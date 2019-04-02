Apr 02, 2019 12:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
KXIP vs DC IPL 2019 Highlights: Curran takes a hat-trick as Delhi capitulates to throw away an easy chase
Catch all the highlights from match 13 of IPL 2019 between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals being played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Top
highlights
Player of the Match
WICKET! Lamichhane b Sam Curran 0(1)
WICKET! Rabada b Sam Curran 0(1)
WICKET! Hanuma Vihari b Shami 2(5)
WICKET! Harshal Patel c Rahul b Sam Curran 0(2)
WICKET! Ingram c (sub)Nair b Sam Curran 38(29)
WICKET! Chris Morris run out (Ashwin) 0(1)
WICKET! Pant b Shami 39(26)
WICKET! Dhawan lbw b Ashwin 30(25)
WICKET! Shreyas Iyer b Viljoen 28(22)
WICKET! Prithvi Shaw c Rahul b Ashwin 0(1)
WICKET! Shami run out (Rabada) 0(1)
WICKET! Murugan Ashwin c Avesh Khan b Rabada 1(2)
WICKET! Ashwin b Chris Morris 3(4)
WICKET! Viljoen c Chris Morris b Rabada 1(3)
WICKET! Miller c Pant b Chris Morris 43(30)
WICKET! Sarfaraz Pant b Lamichhane 39(29)
WICKET! Agarwal run out (Dhawan) 6(9)
WICKET! Sam Curran lbw b Lamichhane 20(10)
WICKET! Rahul lbw b Chris Morris 15(11)
PLAYING XI
TOSS
That concludes the coverage of this match. Hope you enjoyed it. Join us tomorrow for the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challenegers Bangalore. Our coverage begins at 7.00 PM. Join us then. For now it is good-night!
Sam Curran | Player of the Match: Great win for the guys. I tried to put a performance for my team. Luckily enough, we scraped to 166, all the six bowlers were excellent. I have worked a lot on by batting over the last few months. I like to work hard on my batting, bowling and fielding. I have opened in school cricket, but think that was the first time in professional cricket. Hopefully, we keep winning games. I didn't rally know, The crowd got really loud, I couldn't hear myself. Ash told me to do what I do. Ryan Harris was standing at the third man region. Against the Iocal batters, I had to ask our players, where does he hit. Shami got two amazing overs in the end which helped.
Player of the Match
For his match winning spell of 4/11 which incluedes a Hat-trick Sam Curran is the Player of the Match
Ravichandran Ashwin | KXIP captain: Not may times, you defend. When Rishabh hit the six, we just needed to hang in there. Credit to Shami and Curran. We were probably 25 runs short. We backed ourselves to defend with tree spinners. All in all, dew also came in and played a factor. We were gonna bat first. We thought Chris wasn't there. We wanted to give him all the licence upfront. We thought there was a grip there. We are quite a bunch with experience and a lot of youngsters. We have to keep ourselves fresh. We are having a very good experience. I have never seen crowd like this in Mohali. It was extremely loud.
Shreyas Iyer | DC captain: Really disappointing. With the way we were going, we came ball to ball and to lose from there, really disappointing. We didn't play smart cricket and Punjab outplayed us in all the departments. They were really cool and calm in that situation. I am really speechless. It is a crucial match and losing such matches is not going to benefit us. The way Ingram was going, with ball to ball, it is really difficult to see us losing wickets like that from outside and the batsmen not taking initiative to win the game. But it is good as well as it happened early in the tournament. We can correct the errors and come back strong. We didn't bowl that well in the powerplay, they came really hard us but we defended good after that. We gave away 60 odd runs after they reached 100. That is a positive for us. It is really going to be important for us to stay motivated. These are the small factors we have to work hard on. Mentally we have train ourselves on how to finish the games. We are getting good starts but need to focus on winning the games
KXIP win the match by 14 runs
Curran compelets his Hattrick
Curran will bowl the last over. Rabada is on strike. BOWLED! Rabada goes for a wild swing but is castled. Stumps are uprooted. Curran is on a hat trick. BOWLED! Another poor shot as the batsman goes for a wild swing and is clean bowled.
DC 152 all-out after 19.2 overs
WICKET! Lamichhane b Sam Curran 0(1)
Another poor shot as the batsman goes for a wild swing and is castled.
WICKET! Rabada b Sam Curran 0(1)
Rabada goes for a wild swing but is castled. Stumps are uprooted.
Shami will bowl. Vihari is on strike. No runs off first two deliveries. BOWLED! Hanuma Vihari goes for a cross battted shot but is catsle. The stumps are out of the ground. Avesh Khan is the new batsman. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Full toss and Avesh swings his bat to get a boundary through cover. A dot ball to end the over. 4 runs and a wicket off the over.
DC 152/8 after 19 overs
WICKET! Hanuma Vihari b Shami 2(5)
Hanuma Vihari goes for a cross battted shot but is catsle. The stumps are out of the ground.
Curran will bowl. Hanuma Vihari is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball for a single. Ingram gets another single off the second ball. Vihari plays the third ball for another single. Ingram is on strike. CAUGHT! Fuller delivery and Ingram strikes the ball in deep to long-off but substitute fielder Nair takes a good catch. Harshal Patel is the new batsman. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. WIDE. Curran bowls a short ball and it goes over the bowler’s head. CAUGHT! Patel swings his bat for a big shot but gets a thick edge. KL Rahul takes a comfortable catch. 4 runs and 2 wickets off the over.
DC 148/7 after 18 overs
WICKET! Harshal Patel c Rahul b Sam Curran 0(2)
Patel swings his bat for a big shot but gets a thick edge. KL Rahul takes a comfortable catch.
WICKET! Ingram c (sub)Nair b Sam Curran 38(29)
Fuller delivery and Ingram strikes the ball in deep to long-off but substitute fielder Nair takes a good catch.
Mohammed Shami will bowl. Ingram is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Ingram gets a single off the second ball. Pant is on strike. SIX. Pant swings his bat and deposits the ball deep in the stands. BOWLED! Pant goes for a wild swing to leg side again but is castled. Middle stump is uprooted. RUN OUT! Chris Morris is the new batsman. He plays the ball to extra cover and charges down the other end for a single. R Ashwin picks the ball and gets a direct hit. Morris is short of his crease. Ingram is on strike for the last ball. Last ball is a dot delivery. 7 runs and 2 wickets off the over.
DC 144/5 after 17 overs
WICKET! Chris Morris run out (Ashwin) 0(1)
Chris Morris is the new batsman. He plays the ball to extra cover and charges down the other end for a single. R Ashwin picks the ball and gets a direct hit. Morris is short of his crease.
WICKET! Pant b Shami 39(26)
Pant goes for a wild swing to leg side again but is castled. Middle stump is uprooted.
R Ashwin will bowl. Ingram is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Pant is on strike. SIX. Pant comes down the track and hits the ball across line to mid wicket for a maximum. No runs off next two balls. Pant gets a single off the fifth ball. Ingram plays the last ball to cover and gets a single. 9 runs off the over.
DC 137/3 after 16 overs
Mujeeb will bowl. Ingram is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. SIX. Ingram dances down the track and slams the ball over the bowler’s head for a maximum. Ingram gets a single off the next ball. Pant is on strike. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Pant cuts the next ball for boundary. Mujeeb closes the over with a dot ball. 11 runs off the over.
DC 128/3 after 15 overs
M Ahswin will bowl. Ingram is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Pant is on strike. FOUR. Fuller delivery and pant throws his bat to cream the ball over extra cover for a boundary. Pant works the third ball to leg side and gets a single. Ingram is on strike. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Ingram times the ball through extra cover for a boundary. Ingram gets a single off the last ball. 11 runs off the over.
DC 117/3 after 14 overs
Hardus Viljoen is back to bowl. Pant is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Ingram is on strike. Second ball is a dot delivery. Ingram cuts the third ball through point and gets 2 runs. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Ingram slices the ball over point for a boundary. Appeal for LBW by Viljoen on next ball as Ingram looks to play it across the line. Umpire gives that as OUT but the batsman reviews. The review shows that the ball is pitching out side leg. So umpires decision is overturned. A single off the last ball. 8 runs off the over.
DC 106/3 after 13 overs
Murgan Ashwin will bowl. Ingram is on strike. First ball is dot delivery. The batsman gets a single off the second ball. Pant is on strike. Third ball is a dot delivery. Pant creams the fourth ball to cover and gets a single. Ingram is on strike. FOUR. Fuller delivery down leg and Ingram sweeps the ball to fine leg for a boundary. Ingram pushes the last ball to long off and gets two runs. 8 runs off the over.
DC 98/3 after 12 overs
Mujeeb will bowl. Ingram is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Pant gets another single off the second ball. Third ball is a dot delivery. FOUR. Poor ball as the ball is sort and wide. The batsman cuts the ball for a boundary. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. A single off the last ball. 7 runs off the over.
DC 90/3 after 11 overs
R Ahswin will bowl. Pant is on strike. The batsman gets two runs off the first ball. Pant gets a single off the second ball. Dhawan comes down the ground and works the third ball to mid wicket for a single. Pant is happy to plays the fourth ball for a single. Dhawan is on strike. LBW! Carom ball and ball skids in. Dhawan is late to get his bat down in time and is trapped dead in front of wickets. Colin Ingram is the new batsman. He gets a single off the last ball. 6 runs and a wicket off the over.
DC 83/3 after 10 overs
WICKET! Dhawan lbw b Ashwin 30(25)
Carom ball and ball skids in. Dhawan is late to get his bat down in time and is trapped dead in front of wickets