Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 01:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kohli's maiden IPL 2019 century helps RCB weather Russell, Rana blitz

Catch all the top moments from match 35 of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) welcomed bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to the Eden Gardens for match 35 of IPL 2019. Kolkata named an unchanged side while Kohli made two changes with Dale Steyn and Heinrich Klaasen replacing Umesh Yadav and the injured AB de Villiers. KKR won the toss and opted to bowl. (Image: AP)
Kolkata got off to a good start as Sunil Narine got Parthiv Patel caught out in the 4th over. Parthiv returned with just 11 runs to his name. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Virat Kohli and Akshdeep Nath then added 41 runs for the second wicket. The partnership was finally broken by Andre Russell when he got Nath caught out in the 9th over. RCB were down to 59/2 when Nath walked back. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Moeen Ali then got going as he began hitting the bowlers all around the park. Both he and Kohli added 90 runs off just 43 balls for the third wicket. Moeen brought up his fifty in the 16th over as he hit Kuldeep Yadav for 4,6,4,6,6 before getting caught out on the last ball. He returned after scoring 66 off 28 balls (5x4s, 6x6s). (Image: AP)
Kohli and Marcus Stoinis then added 64 off the final 24 balls to help RCB to a monster total. Skipper Kohli brought up his maiden IPL 2019 century with a boundary before getting caught out on the final ball. Kohli finished with 100 off 58 balls as RCB posted 213/4. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Dale Steyn had an immediate impact on his return to the IPL as Lynn was dropped after edging the very first delivery from the South African. Steyn did get his wicket though as Lynn chipped the last ball of the 1st over to Kohli at mid-off. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Navdeep Saini then got rid of Sunil Narine in the 4th over and Steyn continued to assert his dominance as he got Shubman Gill caught out at the end of the very next over. RCB reduced KKR to 33/3 after the first 5 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Robin Uthappa struggled to get going and increased the pressure on his teammates by scoring just 9 off 20 balls. His ill-fated stay at the crease was finally brought to an end by Marcus Stoinis in the 12th over as Uthappa found Pawan Negi at deep square leg. KKR were struggling at 79/4 with 131 still required from 49 balls when Uthappa walked back. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Andre Russell and Nitish Rana then changed gears quickly as they began tearing into the RCB bowling attack. Rana brought up his fifty off just 33 balls in the 16th over. Later, Russell brought up his half-century off just 21 balls. Russell’s fifty was the second fastest in IPL 2019. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Together, Russell and Rana added 118 runs off just 48 balls to take KKR to within touching distance of victory. Russell finished with 65 off just 25 balls and Nitish Rana finished on 85* off 46 as Kolkata fell short of 10 runs. KKR finished with 203/5. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Apr 20, 2019 01:40 am

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kolkata Knight riders #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Slideshow

