Kusal Perera's brilliant 153* has fans raving on Twitter

Sri Lanka were down 52/3 on Day 3 of the first Test match against South Africa, chasing a target of 304 runs for victory when Kusal Perera walked out to bat. Up against arguably the best bowling attack in Test cricket right now, Perera scored a brilliant unbeaten 153 to lead his team to a famous one-wicket victory.

Sri Lanka looked done and dusted when they were reduced to 226/9 on Day 4 as Keshav Maharaj trapped Kasun Rajitha plumb in front of the wickets. With the visitors still 78 runs adrift of their target, out walked last-man Vishwa Fernando to join Perera who was still out there in the middle. It looked like only a matter of time before South Africa wrapped up the victory but Fernando clung to his crease while Perera plundered runs at the other end to snatch an improbable win.

Both batsmen finished with their highest scores in Test cricket, Vishwa with 6 runs off 27 balls while Perera finished with 153 off 200 deliveries. His innings bore a stark resemblance to Brian Lara’s unbeaten 153-run knock to take the West Indies to a one-wicket win over Australia back in 1999.

The win was Sri Lanka’s first victory in any format since October while also ending South Africa’s dominant run of seven straight home series victories. The second and final Test will be held at Port Elizabeth from February 21 to 25 and South Africa can only salvage a draw with a win there.



Kusal Perera’s innings the best since Lara’s chase at Barbados in 1999? Coincidentally, that was also 153 not out. Also, made just two weeks after having his helmet smashed in at Canberra. #SAvSL

— Adam Collins (@collinsadam) February 16, 2019

Perera’s brilliant display with the bat sent fans on Twitter into a meltdown. Adam Collins was quick to point out to a similarity between the two knocks, while also praising the Sri Lankan for his resilience. Perera was forced to retire hurt after being hit by a bouncer in Australia on February 2.

There were quite a few popular names in the cricket fraternity who went on to label it as one of the greatest Test innings of all times.



Kusal Perera !!!! WOW .... One of the greatest Test innings of all time ..... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 16, 2019



KJP just scored what could be the greatest innings ever in an overseas run chase by a Sri Lankan batsman. Brings back memories of the brilliant hundred by @MahelaJay against @OfficialCSA in 2006 at The P Sara— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) February 16, 2019



That may be THE GREATEST Test innings by a Sri Lankan ever. Rockstar attack to face down. Impossible odds. Fourth innings. Away from home. Batting with the tail. Belief. Determination. Skill. Smarts. Those ridiculous sixes. It ticks every single box. Kusal Perera. — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) February 16, 2019



At an event so missed the South Africa -Sri Lanka test. Surely Kusal Pereira's innings has to be among the greatest in 4th innings run-chases.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 16, 2019



153 not out for Kusal Perera out of a total of 304/9 as Sri Lanka defeat South Africa by 1 wicket. This has to be one of the greatest innings of all-time in Test cricket#SAvSL pic.twitter.com/nkLLNS3blv — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 16, 2019





Has to be one of the all time great innings that from Kusal Perera! Great for him, great for Test cricket! Wow! What a result!

#SLvsSA

— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 16, 2019



Unbelievable, just unbelievable! Sri Lanka square series winning second Test by 1 wicket, last pair adding 84 runs against Steyn, Philander, Rabada, Oliver, Maharaj. Take a bow Kusal Perera, your knock (153 n.o) will rate among the finest in cricket history — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 16, 2019



That is surely one of the greatest Test innings of all time. Sri Lanka had won one of their previous 19 matches in all formats; they were playing one of the world's strongest bowling attacks in their own conditions, chasing 304 to win & were reduced to 226 for 9. Bonkers. #SAvSL— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) February 16, 2019



Well played Kusal Perera and @OfficialSLC that was a knock for the ages. Gripping test cricket. Gosh I hope test cricket continues to be this good all year as we’ve seen in the last three weeks. — ian bishop (@irbishi) February 16, 2019



Statistician Andy Zaltzman was quick to point out the record that was broken by the unbeaten 10th wicket partnership.

That was one of the most incredible passages of cricket I've seen. Kusal Perera rockets into the catalogue of greatest Test innings. The record for highest 4th-innings 10th-wicket stand to win a Test has been smashed. Was 57, now 78.— Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) February 16, 2019

Indian spinner R Ashwin also took to Twitter to praise Perera for his heroic knock.



Did someone say test cricket is dying?? Sri Lanka!!! you beauty, take a bow Kusal Perera and well done to @IamDimuth for a historic win. #SAvSL congrats @RusselArnold69 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 16, 2019



Perera's knock drew praise from cricket fans all over.

Kusal Perera today redefined test cricket with his resilience and determination! Just when you thought the gentleman's game was lost in the blitzkrieg of fast paced action, here's an innings showing that none can match up to the class of Tests!Take a bow,you superhuman! #SAvSL— TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) February 16, 2019



You know, they say Sri Lanka are not as good as they used to be. Perhaps. But Chandimal's 162* vs India at Galle 2015 and Kusal Perera's 153* here are probably among the greatest Test innings of all time. From this millennium, VVS' 281 can compete. Maybe 1-2 others.#SAvSL — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) February 16, 2019



KUSAL PERERA! Remember the name. one of the greatest Test wins of alltime. one of the lifetime innings. what a win for the young Sri Lanka against all odds. Incredible teams effort. a Test captaincy debut to remember for Dimuth. Test cricket at it's absolute best. @IamDimuth— Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) February 16, 2019