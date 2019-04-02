KXIP vs DC IPL 2019 Highlights: Curran takes a hat-trick as Delhi capitulates to throw away an easy chase

Shreyas Iyer | DC captain: Really disappointing. With the way we were going, we came ball to ball and to lose from there, really disappointing. We didn't play smart cricket and Punjab outplayed us in all the departments. They were really cool and calm in that situation. I am really speechless. It is a crucial match and losing such matches is not going to benefit us. The way Ingram was going, with ball to ball, it is really difficult to see us losing wickets like that from outside and the batsmen not taking initiative to win the game. But it is good as well as it happened early in the tournament. We can correct the errors and come back strong. We didn't bowl that well in the powerplay, they came really hard us but we defended good after that. We gave away 60 odd runs after they reached 100. That is a positive for us. It is really going to be important for us to stay motivated. These are the small factors we have to work hard on. Mentally we have train ourselves on how to finish the games. We are getting good starts but need to focus on winning the games