App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2019 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KXIP vs DC IPL 2019 Match 13 Preview: Kings prepare for the visit of resurgent Delhi

Both teams come into this game with four points after winning two of their first three matches

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be up against a resurgent Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 13 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali on April 1. Both teams find themselves with four points after winning two of their first three matches.

KXIP come into this game on the back of a dominant eight-wicket victory against the Mumbai Indians. The lesser-known Ashwin (Murugan) shone with the ball picking up the important wickets of Yuvraj Singh and Suryakumar Yadav as KXIP restricted Mumbai to 176/7. KL Rahul then showed great composure as he played the role of an anchor to perfection while Chris Gayle (40 off 24) and Mayank Agarwal (43 off 21) plundered runs. Rahul then accelerated finishing unbeaten with 71 off 57 balls as KXIP chased down the total in 18.4 overs.

Delhi took the Super Over route in their thrilling victory against Kolkata Knight Riders. Chasing 185 after yet another destructive innings from Andre Russell (60 off 28), Delhi got off to a flier with an 89-run partnership between young Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer. Shaw batted brilliantly showing his full repertoire of shots en route to his 99 but missed out on becoming the youngest centurion in IPL history. Kuldeep Yadav pushed the game into a Super Over and Kagiso Rabada shone with his pinpoint searing yorkers as Delhi handed Kolkata their first defeat of the season.

KXIP will fancy their chances in this game with the home conditions giving them an edge. However, Delhi will be hoping to keep up the momentum after a brilliant hard-fought win against Kolkata. The Delhi batting attack looks more rounded with the likes of Shaw, Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Colin Ingram hitting good form along with the indomitable Rishabh Pant. However, they’ll have to first deal with the threat of Gayle who can single-handedly win any game on his day.

related news

Match Details:

Timing – 8 pm

Venue – Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.

Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Hotstar.

Head to head:

These two teams have faced each other on 22 occasions in the past. KXIP have been the dominant side with 13 victories as against the 9 victories notched up by Delhi.

Team News:

Both teams have no fresh injury concerns ahead of this fixture. Having hit on the winning combination in their previous outings both sides will also be expected to feature unchanged playing XIs.

Prediction: who will win?

With both sides enjoying good form in their recent matches this will be a really close game to call. KXIP will have a minor advantage taking into account the home conditions and should enter this game as favourites.

Betting odds (Bet365):

Kings XI Punjab: 1

Delhi Capitals: 4/5

Other popular bets can be viewed on Oddschecker.com.

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium Pitch Report: With the track at Mohali known to be flat, we could be in for yet another high-scoring encounter. The team batting second should have a slight advantage as the dew factor makes it difficult for bowlers.

Moneycontrol Dream XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (WK), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, R Ashwin (C), Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane and Hardus Viljoen.

Players to watch out for:

Chris Gayle (KXIP)

IPL 2019 KXIP vs MI Chris Gayle

The ‘Universe Boss’ has been in scintillating form this season and has already notched up 139 runs from just 3 matches at a strike rate of 165.47. If the Delhi Capitals don’t get him out early we could be in for another fantastic inning from the destructive batsman.

Prithvi Shaw (DC)

ipl 2019, dc vs kkr, prithvi shaw fifty

The youngster pulled out his entire repertoire of shots against the Knight Riders and showed great awareness as he picked the gaps with ease. He will be disappointed for not completing his century but could more than make up for it with another big inning.

IPL points table: Delhi find themselves in the second spot of the table with 4 points from their 3 matches. Punjab who are tied on points with Delhi find themselves in the fourth spot due to an inferior net run rate. Check out the updated points table here.
First Published on Mar 31, 2019 06:14 pm

tags #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kings XI Punjab

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy Quits Congress, to Join BJP

'Garibi Mitao', Not 'Garibi Hatao', is Aim of Congress's NYAY Scheme, ...

Caught on Wrong Foot, Rail Zones Asked to Remove Political Ads From Pr ...

Days Ahead of Polls, BJP Worker Shot Dead by Naga Insurgent Group in A ...

Keep Armed Forces Out Of Politics, Assert Former Senior Military Men

Gazing at Coffee Reminders Can Arouse Your Brain

Olympic Qualification System is Unfair, Putting Strain on Players: Gop ...

We're All Watchmen Committed To A Strong Nation, Says PM Modi at 'Main ...

Gujarat BJP Announces Candidates for 4 Lok Sabha Seats, Drops 3 MPs

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Russia's rush of affection for Pakistan could rejig South Asia equatio ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

The Matrix turns 20: A look back at the everlasting legacy of The Wach ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Lok Sabha polls: Sumalatha Ambareesh poses serious challenge to HD Kum ...

Premier League: Liverpool-Tottenham clash an advert for Jurgen Klopp, ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

Risks of pakoda economics: Modi govt buries its head in sand, but unem ...

Facebook CEO asks regulators to play a 'more active role' in governing ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, RCBvsSRH: RCB in trouble as Mohammad Nabi ...

Exclusive: Shefali Shah talks Netflix original Delhi Crime and the muc ...

Aankhen 2: Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez come onboard alongsi ...

Alia Bhatt doesn’t care about Ranbir Kapoor’s troubled past, belie ...

Priyanka Chopra couldn’t be more excited as she attends her first ev ...

GQ Style Awards 2019: Taapsee Pannu, Nora Fatehi scorch the red carpet

GQ Style Awards 2019: Bollywood’s leading ladies ditch the gown, loo ...

GQ Style Awards 2019: Anushka Sharma stuns in a black and yellow Dice ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.