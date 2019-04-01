Apr 01, 2019 09:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
KXIP vs DC IPL 2019 LIVE: Miller, Sarafaraz stabilize Punjab's innings
Catch all the live action from match 13 of IPL 2019 between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals being played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Sandeep Lamichhane will bowl. Miller is on strike. 1 leg bye off first ball. The ball spins and the batsman along with the keeper misses the ball. The two Punjab batsmen take a single. Sarafarz is on strike. Second ball is a dot delivery. Sarafarz gets a single off the third ball. Miller plays the fourth ball for a single. Sarafaraz plays the fifth ball for a single. Miller is on strike. SIX. Fuller delivery and Miller hits the ball down to long on for a maximum. 10 runs off the over.
KXIP 105/3 after 12 overs
Miller is on strike. Hanuma Vihari will bowl. The batsman plays the first ball to long on and gets a single. Sarfaraz plays the second ball to long off and gets another single. Another single by Miller down to long off. Sarafraz knocks the fourth ball down to long off and gets a single. Miller works the fifth ball to leg side. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Sarafrz squeezes the ball down to fine leg for a boundary. 9 runs off the over.
KXIP 95/3 after 11 overs
Sarfaraz is on strike. Harshal Patel will bowl. The batsman plays the first ball to third man and gets a single. Miller is on strike. The batsman looks to cut the second ball which is outside off but misses. Miller takes a single off the next ball. Sarfaraz plays the fourth ball to third man and settles for a single. SIX. Fuller delivery and Miller lifts the ball over extra cover for a maximum. WIDE. Poor ball as Patel bowls the ball down the leg side. Miller plays the last ball to fine leg and gets a single. 11 runs off the over.
KXIP 86/3 after 10 overs
Harshal Patel will bowl. Miller is on strike. First ball moves away from the batsman. Miller plays the second ball to leg side and gets a single. Sarfaraz is on strike. Third ball is a dot. FOUR. Short ball and Sarfaraz works the ball to third ball for a boundary. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Sarafraz plays good old Dil-Scoop as the ball sails over the keepers head for a boundary. The batsman gets a single off the last ball. 10 runs off the over.
KXIP 75/3 after 9 overs
Harshal Patel will bowl. Sarfaraz is on strike. RUN OUT! Sarfaraz plays the ball to cover and Mayank leaves the non-striker’s end for a single. Sarafarz sends Mayank back and a direct hit by Dhawan catches Mayank short of his ground. Sarfaraz gets a single off the second ball. David Miller is the new batsman. Third ball is a dot delivery. WIDE and FOUR. Poor delivery as the ball is short and wide down leg. The ball races down the ground for a boundary. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. Miller drives the fifth ball to cover but the ball goes to the fielder. Miller plays the last ball to leg side and settles for a single. 7 runs and a wicket.
KXIP 65/3 after 8 overs
WICKET! Agarwal run out (Dhawan) 6(9)
Sarfaraz plays the ball to cover and Mayank leaves the non-striker’s end for a single. Sarafarz sends Mayank back and a direct hit by Dhawan catches Mayank short of his ground.
Sandeep Lamichanne will bowl. Mayank is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Second ball is a dot again. The batsman creams the third ball through cover and gets a single. Sarfaraz is on strike. The batsman works the fourth ball to long on and gets a single. Mayank is back on strike. He plays the fifth ball to leg side and takes a quick single. Sarafaz plays the last ball to deep and is happing with a single. Just 4 runs off the over.
KXIP 58/2 after 7 overs
Morris will bowl. Sarfaraz is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to cover but there is protection. FOUR. Fuller delivery and batsman drives the ball past cover for a boundary. FOUR. Full toss and Sarfaraz times the ball through leg side for a boundary. Fourth ball is short on which the batsman ducks but ball hits him on the belly. Sarfaraz plays the fifth ball to cover and takes a single. Mayank is on strike for the last ball. He works the last ball to leg side and takes a single. 10 runs off the over.
KXIP 54/2 after 6 overs
Rabada will bowl. Sarfaraz is on strike. FOUR. Fuller delivery down leg and the batsman flicks the ball to fine leg for a boundary. Second ball is a dot delivery. Sarfaraz defends the third ball off the back foot. Sarzaraz plays the fourth ball down to third man and gets a single. Mayank Agarwal is on strike. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. Last ball is short and the batsman plays it to leg side for 2 runs. 7 runs off the over.
KXIP 45/2 after 5 overs
Sandeep Lamichhane will bowl. Mayank Agarwal is on strike. First ball spins in and Agarwal plays it to leg side and gets a single. Curran is on strike. He plays the second ball to cover but a fielder cuts off runs. Curran works the third ball to long on and gets two runs. SIX. Curran comes down the track and hits the ball down the ground for a maximum. LBW! The ball spins away and catches dead in front of the wickets. Currant doesn’t even review. Sarfaraz Khan is the new batsman. He flicks the last ball to leg side for a single. 11 runs and a wicket off the over.
KXIP 38/2 after 4 overs
WICKET! Sam Curran lbw b Lamichhane 20(10)
The ball spins away and catches dead in front of the wickets. Currant doesn’t even review
Avesh Khan will bowl. Sam Curran is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Lovely shot. Full and wide outside off and Curran drives the ball through mid-off for a boundary. FOUR. Crunched away through cover. Fuller delivery and Curran times the ball for a boundary. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Another good shot through mid-off for a boundary. A dot ball to end the over. 12 runs off the over.
KXIP 27/1 after 3 overs
Rahul is on strike. Chriss Morris will bowl from the other end. First ball is short on middle and Rahul plays it leg side but doesn’t get any run. FOUR. Second ball drifts into the pads and Rahul gets a gentle touch of his bat on the ball to watch it zip for a boundary. Third ball is a dot delivery. SIX. Short ball down leg side and Rahul pulls the ball with great aplomb over fine leg for the first maximum of the evening. LBW! The ball is full and moves back in. Hits Rahul on the pads and umpire gives that as out. Rahul reviews but the ball is hitting the stumps. 10 runs and a wicket.
KXIP 15/1 after 2 overs
WICKET! Rahul lbw b Chris Morris 15(11)
The ball is full and moves back in. Hits Rahul on the pads and umpire gives that as out. Rahul reviews but the ball is hitting the stumps.
Rabada to Rahul. First ball moves back in and the batsman lets that go to the keeper. The second ball leaves the batsman and Rahul is happy to leave that one for the keeper as well. FOUR. First runs as the ball is short and on legs and Rahul works that to leg side and ball races down to boundary line. Rahul defends the next ball. Rahul defends the fifth ball as well. Rahul flicks the last ball to fine leg for a single. 5 runs off the over.
KXIP 5/0 after first over
Rabada will bowl to KL Rahul.
The two umpires have walked out. Delhi's young boys run out on the field. A new openeing pair for KXIP. KL Rahul will have the company of Mayank Agawal. The two batsmen performed briliantly in last match for Punjab. Kagiso Rabada will open the bowling for DC.
Live action is now not far away.
The big news so far is that Chris Gayle is missing out of KXIP team. This is an interesting change from R Ashwin
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan
Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: Lokesh Rahul(w), Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals captain: The game (super over) went too far that night, but the guys are very excited after winning that game. We are going to bowl first. Looking at the wicket, it looks invariably constant. We had a net here yesterday. It was a good wicket to bat on, and the boys are energetic. Avesh Khan comes in for Amit Mishra. Rabada being the leader of the attack, and bowling that super over was fantastic. Sandeep Lamichhanne was amazing last time, bowling two powerplay overs for us as well.
R Ashwin, King XI Punjab captain: It's about getting used to a particular ground, like the wind direction etc. If you've played in a venue before you know that the small things matter big. We have punched well as a unit, and I'm pretty pleased with how it is going at the moment. If you go at 10 an over in the slog (last 4 overs), you would take it any day as a captain.
This is how the toss went down at Mohali. Playing XI of the two teams on your way.