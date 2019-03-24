KKR vs SRH IPL 2019 match report: Andre Russell powers Kolkata to an incredible come from behind victory

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) got their 2019 campaign off to a flying start as they snatched a 6-wicket win from the jaws of defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens on March 24.

In front of a packed Eden Garden crowd on the first Sunday of the new season, home captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to bowl first. For SRH, Bhuvnehswar Kumar stepped up in the captain’s shoes as regular skipper Kane Williamson was unfit for the match.

SRH got off to a flying start as the opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow engineered a 100-run stand. During the course of the partnership Warner slammed a fifty announcing his return in SRH colors in style. Bairstow played a composed innings of 39 off 35 balls before being castled by Piyush Chawla in the 13th over. A mid-inning slump ensued and Warner walked back after making 85 off 53 deliveries thanks to a stunning catch by Robin Utthapa off an Andre Russlle delivery in the 16th over. However, Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar proved his worth once again as his cameo of 40 off 24 deliveries helped SRH reach a strong total of 181/3 in 20 overs.

Chasing 181, KKR were off to a poor start as hard hitting opener Chris Lynn walked back to the dug-out in just the 2nd over leaving KKR at 7/1. Uthappa and Nitish Rana then controlled the KKR chase and took the home side to 87/1. Uthappa and Karthik were dismissed in quick succession as the former was castled by Siddarth Kaul while the latter holed out to Bhuvneshwar Kumar off a Sandeep Sharma delivery. The match seemed to be slipping off KKR’s grip but Rana kept KKR in the hunt with his defiant fifty. The match again swung in SRH’s favour when Rashid Khan trapped Rana in front of the wickets in the 16th over. However KKR still kept hoping for the best as Andre Russell walked out to bat. KKR needed 33 runs of 18 deliveries and the hard hitting Windies all-rounder first clobbered 18 runs in the 17th over bowled by Kaul. The carnage continued as Russell then slammed 21 runs off the penultimate over bowled by Bhuvneshwar. Stylish young Indian batsman Shubmman Gill then rounded-off an incredible chase by hitting two sixes to Shakib Al Hasan in the last over of the match.

Turning Point

SRH seemed to be cruising home until power hitter Andre Russell walked out to bat in the 16th over. He proved yet again why he one of the most feared all-rounder in the world as he blasted 49 off just 19 balls which included four boundaries and four sixes to change the complexion of the match. His innings helped KKR win the match.

Best Dismissal

Batting at 85 off 53 deliveries Warner was looking set for a century when on the last ball of the 16th over Warner drove a half-volley from Andre Russell to cover. But Robin Utthapa took a brilliant low diving catch just inches above the ground to end Warner’s fabulous innings. The wicket came at a time when Warner was in a mood to launch every ball out of the park. His dismissal cost SRH 15 to 20 runs in the final total.

Batsman of the match

David Warner returned in SRH colors after a one year and immediately blasted a fifty. His half-century laced with nine boundaries and four sixes helped SRH to a strong total of 181.

Blower of the match

In a match where runs flowed easily Russell’s spell of 3-0-32-2 in which he scalped the wickets of Warner and Yususf Pathan helped KKR restrict SRH to a total below 200.