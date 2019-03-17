Kohli draws Rs 7 crore salary from BCCI, so does Bumrah: Here's how much Indian cricketers earn

Kedar Jadhav | Contract: Grade C | Salary: Rs 1 crore | Kedar Jadhav put up a brave show in the final of the 2018 Asia Cup where he battled severe cramps to take India beyond the victory line. His services are now used more regularly in ODI cricket. Other cricketers in Grade C contract are Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha and newcomers Hanuma Vihari and Khaleel Ahmed. (Image: AP)