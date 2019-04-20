Kohli's maiden IPL 2019 century helps RCB weather Russell, Rana blitz

Moeen Ali then got going as he began hitting the bowlers all around the park. Both he and Kohli added 90 runs off just 43 balls for the third wicket. Moeen brought up his fifty in the 16th over as he hit Kuldeep Yadav for 4,6,4,6,6 before getting caught out on the last ball. He returned after scoring 66 off 28 balls (5x4s, 6x6s). (Image: AP)