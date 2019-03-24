App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2019 10:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KKR vs SRH IPL 2019 match report: Andre Russell powers Kolkata to an incredible come from behind victory

KKR got its 209 campaign to a flying start with an incredible come from behind 6-wicket win

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) got their 2019 campaign off to a flying start as they snatched a 6-wicket win from the jaws of defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens on March 24.

In front of a packed Eden Garden crowd on the first Sunday of the new season, home captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to bowl first.  For SRH, Bhuvnehswar Kumar stepped up in the captain’s shoes as regular skipper Kane Williamson was unfit for the match.

SRH got off to a flying start as the opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow engineered a 100-run stand. During the course of the partnership Warner slammed a fifty announcing his return in SRH colors in style. Bairstow played a composed innings of 39 off 35 balls before being castled by Piyush Chawla in the 13th over. A mid-inning slump ensued and Warner walked back after making 85 off 53 deliveries thanks to a stunning catch by Robin Utthapa off an Andre Russlle delivery in the 16th over. However, Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar proved his worth once again as his cameo of 40 off 24 deliveries helped SRH reach a strong total of 181/3 in 20 overs.

Chasing 181, KKR were off to a poor start as hard hitting opener Chris Lynn walked back to the dug-out in just the 2nd over leaving KKR at 7/1. Uthappa and Nitish Rana then controlled the KKR chase and took the home side to 87/1. Uthappa and Karthik were dismissed in quick succession as the former was castled by Siddarth Kaul while the latter holed out to Bhuvneshwar Kumar off a Sandeep Sharma delivery. The match seemed to be slipping off KKR’s grip but Rana kept KKR in the hunt with his defiant fifty. The match again swung in SRH’s favour when Rashid Khan trapped Rana in front of the wickets in the 16th over.  However KKR still kept hoping for the best as Andre Russell walked out to bat. KKR needed 33 runs of 18 deliveries and the hard hitting Windies all-rounder first clobbered 18 runs in the 17th over bowled by Kaul. The carnage continued as Russell then slammed 21 runs off the penultimate over bowled by Bhuvneshwar. Stylish young Indian batsman Shubmman Gill then rounded-off an incredible chase by hitting two sixes to Shakib Al Hasan in the last over of the match.

related news

Turning Point   

SRH seemed to be cruising home until power hitter Andre Russell walked out to bat in the 16th over. He proved yet again why he one of the most feared all-rounder in the world as he blasted 49 off just 19 balls which included four boundaries and four sixes to change the complexion of the match.  His innings helped KKR win the match.

Best Dismissal

Batting at 85 off 53 deliveries Warner was looking set for a century when on the last ball of the 16th over Warner drove a half-volley from Andre Russell to cover. But Robin Utthapa took a brilliant low diving catch just inches above the ground to end Warner’s fabulous innings.  The wicket came at a time when Warner was in a mood to launch every ball out of the park. His dismissal cost SRH 15 to 20 runs in the final total.

Batsman of the match

David Warner returned in SRH colors after a one year and immediately blasted a fifty. His half-century laced with nine boundaries and four sixes helped SRH to a strong total of 181.

Blower of the match 

In a match where runs flowed easily Russell’s spell of 3-0-32-2 in which he scalped the wickets of Warner and Yususf Pathan helped KKR restrict SRH to a total below 200.
First Published on Mar 24, 2019 08:53 pm

tags #IPL #IPL 2019 #KKR vs SRH #Kolkata Knight riders #Sunrisers Hyderabad

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Off Centre: “10% EWS Quota Is A Good Decision For Peace And Unity” ...

Election Tracker LIVE: GJM Spokesperson Resigns Over Party's Support t ...

His Burden is More Than Amit Shah's: Ram Madhav is All Praises for Him ...

Lok Sabha Polls: AAP to Field Candidates from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Od ...

Pratik Patil, Ex-Union minister and Grandson of Former Maharashtra CM, ...

WATCH | Would Have Finished Game if Not for Floodlight Failure: Nitish ...

Lodge Criminal Case Against Kejriwal, Says Delhi BJP After Death of Tw ...

Trump, Lawmakers Await Details of Mueller's Russia Report

'Lots of Dead', 'Water Full of Snakes': Africa Cyclone Survivors Recou ...

President administers oath of office to Lokpal chief Justice Pinaki Ch ...

Carefully worked-out caste arithmetic in NDA's list of LS candidates f ...

General Elections 2019: Taxmen told to step up vigilance to curb illeg ...

Apple to host 'show time' event on Monday: Here's what to expect

Only 39% of 79 lakh PMAY homes built so far, says report

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

How reliable are mutual fund ratings

Market remained subdued on prevailing India-Pakistan tensions, oil pri ...

Derivative expiry, macro-data to drive equity indices

Lok Sabha polls: Congress urging Rahul Gandhi to contest from two seat ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

US-backed forces declare victory over Islamic State in Syria after fre ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Meghna Gulzar's Best Director win for Raazi prov ...

Sebi seeks greater powers to inspect books of listed companies to thwa ...

Apple may unveil its Netflix-like gaming subscription service at 25 Ma ...

Drought in Rajasthan: Migrants live on fringes as exodus to southern, ...

As Sahitya Akademi embraces e-books, sales on Amazon, is it ready to a ...

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: India choke in fourth quarter to gift Sout ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Did you know that Ayushmann Khurrana le ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, MI vs DC at Mumbai: Mumbai lose early wic ...

Sapna Chaudhary clarifies the controversy about her photo with Priyank ...

Mardaani 2: Sequel to Rani Mukerji's cop drama finally goes on floors

Filmfare Awards 2019: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif serve some b ...

BJP's glam quotient may improve with the entry of Nisha Yogeshwar for ...

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal catch the Kalank fever!
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.