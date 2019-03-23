App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2019 08:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KKR vs SRH IPL 2019 match 2 preview: Knights clash with Orange Army at Eden garden

KKR and SRH are two teams with consistent performances over the past three seasons. Their opening bout promises to be a thriller.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News 

The first super Sunday of IPL 2019 sees Kolkata  Knight Riders (KKR) take on Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) at the majestic Eden Garden in Kolkata on March 24.

Both teams have been champions of the showpiece event once in the past. SRH won the title in 2016 edging out their southern rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 8 runs. Kolkata last lifted the IPL trophy in 2014 when they defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a thrilling final.

Although title success has eluded KKR since, the team has displayed some great cricketing skills and managed to finish in the play-offs in past three seasons. They face an equally strong opposition in SRH who clinched the trophy in 2016 and finished in the play-offs in 2017. They were runner-ups last season. Naturally,  the match  promises to be a humdinger.

related news

Dinesh Karthik was appointed skipper of KKR last year and that proved to be a masterstroke. Karthik will not only have to lead the team, but will have to play the role of the anchor and finisher. KKR on the other hand are packed with all-rounders. In Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Joe Denly, Anrich Nortje, Carlos Brathwaite, Srikanth Mundhe and Piyush Chawla the squad has seven players who can chip with the willow and leather equally.

Their batting is dependent on the likes of Robin Uthappa, Karthik, Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana. The spin troika of Chawla, Narine and Kuldeep Yadav gives KKR enough bowling depth.

SRH have dealt a minor blow with Kane Williamson-who finished as last season's top run scorer - being sidelined for initial few matches owing to an injury which he sustained while playing for New Zealand against Bangladesh.

However, his absence will be me made by returning David Warner. The Australian opener missed last season due to his involvement in the ball tampering scandal.

In Williamson's absence, Warner will lead the side, which will a major shot in the arm for the team as he can give them a flying start. SRH have great overseas players. Warner and Williamson aside, Billy Stanlake (Aus), Rashid Khan (Afg), Mohammad Nabi (Afg), Shakib-Al-Hasan (Ban), Jonny Bairstow and Martin Guptill are SRH's overseas signings. All the players are match winners in their own right. SRH boast a great bowling unit. The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Khan, Nabi and Shakib cover multiple bases.

On paper the two teams are strong enough to serve spectators with a thriller.

Match details:

Timing – 4 pm

Venue – Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Where to watch – Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Head-to-head

The two teams have locked horns 15 times in the past with KKR proving to be a better opposition. The Kolkata-based franchise have won 9 of those encounters, while SRH have won 6. However, three of those six wins for SRH, have come in last five matches against KKR.

Team news

Ahead of the tournament, the 'Orange Army' have encountered numerous injury concern. Williamson has been sidelined for initial few fixtures and the responsibility to lead SRH has fallen on the shoulders of Warner.

Prediction

KKR should win this one as they are a difficult side to beat at home. But SRH would ensure they take the matter all the way down to the wire.

Betting odds (bet 365)

KKR: 4/5

SRH: 1

Other popular bets can be checked on Oddschecker.

Pitch report 

The Eden Gardens track is considered one of the better batting surfaces although spinners tend to come into action as the match wears on. Spinners have enjoyed bowling here in IPL games as well.

Moneycontrol Dream XI: David Warner (C), Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa (WK), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Andre Russell, Yusuf Pathan, Piyush Chawla, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul.

Players to watch out for

Shubman Gill (KKR)

Shubman Gill

Gill was the player of the tournament at the 2018 U-19 World Cup and was picked by the Kolkata franchise for a whooping Rs 1.8 crore last season. Gill had a decent run in 2018 when he scored  203 runs in 13 appearances averaging  33.83 at a stunning strike rate of 146.04. The 19-year-old idolises Virat Kohli. He could get KKR the perfect start to the season.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)

Bhuvneshwar kumar

Bhuvi has claimed 96 wickets in the past 5 IPL seasons. The Indian pacer holds the unique record of winning the Purple Cap in back-to-back seasons (2016 and 2017). His ability to pick wickets in the death overs make him a prized asset for any T20 captain. Along with Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar becomes a potent bowler towards the fag end of the innings. He could swing the match in SRH's favour.
First Published on Mar 23, 2019 06:22 pm

tags #cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL 2019 #KKR #Kolkata Knight riders #SRH #Sun Riseres Hyderabad

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Smriti Irani Takes a Dig at 'Rahul from Kerala' Demand, Congress Taunt ...

BJP Replaces MPs on Two Seats in Himachal Pradesh, Retains Two Others ...

I Openly Challenge Enemies of Our Country: Pragya Thakur Says Ready to ...

IPL 2019 | Lesser I Think About World Cup, Better For Me: Karthik

Digvijaya Singh Says he Would Have Preferred Rajgarh Seat

Paswan Challenges Akhilesh, Mayawati to Declare a Muslim as CM Candida ...

Amid Lack of Basic Facilities, Indira Gandhi's Winning Seat Medak Stru ...

IT Dept Dismisses 'Yeddyurappa Diary' as 'Forgery Document'

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch MI vs DC On Live TV O ...

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

How reliable are mutual fund ratings

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

Time for ‘Project Leopard’ in India? Report on poaching in Uttarak ...

BJP candidate list for Lok Sabha election in Uttarakhand marks rise of ...

IPL 2019: How the cricket extravaganza is likely to affect Tamil cinem ...

Jet Airways crisis deepens: Airline suspends 13 more international rou ...

Robert Mueller concludes inquiry into Donald Trump-Russia collusion, s ...

Best phones under Rs 40,000 (March 2019): From OnePlus 6T to Honor Vie ...

Medals and Bullets: Indian troops who fought in World War I are focus ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: Sluggish India get job done against defens ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs RCB: CSK dominate as RCB end at 70 ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Janhvi Kapoor to groove on Deepika Padukone's ic ...

Exclusive: Writer Vijeyandra Prasad on Kangana Ranaut’s Jayalalithaa ...

IPL 2019: Ahead of its big clash with CSK, team RCB launch their new a ...

Filmfare awards 2019 predictions: Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, Alia ...

Indian Premier League 2019: Can Virat Kohli’s men trump MS Dhoni’s ...

Majili will hit the screens on April 5th as planned, producers clarify ...

After Javed Akhtar, veteran lyricist Sameer shocked to see his name in ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.