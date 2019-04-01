KXIP vs DC IPL 2019 LIVE: Miller, Sarafaraz stabilize Punjab's innings

Rabada to Rahul. First ball moves back in and the batsman lets that go to the keeper. The second ball leaves the batsman and Rahul is happy to leave that one for the keeper as well. FOUR. First runs as the ball is short and on legs and Rahul works that to leg side and ball races down to boundary line. Rahul defends the next ball. Rahul defends the fifth ball as well. Rahul flicks the last ball to fine leg for a single. 5 runs off the over.

KXIP 5/0 after first over