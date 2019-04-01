Apr 01, 2019 11:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
KXIP vs DC IPL 2019 LIVE: Late wickets derails Delhi's chase, Curran picks 2 wickets in one over
Catch all the live action from match 13 of IPL 2019 between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals being played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Top
highlights
WICKET! Hanuma Vihari b Shami 2(5)
WICKET! Harshal Patel c Rahul b Sam Curran 0(2)
WICKET! Ingram c (sub)Nair b Sam Curran 38(29)
WICKET! Chris Morris run out (Ashwin) 0(1)
WICKET! Pant b Shami 39(26)
WICKET! Dhawan lbw b Ashwin 30(25)
WICKET! Shreyas Iyer b Viljoen 28(22)
WICKET! Prithvi Shaw c Rahul b Ashwin 0(1)
WICKET! Shami run out (Rabada) 0(1)
WICKET! Murugan Ashwin c Avesh Khan b Rabada 1(2)
WICKET! Ashwin b Chris Morris 3(4)
WICKET! Viljoen c Chris Morris b Rabada 1(3)
WICKET! Miller c Pant b Chris Morris 43(30)
WICKET! Sarfaraz Pant b Lamichhane 39(29)
WICKET! Agarwal run out (Dhawan) 6(9)
WICKET! Sam Curran lbw b Lamichhane 20(10)
WICKET! Rahul lbw b Chris Morris 15(11)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
Shami will bowl. Vihari is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. BOWLED! Hanuma Vihari goes for a cross battted shot but is catsle. The stumps are out of the ground. Avesh Khan is the new batsman. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Full toss and Avesh swings his bat to get a boundary through cover. A dot ball to end the over. 4 runs and a wicket off the over.
DC 152/8 after 19 overs
WICKET! Hanuma Vihari b Shami 2(5)
Hanuma Vihari goes for a cross battted shot but is catsle. The stumps are out of the ground.
Curran will bowl. Hanuma Vihari is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball for a single. Ingram gets another single off the second ball. Vihari plays the third ball for another single. Ingram is on strike. CAUGHT! Fuller delivery and Ingram strikes the ball in deep to long-off but substitute fielder Nair takes a good catch. Harshal Patel is the new batsman. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. WIDE. Curran bowls a short ball and it goes over the bowler’s head. CAUGHT! Patel swings his bat for a big shot but gets a thick edge. KL Rahul takes a comfortable catch. 4 runs and 2 wickets off the over.
DC 148/7 after 18 overs
WICKET! Harshal Patel c Rahul b Sam Curran 0(2)
Patel swings his bat for a big shot but gets a thick edge. KL Rahul takes a comfortable catch.
WICKET! Ingram c (sub)Nair b Sam Curran 38(29)
Fuller delivery and Ingram strikes the ball in deep to long-off but substitute fielder Nair takes a good catch.
Mohammed Shami will bowl. Ingram is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Ingram gets a single off the second ball. Pant is on strike. SIX. Pant swings his bat and deposits the ball deep in the stands. BOWLED! Pant goes for a wild swing to leg side again but is castled. Middle stump is uprooted. RUN OUT! Chris Morris is the new batsman. He plays the ball to extra cover and charges down the other end for a single. R Ashwin picks the ball and gets a direct hit. Morris is short of his crease. Ingram is on strike for the last ball. Last ball is a dot delivery. 7 runs and 2 wickets off the over.
DC 144/5 after 17 overs
WICKET! Chris Morris run out (Ashwin) 0(1)
Chris Morris is the new batsman. He plays the ball to extra cover and charges down the other end for a single. R Ashwin picks the ball and gets a direct hit. Morris is short of his crease.
WICKET! Pant b Shami 39(26)
Pant goes for a wild swing to leg side again but is castled. Middle stump is uprooted.
R Ashwin will bowl. Ingram is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Pant is on strike. SIX. Pant comes down the track and hits the ball across line to mid wicket for a maximum. No runs off next two balls. Pant gets a single off the fifth ball. Ingram plays the last ball to cover and gets a single. 9 runs off the over.
DC 137/3 after 16 overs
Mujeeb will bowl. Ingram is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. SIX. Ingram dances down the track and slams the ball over the bowler’s head for a maximum. Ingram gets a single off the next ball. Pant is on strike. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Pant cuts the next ball for boundary. Mujeeb closes the over with a dot ball. 11 runs off the over.
DC 128/3 after 15 overs
M Ahswin will bowl. Ingram is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Pant is on strike. FOUR. Fuller delivery and pant throws his bat to cream the ball over extra cover for a boundary. Pant works the third ball to leg side and gets a single. Ingram is on strike. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Ingram times the ball through extra cover for a boundary. Ingram gets a single off the last ball. 11 runs off the over.
DC 117/3 after 14 overs
Hardus Viljoen is back to bowl. Pant is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Ingram is on strike. Second ball is a dot delivery. Ingram cuts the third ball through point and gets 2 runs. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Ingram slices the ball over point for a boundary. Appeal for LBW by Viljoen on next ball as Ingram looks to play it across the line. Umpire gives that as OUT but the batsman reviews. The review shows that the ball is pitching out side leg. So umpires decision is overturned. A single off the last ball. 8 runs off the over.
DC 106/3 after 13 overs
Murgan Ashwin will bowl. Ingram is on strike. First ball is dot delivery. The batsman gets a single off the second ball. Pant is on strike. Third ball is a dot delivery. Pant creams the fourth ball to cover and gets a single. Ingram is on strike. FOUR. Fuller delivery down leg and Ingram sweeps the ball to fine leg for a boundary. Ingram pushes the last ball to long off and gets two runs. 8 runs off the over.
DC 98/3 after 12 overs
Mujeeb will bowl. Ingram is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Pant gets another single off the second ball. Third ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Poor ball as the ball is sort and wide. The batsman cuts the ball for a boundary. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. A single off the last ball. 7 runs off the over.
DC 90/3 after 11 overs
R Ahswin will bowl. Pant is on strike. The batsman gets two runs off the first ball. Pant gets a single off the second ball. Dhawan comes down the ground and works the third ball to mid wicket for a single. Pant is happy to plays the fourth ball for a single. Dhawan is on strike. LBW! Carom ball and ball skids in. Dhawan is late to get his bat down in time and is trapped dead in front of wickets. Colin Ingram is the new batsman. He gets a single off the last ball. 6 runs and a wicket off the over.
DC 83/3 after 10 overs
WICKET! Dhawan lbw b Ashwin 30(25)
Carom ball and ball skids in. Dhawan is late to get his bat down in time and is trapped dead in front of wickets
Mujeeb for his second over. Dhawan is on strike. The batsman pushes the first ball for a single. Pant is on strike. FOUR. Fuller delivery and pant sweeps the ball for a boundary. Pant works the third ball to fine leg for a couple of runs. Pant gets a single off the next ball. Dhawan gets a single off the fifth ball. Pant gets a single off the last ball. 10 runs off the over.
DC 77/2 after 9 overs
Hardus Viljoen will bowl. Shreyas is on strike. FOUR. Brute force. Fuller delivery and Iyer smokes the ball through cover for a boundary. BOWLED! Slightly short delivery as the batsman looks to drive the ball but can’t reach to the ball. The ball goes through defense and uproots the stumps. Rishabh Pant is the new batsman. Third ball is a dot delivery. FOUR LEG BYES. Poor ball as it goes down leg and kisses the pads for a boundary to fine leg. Pant gets two runs off the fifth ball. Viljoen bowls a dot ball to end the over. 10 runs a wicket off the over.
DC 67/2 after 8 overs
WICKET! Shreyas Iyer b Viljoen 28(22)
Slightly short delivery as the batsman looks to drive the ball but can’t reach to the ball. The ball goes through defense and uproots the stumps
Mujeeb will bowl. Shreyas is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. The batsman plays the second ball to long off and gets a single. Dhawan is on strike. The batsman plays the third ball to mid wicket and runs a s ingle. WIDE. Poor ball as Mujeeb bowls one down leg. The batsman gets a single off the next ball. Dhawan is on strike. FOUR. Short ball and Dhawan uses the width to cut the ball through backward point for a boundary. Mujeeb closes the over with a dot ball. 8 runs off the over.
DC 57/1 after 7 overs
Shami will bowl. Dhawan is on strike. First ball is short and wide which Dhawan plays to cover but there is protection. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Dhawan plays inside out shot over extra cover for a boundary. Dhawan plays the third ball to mid-off and gets a quick single. Iyer is on strike. FOUR. Short ball outside off and Shreyas backs off to cut the ball over point for a boundary. Fifth ball is full and the batsman is happy to defend. Shreyas plays the last ball to point and is happy in taking a single. 10 runs off the over.
DC 49/1 after 6 overs
Hardus Viljoen will bowl. Shreyas Iyer is on strike. First ball is short and Iyer works the ball to fine leg for a boundary. FOUR. Too short and Iyer hooks the ball to short fine for second boundary of the over. Third ball is a dot delivery. Fourth ball is again a dot ball. Fifth ball is again a dot ball. Three dot balls. This is a good come back by Viljoen. The bowler closes the over with another dot ball. 8 runs off the over.
DC 39/1 after 5 overs
Shami will bowl. Dhawan is on strike. A single off the first ball. Iyer is on strike. Seocnd ball is a dot delivery. Iyer plays the third ball to off side and gets a single. Dhawan works the fourth ball to leg side and gets two runs. Dhawan plays the fifth ball to mid wicket for a single. Iyer plays the last ball to back ward point for a single. 6 runs off the over.
DC 31/1 after 4 overs
Ashwin will continue. Dhawan is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. WIDE. Ashwin bowls one down leg. Dhawan gets a single off the next ball. Pant is on strike. WIDE. Another poor ball from Ahswin as he bowls another wide. Pant gets a single off the next ball. Dhawan is on strike. FOUR. Flat delivery and Dhawan leans into his drive for a boundary. A single off the last ball. 9 runs off the over.
DC 25/1 after 3 overs
Sam Curran will bowl. Dhawan in on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Dhawan punches the second ball to long off and charges down the other end for a single. Misfield by Ashwin gives Dhawan an extra run. 1 Leg Bye off the third ball. Shreyas Iyer on the strike. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Iyer leans into his shot and gets a boundary to third man. Iyer goes on the back foot and plays the ball to off side for a single. Dhawan is on strike. 1 Leg Bye off the last ball off the over. 9 runs off the over.
DC 16/1 after 2 overs
Ashiwn to Prthivi. CAUGHT! Shaw gets a thick edge and Rahul takes a fine catch to dimisse Shaw on a duck. Shreyas Iyer is the new batsman. He plays the second ball for a single. Dhawan is on strike. Third ball is a dot. WIDE. Ashwin sprays the ball down leg. FOUR. Ashwin beats Dhawan who gets a thick outside edge and the ball rolls down to third man for a boundary. Dhawan gets a single off the fifth ball. Ashwin closes the over with a dot ball. 7 runs and wicket off the over.
DC 7/1 after first over
WICKET! Prithvi Shaw c Rahul b Ashwin 0(1)
Shaw gets a thick edge and Rahul takes a fine catch to dimisse Shaw on a duck.
DC's chase is about to get underway. Shikhar Dhawan and Prthivi Shaw the DC openers have taken the crease. R Ahswin will open the bowling for KXIP. Shaw is on strike.