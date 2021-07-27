Krunal Pandya tests positive for COVID-19, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 match postponed

File image of Krunal Pandya

The second T20 international match between India and Sri Lanka has been postponed as Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya has tested positive for COVID-19.

Pandya, according to reports, was tested positive hours before the cricket match was scheduled to begin on July 27 at Colombo's Premadasa stadium.

The players who were in proximity of Pandya would be keenly monitored. "The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted.



NEWS : Krunal Pandya tests positive. Second Sri Lanka-India T20I postponed to July 28.

— BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2021

The second T20I match has been postponed to July 28, and the third and final match of the series would be played as scheduled on July 29, the BCCI added.

Earlier this month, the ODI series between India and Sri Lanka was deferred after the latter's batting coach and video analyst tested positive for coronavirus.

Another Indian cricketer, Rishabh Pant, also tested positive in London in the second week of July. He was part of the Indian team which is in the United Kingdom for the upcoming test series against England.

Pandya has been found to be infected at a time when two of his teammates in Sri Lanka, Surkyakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw, have been called to join the Indian squad for the Test series against England starting from August 4.

Meanwhile, the Indian team headed by Shikhar Dhawan is leading 1-0 in the ongoing three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Earlier, they scored a 2-1 ODI series victory against the home team.