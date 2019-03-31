KXIP vs DC IPL 2019 Match 13 Preview: Kings prepare for the visit of resurgent Delhi

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be up against a resurgent Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 13 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali on April 1. Both teams find themselves with four points after winning two of their first three matches.

KXIP come into this game on the back of a dominant eight-wicket victory against the Mumbai Indians. The lesser-known Ashwin (Murugan) shone with the ball picking up the important wickets of Yuvraj Singh and Suryakumar Yadav as KXIP restricted Mumbai to 176/7. KL Rahul then showed great composure as he played the role of an anchor to perfection while Chris Gayle (40 off 24) and Mayank Agarwal (43 off 21) plundered runs. Rahul then accelerated finishing unbeaten with 71 off 57 balls as KXIP chased down the total in 18.4 overs.

Delhi took the Super Over route in their thrilling victory against Kolkata Knight Riders. Chasing 185 after yet another destructive innings from Andre Russell (60 off 28), Delhi got off to a flier with an 89-run partnership between young Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer. Shaw batted brilliantly showing his full repertoire of shots en route to his 99 but missed out on becoming the youngest centurion in IPL history. Kuldeep Yadav pushed the game into a Super Over and Kagiso Rabada shone with his pinpoint searing yorkers as Delhi handed Kolkata their first defeat of the season.

KXIP will fancy their chances in this game with the home conditions giving them an edge. However, Delhi will be hoping to keep up the momentum after a brilliant hard-fought win against Kolkata. The Delhi batting attack looks more rounded with the likes of Shaw, Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Colin Ingram hitting good form along with the indomitable Rishabh Pant. However, they’ll have to first deal with the threat of Gayle who can single-handedly win any game on his day.

Match Details:

Timing – 8 pm

Venue – Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali.

Where to watch – Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD. Online viewers can catch the action live on Hotstar.

Head to head:

These two teams have faced each other on 22 occasions in the past. KXIP have been the dominant side with 13 victories as against the 9 victories notched up by Delhi.

Team News:

Both teams have no fresh injury concerns ahead of this fixture. Having hit on the winning combination in their previous outings both sides will also be expected to feature unchanged playing XIs.

Prediction: who will win?

With both sides enjoying good form in their recent matches this will be a really close game to call. KXIP will have a minor advantage taking into account the home conditions and should enter this game as favourites.

Betting odds (Bet365):

Kings XI Punjab: 1

Delhi Capitals: 4/5

Other popular bets can be viewed on Oddschecker.com.

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium Pitch Report: With the track at Mohali known to be flat, we could be in for yet another high-scoring encounter. The team batting second should have a slight advantage as the dew factor makes it difficult for bowlers.

Moneycontrol Dream XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (WK), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, R Ashwin (C), Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane and Hardus Viljoen.

Players to watch out for:

Chris Gayle (KXIP)

The ‘Universe Boss’ has been in scintillating form this season and has already notched up 139 runs from just 3 matches at a strike rate of 165.47. If the Delhi Capitals don’t get him out early we could be in for another fantastic inning from the destructive batsman.

Prithvi Shaw (DC)

The youngster pulled out his entire repertoire of shots against the Knight Riders and showed great awareness as he picked the gaps with ease. He will be disappointed for not completing his century but could more than make up for it with another big inning.