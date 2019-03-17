App
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2019 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kohli draws Rs 7 crore salary from BCCI, so does Bumrah: Here's how much Indian cricketers earn

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma are set to draw the highest salary from BCCI

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Virat Kohli | Contract: Grade: A+ | Salary: Rs 7 crore | Indian skipper Virat Kohli is in the Grade A+ category of BCCI contracts. He will draw an annual sum of Rs 7 crore. In 2018, Kohli became the fastest to get 10,000 ODI runs. Recently, ESPN ranked Kohli at No 7 in its yearly list of World Fame 100. According to the sports website, Kohli earns an estimated $20 million from brand endorsements. (Image: AP)
Virat Kohli | Contract: Grade: A+ | Salary: Rs 7 crore | Indian skipper Virat Kohli is in the Grade A+ category of BCCI contracts. He will draw an annual sum of Rs 7 crore. In 2018, Kohli became the fastest to get 10,000 ODI runs. Recently, ESPN ranked Kohli at No 7 in its yearly list of World Fame 100. According to the sports website, Kohli earns an estimated $20 million from brand endorsements. (Image: AP)
Rohit Sharma | Contract: Grade A+ | Salary: Rs 7 crore | Virat Kohli's deputy in ODIs, Rohit Sharma is also placed in the A+ category. The Indian ODI opener recently crossed 8,000 runs mark in ODIs.  Rohit's brand endorsement deals are estimated to be worth around $8.6 million.
Rohit Sharma | Contract: Grade A+ | Salary: Rs 7 crore | Virat Kohli's deputy in ODIs, Rohit Sharma is also placed in the A+ category. The Indian ODI opener recently crossed 8,000 runs mark in ODIs.  Rohit's brand endorsement deals are estimated to be worth around $8.6 million.
Jasprit Bumrah | Contract: Grade A+ | Salary: Rs 7 crore | Jasprit Bumrah is now a regular for India in Tests, ODIs and T20 cricket. He is the top-ranked ODI bowler in the World. Bumrah had a stellar 2018 where he finished as the top wicket-taker across formats. The pacer ended with 78 Test wickets, 22 ODI wickets and 8 T20I wickets. (Image: AP)
Jasprit Bumrah | Contract: Grade A+ | Salary: Rs 7 crore | Jasprit Bumrah is now a regular for India in Tests, ODIs and T20 cricket. He is the top-ranked ODI bowler in the World. Bumrah had a stellar 2018 where he finished as the top wicket-taker across formats. The pacer ended with 78 Test wickets, 22 ODI wickets and 8 T20I wickets. (Image: AP)
Rishabh Pant | Contract: Grade A | Salary: Rs 5 crore | Rishabh Pant was India's breakthrough star of 2018. He is suitably rewarded with a Grade A contract that enables him to draw a salary of Rs 5 crore. For Pant's displays in England and Australia, ICC named him as the Emerging Player of the Year. (Image: Reuters)
Rishabh Pant | Contract: Grade A | Salary: Rs 5 crore | Rishabh Pant was India's breakthrough star of 2018. He is suitably rewarded with a Grade A contract that enables him to draw a salary of Rs 5 crore. For Pant's displays in England and Australia, ICC named him as the Emerging Player of the Year. (Image: Reuters)
Kuldeep Yadav | Grade A | Salary: Rs 5 crore | Kuldeep Yadav is India's lead spinner in ODIs. The Uttar Pradesh wrist-spinner has been key to India's success in the white ball format. He has also been consistent with his performance in every opportunity he got in the red ball cricket. (Image: Reuters)
Kuldeep Yadav | Grade A | Salary: Rs 5 crore | Kuldeep Yadav is India's lead spinner in ODIs. The Uttar Pradesh wrist-spinner has been key to India's success in the white ball format. He has also been consistent with his performance in every opportunity he got in the red ball cricket. (Image: Reuters)
Cheteshwar Pujara | Contract: Grade A | Salary: Rs 5 crore | Cheteshwar Pujara's heroics in Australia helped India clinch its first Test series win Down Under. He bats for India at one-down in Tests. Other cricketers who have been awarded Grade A contract are R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. (Image: AP)
Cheteshwar Pujara | Contract: Grade A | Salary: Rs 5 crore | Cheteshwar Pujara's heroics in Australia helped India clinch its first Test series win Down Under. He bats for India at one-down in Tests. Other cricketers who have been awarded Grade A contract are R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma. (Image: AP)
Hardik Pandya | Contract: Grade B | Salary: Rs 3 crore | All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been offered Grade B contract which enables him to draw an annual salary of Rs 3 crore. Pandya had a torrid 2018 when he drew criticisms for his comments during an interview on TV chat show 'Koffee With Karan'.
Hardik Pandya | Contract: Grade B | Salary: Rs 3 crore | All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been offered Grade B contract which enables him to draw an annual salary of Rs 3 crore. Pandya had a torrid 2018 when he drew criticisms for his comments during an interview on TV chat show 'Koffee With Karan'.
KL Rahul | Contract: Grade B | Salary: Rs 3 crore | Like Pandya, Rahul too drew flak for his comments on 'Koffee With Karan'. But Rahul had a brilliant 2018 season of IPL when he hammered 659 runs in 14 innings. Fast bowler Umesh Yadav and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are the other players in the Grade B contract. (Image: AP)
KL Rahul | Contract: Grade B | Salary: Rs 3 crore | Like Pandya, Rahul too drew flak for his comments on 'Koffee With Karan'. But Rahul had a brilliant 2018 season of IPL when he hammered 659 runs in 14 innings. Fast bowler Umesh Yadav and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are the other players in the Grade B contract. (Image: AP)
Ambati Rayudu | Contract: Grade C | Salary: Rs 1 crore | Ambati Rayudu would draw a salary of Rs 1  crore because of his Grade C contract. Rayudu, like Rahul,  had a fantastic 2018 season of IPL where he scored 602 runs in 16 innings for CSK. His show in the league paved his way back into the Indian side.
Ambati Rayudu | Contract: Grade C | Salary: Rs 1 crore | Ambati Rayudu would draw a salary of Rs 1  crore because of his Grade C contract. Rayudu, like Rahul,  had a fantastic 2018 season of IPL where he scored 602 runs in 16 innings for CSK. His show in the league paved his way back into the Indian side.
Kedar Jadhav | Contract: Grade C | Salary: Rs 1 crore | Kedar Jadhav put up a brave show in the final of the 2018 Asia Cup where he battled severe cramps to take India beyond the victory line. His services are now used more regularly in ODI cricket. Other cricketers in Grade C contract are Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha and newcomers Hanuma Vihari and Khaleel Ahmed. (Image: AP)
Kedar Jadhav | Contract: Grade C | Salary: Rs 1 crore | Kedar Jadhav put up a brave show in the final of the 2018 Asia Cup where he battled severe cramps to take India beyond the victory line. His services are now used more regularly in ODI cricket. Other cricketers in Grade C contract are Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha and newcomers Hanuma Vihari and Khaleel Ahmed. (Image: AP)
India discard Suresh Raina is one of the prominent names to have not been offered a central contract by BCCI. Raina last played an international game for India in July 2018. Other notable names to have missed out on BCCI's central contract are Murali Vijay and Parthiv Patel.
India discard Suresh Raina is one of the prominent names to have not been offered a central contract by BCCI. Raina last played an international game for India in July 2018. Other notable names to have missed out on BCCI's central contract are Murali Vijay and Parthiv Patel.
First Published on Mar 17, 2019 05:21 pm

tags #BCCI #cricket #Slideshow #Virat Kohli

