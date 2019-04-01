KXIP vs DC IPL 2019 LIVE: Late wickets derails Delhi's chase, Curran picks 2 wickets in one over

Ashiwn to Prthivi. CAUGHT! Shaw gets a thick edge and Rahul takes a fine catch to dimisse Shaw on a duck. Shreyas Iyer is the new batsman. He plays the second ball for a single. Dhawan is on strike. Third ball is a dot. WIDE. Ashwin sprays the ball down leg. FOUR. Ashwin beats Dhawan who gets a thick outside edge and the ball rolls down to third man for a boundary. Dhawan gets a single off the fifth ball. Ashwin closes the over with a dot ball. 7 runs and wicket off the over.

DC 7/1 after first over