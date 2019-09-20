App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 09:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kuldeep Yadav reveals how exclusion from T20Is have helped him

"I am not worried about not being picked for the last two T20I series. Maybe the selectors felt I needed a break. Maybe the team thinks some changes are required. I respect that" said Kuldeep.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Despite being omitted from India's T20 International squads for the last two series against West Indies and South Africa, chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav insists he isn't worried too much as it gives him an opportunity to focus on Test cricket. The mystery spinner was picked in the India A squad for the unofficial Test against South Africa A where he took 4 for 121 in 29 overs.

Speaking to reporters, Kuldeep stressed that he hasn't let the omission dent his confidence. He said, "So far, I have done a good job in limited-overs format. I feel very comfortable with the white ball."

"I am not worried about not being picked for the last two T20I series. Maybe the selectors felt I needed a break. Maybe the team thinks some changes are required. I respect that, and I have no complaints. I see this as an opportunity to do well in Tests."

In 68 T20 matches since that 2016 T20 World Cup, Kuldeep has taken 81 wickets at an average of 22.97 (ninth-best in the world, second among Indians), and an economy rate of 7.60 (fifth among Indians).

And, he feels wrist spinners are in demand currently.

"There is no doubt that wrist spinners are dominating the world," Kuldeep said.

"But sometimes, when you try to stop runs, you actually turn out to be expensive. We need to work on our accuracy. You need to accept that you do get hit for runs and work on being economical."

Kuldeep, however, feels it is very difficult to adjust to red-ball cricket after consistently featuring in the limited-overs formats.

"It's hard to play red-ball cricket when you aren't consistently playing that format," he said.

"If you aren't a regular in this format, it takes time to get into your rhythm. When you are consistently playing limited overs and suddenly switch to Tests without much preparation, it will be tough to excel.

"You need to bowl long spells, play practice games, to understand field placements and to know how to pick wickets. It was important for me to come here (in the India A game) and bowl as many overs as possible. There is still plenty of work to do," Kuldeep added.

He said with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in fray for Tests, he will have to utilise the limited chances he gets.

"When three spinners like Ashwin, Jaddu and I are in the squad, it's challenging to pick the right combination. You need to be ready to grab your chance. Of course, there is pressure because you only get a few chances, and you have to make full use of them," Kuldeep said.

First Published on Sep 20, 2019 09:00 pm

tags #cricket #India

