivery and Rahul mistimes his flick sending the ball back towards the bowler. He manages to squeeze the next ball past backward point for 2 runs. Rahul then punches the 4th ball to deep midwicket for a single. Agarwal nudges the 5th delivery to midwicket for a run. Rahul advances forward and drives the last ball to deep point for 2 runs. 7 runs off the over.
KXIP 91/1 after 11 overs
Krunal continues. Rahul works the 1st ball down the ground for a single. Agarwal backs away and beautifully cuts the next delivery past backward point for a FOUR. Krunal sends the next ball wide down leg. Agarwal works the 3rd ball to deep midwicket for a single. Rahul knocks the 4th delivery to long-on for a run. Agarwal flicks the 5th ball to deep midwicket for 2 runs. He misses with the flick on the last delivery as it hits the pads but the umpire isn’t interested as they pick up a leg-bye. 11 runs off the over. KXIP need 93 off 60 balls to win.
KXIP 84/1 after 10 overs
Mayank Markande comes into the attack. Rahul helps the 1st ball to deep backward point for a single. The next ball is a googly but it goes wide down leg and Markande has to reload. Agarwal defends the next delivery but rocks back and powers the 3rd ball over deep midwicket for a FOUR. He then pushes the 4th ball with soft hands for a single. Rahul rotates strike with a single on the 5th delivery. Agarwal rocks back and pulls the last ball over midwicket for another FOUR. He’s gotten off to a great start. 12 runs off the over. KXIP need 104 off 66 balls to win.
KXIP 73/1 after 9 overs
Krunal Pandya comes into the attack. Rahul works the 1st ball to deep midwicket for a single. CAUGHT! Gayle was just getting going and this could be a big moment in the run-chase. He doesn’t get enough on the shot as Hardik takes a comfortable catch at long-on. Mayank Agarwal walks out to the crease. He works the 3rd ball to long-on for a single. Rahul gets on the back foot and works the 4th ball past deep midwicket for 2 runs. He tucks the 5th ball into the leg-side for a single. Agarwal chips the last ball brilliantly straight down the ground for a one-bounce FOUR. 9 runs and a wicket off the over.
KXIP 61/1 after 8 overs
WICKET! Gayle c Hardik b Krunal 40 (24)
Gayle looks to clear long-on with another mighty heave but he doesn't get enough on the shot as Hardik takes a comfortable catch.
Hardik Pandya comes into the attack. He starts with a length ball outside off which Rahul defends. The next ball is short into the body and again Rahul doesn’t manage to take any runs off it. Rahul works the 3rd ball to mid-on for a single. Gayle clears his front foot and launches the 4th ball high over midwicket for a SIX. He clears his front foot again on the next delivery and this time send it straight back over Hardik’s head for back-to-back SIXES. Hardik sends the next ball wide outside off and has to reload. Gayle lets the last ball travel back looking for another wide but the umpire says it’s a fair delivery. 14 runs off the over. KXIP need 125 off 78 to win.
KXIP 52/0 after 7 overs
Bumrah starts the over brilliantly with 3 dot balls as Gayle doesn’t manage to time his shots against the pacer. Gayle taps the 4th delivery towards mid-off and sets off for a quick single. The 5th delivery is a length ball onto the stumps and Rahul only finds mid-off with a drive. He then works the last ball into the leg-side for a single. Another good over from Bumrah giving away just 2 runs.
KXIP 38/0 after 6 overs
Malinga continues. He starts with a slower ball outside off which Gayle drives to the man at cover. Gayle defends the next ball as Malinga shortens his length. The 3rd delivery is full onto the stumps and this time Gayle squeezes it down to long-off for a FOUR. He taps the 4th delivery straight to the man at mid-off. Gayle leans back and punches the 5th ball beautifully through covers for a FOUR. He then works the last ball through square leg for a single. 9 runs off the over. KXIP need 141 from 90 balls to win.
KXIP 36/0 after 5 overs
Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack. He starts with a slower yorker which Rahul defends. The next ball is a bit shorter and this time Rahul finds the man at midwicket with a flick. Rahul doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next two balls either. Great start by Bumrah as he gets going with four consecutive dots. Rahul drives the 5th ball beautifully through the gap at cover for a FOUR. The last ball is cut straight to the man at cover. Good start by Bumrah giving away just 4 runs.
KXIP 27/0 after 4 overs
McClenaghan continues. Rahul flicks the 1st ball towards midwicket for a single. The 2nd ball is a tad short and Gayle swings hard sending it high over midwicket for a SIX. The next ball is a bit too full and this time Gayle lifts it over long-on for back-to-back SIXES. He then works the 4th ball past mid-on for a single. Rahul finds the fielder with the flick on the next delivery. He then works the last ball to backwards square leg for a run. 15 runs off the over.
KXIP 23/0 after 3 overs
Lasith Malinga comes into the attack. The 1st ball is onto the pads and Rahul nudges it into the leg-side for a single. Gayle guides the next delivery to short third man for a quick single. Rahul cuts the 3rd ball but finds the man at cover. He then defends the next ball towards mid-off. The 5th delivery is onto the stumps and Rahul taps it towards long-on for a single. Gayle misses with the flick on the last delivery as it hits him on the pads and once again there are animated appeals for LBW but the umpire isn’t interested. Great start by Malinga giving away just 3 runs.
KXIP 8/0 after 2 overs
Rahul helps the 1st ball down to third man for a single. Shaky start by Gayle as he gets hit on the pads and McClenaghan is really excited with the LBW appeal. Rohit opts against the review as it looked too high. Gayle doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next two balls. McClenaghan bangs the 5th ball short and Gayle ducks out of the way. The last ball is banged short again and this time Gayle uses the pace to ramp the ball down to third man for a FOUR. 5 runs off the over.
KXIP 5/0 after the first over
Mitchell McClenaghan has the ball for the first over with KL Rahul on strike.