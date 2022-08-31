Knock on wood: Kashmir willow bats again swing into action in international cricket

Manufacturing units along the Jabwara-Sangam stretch on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway employ about 1 lakh people, both locals and non-locals. (Photo: Irfan Amin Malik)

Kashmir-made bats are back in action in the international cricketing world, after a gap of seven years. Several cricket playing nations have agreed to procure Kashmir willow bats for ICC mega tournaments like the World Cup and Asia Cup.

Nearly 400 cricket bat factories operate in Kashmir Valley, mainly in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir; 500 meters on either side of National Highway-44 between Jabwara to Sangam in South Kashmir has been declared an industrial area by the government. The 400 bat making factories employ nearly 1 lakh skilled and unskilled laborers, belonging to Kashmir and other parts of India.

Over a decade ago, all of these factories would only supply raw materials to big companies in Jalandhar and other cities. In the last couple of years, young entrepreneurs have taken over their family businesses and started their own brands instead of exporting the raw material outside the Valley.

Kashmir willow bats in the past were used by star cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, and M.S. Dhoni, as per the manufacturers and players like Steve Waugh have also used these bats. Manufacturers in Kashmir claimed that Sachin Tendulkar scored his 35th international century from a Kashmir willow bat back in 2012.

Breakthrough for Kashmir Willow

After failing to impress the international market for years, acceptance of Kashmir willow bats is showing an upward trend since 2019.

Bats by GR8 Sports, a local manufacturer, became the first brand from Kashmir Valley to be used by international players. At least half a dozen Oman cricketers were brand ambassadors of Kashmir willow bats in last year's T20 World Cup - a first on such a big stage.

“Demand for Kashmir willow bats has shown an upward trend... after the representation of a Kashmir willow bats in the ICC World T20 in Dubai last year, more nations have come to know about Kashmir willow,” said Fawzul Kabeer, owner of GR8 Sports.

Fawzul said GR8 are now providing cricket bats and other equipment to England, Ireland, Scotland, Denmark, Norway, South Africa, USA, Canada, West Indies, Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Gulf countries. “At least 19 cricket-playing nations have asked for Kashmir-made cricket bats (Kashmir Willow) in their countries,” he said.

Fawzul added that his company has been manufacturing 100 bats every day for almost a year, with most of the product going outside to different cricket playing nations.

Local play

Some players from the Valley are taking their favourite local bats to bigger - international - tournaments as well.

Take, for example, Pervaiz Rasool. An international cricketer from the Valley, Pervaiz in 2017 endorsed a local product KIS (Khan International Sports). He was part of the Indian national team between 2014 and 2017 - he also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during this period. Later he also became a part of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and represented the local Kashmir brand there as well.

Pervaiz said there has been remarkable quality improvement in Kashmir willow bats of late. "Kashmir willow bats lacked finish and balance earlier but now everything is being worked on... If Kashmir based companies get the required machinery and plant to dry up the wood then why wouldn't the Kashmir willow be used at international stage. We often see erratic weather here leading to wet sticks used in bat making. There was no brand building concept in Kashmir but the trend has changed. People are now working on their own brand-building. Apart from weight, grains and appearance in English willow looks good. Kashmir Valley-based bat industry is growing now," Pervaiz said.

English vs Kashmir willow

"If compared, English willow is a ready to play product while Kashmir willow requires proper knocking. Proper finishing is used in English willow. Wood used in both is the same without any difference," said Aabid Nabi.

Once counted among the countries fastest bowlers, Nabi is a former Indian U19 and J&K Ranji team player. He earned fame after playing in the Indian Cricket League.

Nabi said: "I know a lot of players who use Kashmir willow bats. They take wood from the Valley and get bats ready with proper finish in (other) parts of India."

Pervaiz said that the only difference between the two woods - English and Kashmiri - is weight. "I also use English willow bats. Both have similar kinds of stroke play," he said. Pervaiz added that players prefer lighter bats when facing a ball at 145/Kmph or more speed.

Kashmir willow bats also typically cost less, but industry players say it is the performance of the bat that is attracting more and more international players.

“Kashmir willow bat prices are 1/5th and 1/10th of their (English willow bat) prices. An English willow which costs around Rs 80,000 performs equivalent to a Kashmir willow bat costing between Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 only,” said Fawzul.

"It’s not just about the Kashmir willow, it's also about the efforts in making and craftsmanship put into competing in the international market," Fawzul said, adding that while 400 bat-manufacturing units have been operating in Kashmir Valley for eight decades, until recently they lacked the knowledge required to be competitive globally. "We have that and we put in all our efforts to compete against the already established brands globally. We are the new runners in the race," he said.

Fawzul also said that at least 37 players would now represent the GR8 Sports brand as ambassadors, which includes seven players from Afghanistan, two Bangladeshi players, two Sri Lankan players, four UAE players, nine players from Bahrain, 17 Omani players, one South African player, two Norwegian and two Danish cricketers. “Both cricket bats and protective gears will be sponsored by GR8 Sports,” Fawzul said.

(Photo by Irfan Amin Malik)

KIS bats

Pervaiz Rasool said that he signed a brand contract with KIS instead of SS "to give a push to local brands". "Looking back four years, there was no concept of sponsorship in Kashmir. We introduced this in the Valley and now the maximum numbers of players representing the J&K state team are sponsored by Kashmir-made brands. They get bats and other protective gear,” Pervaiz Rasool said. "Now more local companies are coming forward."

After Pervaiz Rasool played in the IPL, several local cricketers from Kashmir and Jammu divisions have either played in or joined different franchises. Bat manufacturers are seeing this as an opportunity - to promote and showcase their brands.

On the big screen, in 2019, international cricketer Mehdi Hassan of Bangladesh used a KIS bat when inducted into the national team after his performance in the BPL. KIS is largely used in domestic leagues and tournaments including the IPL. Mustafizur Rahim represented the brand in the IPL last year.

More takers for Kashmir willow

Fawzul said that more players have agreed to use their brand in the forthcoming tournaments. “At present, stock is getting ready to be delivered to the players who are expected to take part in the Asia Cup and later in the World Cup as well. This is just the beginning. More players are getting in touch," he said.

On being asked what sparked this, he said that "we have been using different scientific technologies, chemicals, techniques, state of art and machinery. We have computer monitored compression that is for the first time in the history of cricket bat making. These things give us a complete idea about requirements in the final product. Given the trade secrets, certain scientific and other techniques used can’t be shared in the public domain. All of this makes our product a word of mouth for the importers across the world. They are getting the product of their choice at cheaper rates."

KIS owner Sheeraz echoed the same, saying that more players are getting in touch with them. "We are expecting to rope in more players ahead of the two-mega ICC tournaments. Some big names in world cricket are in touch with us," he said.

Fawzul Kabeer, owner of GR8 Sports. (Photo by Irfan Amin Malik)

Obstacles at present

Local manufacturers say that the bat industry in Kashmir has started to grow only in the last two or three years.

GR8 Sports owner Fawzul, who is also the spokesperson of the Cricket Bat Manufacturing Association (CBMA), said that at present more than 20 companies are providing goods to the international market. This has increased the export volume of the cricket bats produced in Kashmir valley for the first time since the last eight decades. It is only after the recognition in the ICC World T20 last year.

"The reason for not getting representation and reorganization earlier was the result of not meeting the requirements of the international market, players and their demands. Quality, performance, balance, weight, strength, and in terms of the moisture bats are used in different conditions and pitches which is now being met," he said.

"We are not in a position at this stage to sponsor a big name in international cricket. Reason being they charge a hefty amount of money from the brand owner for the representation," both the owners said.

Overcoming the challenges

The manufacturers believe that England has already established their marketplace worldwide at a very high level.

SS, SG, GM, Grey Nichols, DSC, Kookaburra, BDM, BAS and Spartan Sports, are the biggest manufacturers of cricket bats in the world and most of them are in India as well. These brands have already established themselves across the globe and country as well. States in India known for bat production include Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat.

Referring to English Willow, Fawzul said that they can provide the same quality at a much cheaper price to the world but there were no takers and the product was not accepted earlier. “There was a misconception that Kashmir Willow bat is only meant for gully cricket, not professional,” he said.

"People around the globe were aware two years back that they would not get a substitute for an English willow bat. An English willow bat, which the makers sell for up to Rs 1 lakh, the same quality Kashmir willow bat will cost between Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 only. Kashmir Willow performs better than English willow," Fawzul Kabeer said.

Sheeraz shares the same view, saying that the manufacturers in Kashmir are providing a better alternative at the cheapest price to the world. ‘’Now we are in the race. A new runner in the game. Everybody is accepting us like anything."

South Sports Goods and Manufacturers Association spokesperson Firdous Ahmad said that 2.5 million bats are produced annually and most of this goes to the local and domestic markets. "Nothing is being exported so far barring two products. And of the raw material used to produce cricket bats in Kashmir, at least 90 percent of the production is mainly tennis (ball) cricket bats as of now," Firdous said.

The sticks used to make cricket bats need to be dried up for at least a year. Manufacturers said that they are not able to do more production due to inadequate electricity supply despite being in an industrial area.

The manufacturers also said that despite the blanket ban there is still illegal supply of the willow done in Kashmir. "The product must be prepared from here only. It will boost the economy of J&K and result in a hike in the price of Kashmir willow product. Ban on illegal supply to outside must be adhered to," Sheeraz Khan said.

Valley-based manufacturers may not be in a position to produce Kashmir willow bats after four or five years. The manufacturers said that they would not be in a position to produce more cricket bats since the white wood used to make the final product is diminishing with each passing day. After the plantation by JW Lawrence some 9 decades ago, no plantation of the willow saplings has taken place.

Both Sheeraz and Fawzul said that the industry may not be in a position to produce bats after the next half a decade given that no plantation of white willow trees has taken place for decades now. “If proper required steps are not initiated early, around one lakh skilled and unskilled labourers will lose their jobs. All the owners will be jobless as well. Plantation must take place early to diminish the challenges in future,” Fawzul said.

Farmers in Kashmir Valley have shifted from the cultivation of willow to poplar trees saying that the willow takes more than a decade to mature. "The expected shortage is due to less attention towards the industry. No explanation of saplings has taken place for decades now," both the manufacturers said.

KIS owner said that they brought the sponsorship concept to the Kashmir valley first. “We improved the quality of the product to compete in the international market. Of 15 players at least 8 to 9 players of the Ranji Team of Jammu and Kashmir are sponsored by the KIS brand,” he said adding that at present, they are sponsoring local nearly 90 cricketers from both Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

A GI tag?

An administrative official in the J&K government said that they are serious about boosting the bat industry in Kashmir Valley. Steps are being taken to ensure they don't face any challenges in times to come.

"Fifteen-hundred saplings of the white willow tree were distributed among the farmers and manufacturers last year. The government is planning to use the available land at suitable locations for sapling plantation. Places like government land, wetlands, and river banks, among many other spots, are under consideration," the official said.

There's even talk of GI tagging for Kashmir willow bats by the government of Jammu and Kashmir. Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir Mahmood Ahmad Shah said that the government had prepared the dossier two months back. "Dossier has been sent to Chennai. They are scrutinizing it there. A process to put it in public domain will follow this for objections," he said.

About the completion of the entire process, he said that it may take the next couple of months to get it done.