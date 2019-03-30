KXIP vs MI IPL 2019 Highlights: KL Rahul carries the Kings across the finish line

Rahul helps the 1st ball down to third man for a single. Shaky start by Gayle as he gets hit on the pads and McClenaghan is really excited with the LBW appeal. Rohit opts against the review as it looked too high. Gayle doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next two balls. McClenaghan bangs the 5th ball short and Gayle ducks out of the way. The last ball is banged short again and this time Gayle uses the pace to ramp the ball down to third man for a FOUR. 5 runs off the over.

KXIP 5/0 after the first over