you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2019 09:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kusal Perera's brilliant 153* has fans raving on Twitter

Perera scored a brilliant 153 while adding 78 runs for the last wicket with Vishwa Fernando to lead his team to a famous one-wicket victory.

Sri Lanka were down 52/3 on Day 3 of the first Test match against South Africa, chasing a target of 304 runs for victory when Kusal Perera walked out to bat. Up against arguably the best bowling attack in Test cricket right now, Perera scored a brilliant unbeaten 153 to lead his team to a famous one-wicket victory.

Sri Lanka looked done and dusted when they were reduced to 226/9 on Day 4 as Keshav Maharaj trapped Kasun Rajitha plumb in front of the wickets. With the visitors still 78 runs adrift of their target, out walked last-man Vishwa Fernando to join Perera who was still out there in the middle. It looked like only a matter of time before South Africa wrapped up the victory but Fernando clung to his crease while Perera plundered runs at the other end to snatch an improbable win.

Also read | Kusal Perera blasts Sri Lanka to victory in first South Africa test

Both batsmen finished with their highest scores in Test cricket, Vishwa with 6 runs off 27 balls while Perera finished with 153 off 200 deliveries. His innings bore a stark resemblance to Brian Lara’s unbeaten 153-run knock to take the West Indies to a one-wicket win over Australia back in 1999.

The win was Sri Lanka’s first victory in any format since October while also ending South Africa’s dominant run of seven straight home series victories. The second and final Test will be held at Port Elizabeth from February 21 to 25 and South Africa can only salvage a draw with a win there.

Perera’s brilliant display with the bat sent fans on Twitter into a meltdown. Adam Collins was quick to point out to a similarity between the two knocks, while also praising the Sri Lankan for his resilience. Perera was forced to retire hurt after being hit by a bouncer in Australia on February 2.

There were quite a few popular names in the cricket fraternity who went on to label it as one of the greatest Test innings of all times.









Statistician Andy Zaltzman was quick to point out the record that was broken by the unbeaten 10th wicket partnership.


Indian spinner R Ashwin also took to Twitter to praise Perera for his heroic knock.

Perera's knock drew praise from cricket fans all over.




First Published on Feb 16, 2019 09:12 pm

