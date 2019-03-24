Mar 24, 2019 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
KKR vs SRH IPL 2019 LIVE: Russell castles Yusuf as Kolkata look to make a late comeback
Catch all the live action from match 2 of IPL 2019 played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Garden in Kolkata.
Prasidh Krishna comes back into the attack. He starts with a low full toss which hits Shankar flush on the pads as they steal a leg bye. Manish chips the 2nd delivery towards long-off for a single. Prasidh goes for a slower delivery but Shankar makes room and launches it high over long-on for a SIX. The 4th ball is full outside off and Shankar reaches out but misses. Shankar is given OUT on the 5th delivery as Prasidh sends down a brilliant yorker which hits Shankar full on the pads. The SRH man goes for the review and Hawk-Eye shows the ball misses leg stump which means Shankar can continue. He celebrates his second life by flicking the last ball past backward square for a FOUR. 12 runs off the over.
SRH 170/3 after 19 overs
Russell starts with a low full toss which Shankar steers into the off-side for 2 runs. He then swings hard at the next ball but finds the man at long-on as they pick up a single. BOWLED! The change of pace works for Russell as Yusuf completely misses the ball which crashes into the stumps. Manish Pandey is the new man in. Russell bangs the 4th ball short and Manish ramps it towards third man where Kuldeep is a bit late in reacting as they pick up a single. That could’ve been caught had Kuldeep moved faster towards the ball. Shankar drives the 5th ball towards cover for a single. Manish finds the gap beautifully as he slaps the last ball through cover for a FOUR. 9 runs and a wicket off the over.
SRH 158/3 after 18 overs
WICKET! Pathan b Russell 1 (4)
Yusuf completely misses the slower delivery as the ball crashes into the stumps.
Lockie Ferguson comes back into the attack. Yusuf Pathan is the new batsman in. Shankar drives the 1st ball to deep cover for a single. Ferguson welcomes Yusuf with a yorker which he just about manages to dig out. The 3rd delivery is a great slower delivery which goes past both Yusuf and Karthik as they steal a bye. Shankar has a swing at the 4th ball but gets an outside edge to third man for a single. Yusuf pulls the next ball through midwicket for a run. Shankar drives the last ball to long-off for a single. Just 5 off the overt. Great bowling from Ferguson.
SRH 149/2 after 17 overs
Andre Russell comes back into the attack. Both batsmen pick up singles off the first two deliveries. Russell goes for a slower short ball on the 3rd delivery but Warner waits back before punching it high straight back over Russell for a SIX. That was timed brilliantly. Warner then drives the 4th delivery to extra cover for a single. Shankar pushes the 5th delivery past cover for a run. CAUGHT! Warner time the shot perfectly but doesn’t find the gap as Uthappa takes a brilliant catch while diving to his left. Finally KKR have managed to get Warner out but is it too late? 10 runs and a wicket from the over.
SRH 144/2 after 16 overs
WICKET! Warner c Uthappa b Russell 85 (53)
Warner makes room and looks to drive the ball through cover but doesn't find the gap as Uthappa takes a brilliant catch while diving across.
Prasidh Krishna comes back into the attack. The 1st ball is angling into the pads and Warner misses with the flick as they steal a leg bye. Shankar dabs the next delivery to third man for a single. Prasidh shows great change of pace as Warner swings hard but misses the slower 3rd delivery which bounces over the stumps. Warner works the 4th delivery to backward point for a single. Shankar works the 5th delivery to long-on for a run. Warner tucks the last ball into the leg-side for a single. 5 off the over.
SRH 134/1 after 15 overs
Sunil Narine comes back into the attack. Warner misses with the cut on the 1st ball. He then gets an edge to short third man and they pick up a quick single. Shankar lofts the 3rd delivery beautifully over cover for 2 runs. He then gets on one knee and slog sweeps the 4th delivery high over midwicket for a SIX. Great shot from Shankar who then clips the next ball to backward square for 2 runs. Narine ends the over with a dot ball. 11 off the over.
SRH 129/1 after 14 overs
Piyush Chawla comes back into the attack. He starts with a googly which Bairstow chops past point for a single. Chawla sends down another googly but Warner makes room and powers it through cover for a FOUR. He then sweeps the next ball past square leg for a single. Bairstow defends the next ball back to the bowler. BOWLED! Another googly and this time Bairstow misses as KKR get their first breakthrough. Vijay Shankar is the new man in. He flicks the last ball straight to the man at midwicket. 6 runs and a wicket from the over.
SRH 118/1 after 13 overs
WICKET! Bairstow b Chawla 39 (35)
Chawla sends down a googly and Bairstow makes room for the cut but misses as the ball flattens the off-stump.
Lockie Ferguson comes back into the attack. Bairstow gets a thick inside edge on the first delivery as the ball goes dangerously past the stumps for a single. Warner chops the 2nd ball through the off-side for 2 runs. Ferguson sends down a high full toss to Warner who clips it past square leg for 2 runs. The 4th delivery is angling down leg and Warner gets a glove to it but it’s DROPPED by Karthik as the pick up a single. The 5th delivery is a tad short and Bairstow gets another thick inside edge with the ball going past the keeper for a FOUR. Ferguson ends with a slow bouncer and Bairstow is early into his shot as it comes off the shoulder for a leg bye. 11 off the over.
SRH 112/0 after 12 overs
Nitish Rana comes into the attack. The 1st ball is a tad short and Bairstow makes room to cut it past point for a FOUR. He then flicks the next ball to long-on for a single. Warner clubs the 3rd delivery to long-off for a run. Bairstow dances down the track and drives the 4th ball ferociously towards extra cover where Shubman Gill puts in a great stretch and manages to get a hand to the ball but cannot hold on to it. They pick up a single. Warner drives the 5th delivery to long-off for another run. Bairstow ends the over with a single. 11 off the over.
SRH 101/0 after 11 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack. He starts with a dot ball. Warner swings hard at the next delivery but only gets an inside edge for a single. Bairstow punches the 3rd ball through covers for a single. Warner rotates strike with another single on the next delivery. Bairstow gets down on one knee and slog sweeps the 5th ball to deep square leg but gets just 1 run. Warner reaches out and thumps the last ball high over long-on for a SIX. Great shot from Warner. 10 runs from the over.
SRH 92/0 after 10 overs
Andre Russell comes into the attack. Warner has a big swing at the 1st delivery but only gets an inside edge to square leg. He then drills the 2nd ball through covers for a single. Bairstow gets an inside edge to point on the next ball for a single. The 4th delivery is wide outside off and Warner slaps it powerfully past Narine at cover for a FOUR. Narine seems to have injured himself while trying to stop that and walks off the field for treatment. Russell bangs the next ball short and Warner slices it beautifully over third man for a SIX. That brings up the FIFTY for the SRH opener. What a return to the IPL he is having. Warner taps the last ball to point for a single. 13 off the over.
SRH 82/0 after 9 overs
FIFTY up for Warner! 53 (31)
Warner reaches out and works the 1st ball from Narine through cover for a single. Bairstow gets in position early and paddles the 2nd delivery over the keeper for a FOUR. Great shot by the Englishman. He then swings at the next ball sending it to deep midwicket for a single. Warner works the 4th delivery to long-off for a single. Narine does well to end the over with two dot balls. The last delivery raps Bairstow on the pads but he umpire doesn’t look interested and KKR have no reviews left. 7 off the over.
SRH 69/0 after 8 overs
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. Bairstow goes deep in his crease to punch the ball through covers for a single. Warner is enjoying his return to the IPL as he connects with a fine reverse sweep on the 2nd ball sending it past short third man for a FOUR. Warner misses with the flick on the 3rd delivery and it looks like he gets a faint edge but Karthik fumbles with the ball behind the wicket. The 4th delivery is punched to long-off for a single. Bairstow makes room and cuts the 5th ball through cover for a run. Warner ends the over with another single. 8 off the over.
SRH 62/0 after 7 overs
Sunil Narine comes into the attack. Bairstow gets a big inside edge to short fine leg on the 1st ball for a single. Warner taps the next ball past Narine for a run. Bairstow nudges the next delivery to the leg-side for a single. Warner is in fine form here as he gets down on one knee and sweeps the 4th delivery past short fine leg for a FOUR. He then pulls the next ball through square leg for back-to-back FOURs. Narine manages to end the over with a dot ball. 11 off the over. Great start this for SRH. KKR need a couple of wickets to get back in this game.
SRH 54/0 after 6 overs
Lockie Ferguson comes into the attack. He starts with a good full delivery outside off which Bairstow looks to drive but misses. Bairstow gets a thick leading edge into the off-side on the next ball and Prasidh does well at the boundary to restrict them to 2 runs. The 3rd delivery is tucked to midwicket for a single. Ferguson sends down a yorker to Warner who defends it into the leg-side. The 5th delivery is a beamer from Ferguson and Warner manages to tap it into the leg-side for 2 runs. The last ball is a full toss delivery and Warner creams it through cover for a FOUR. 9 off the over.
SRH 43/0 after 5 overs
Chawla starts with a googly which raps Bairstow on the back pad. There are loud appeals for LBW and the umpire gives it OUT but Bairstow immediately goes for the review. There was an inside edge there and Bairstow continues. He tucks the next ball to midwicket and they come back for the second. Bairstow dances down the track and launches the 3rd ball straight over the bowlers head for a SIX. He then defends the next delivery before working the 5th ball to long-on for a single. Warner punches the last ball straight to the man at cover. 9 off the over.
SRH 34/0 after 4 overs
Prasidh starts with a full toss to Bairstow who flicks it to deep square leg for a single. Warner lofts the 2nd ball over the covers for 3 runs. Bairstow has a big swing at the 3rd delivery but misses. He looks to drive the 4th ball though the covers but misses again as Prasidh gets the ball to move away. Bairstow manages to get bat to ball on the 5th delivery sending it racing towards long-on but Russell does brilliantly at mid-on to collect the ball with a dive restricting them to a single. The last ball is short and Warner doesn’t need another invitation as he rocks back and pulls it over midwicket for a FOUR. 9 runs off the over.
SRH 25/0 after 3 overs
Piyush Chawla comes into the attack. He starts with a googly which Warner defends. The 2nd delivery is another google which Warner cuts through the gap at covers for a FOUR. He then flicks the next ball straight to the man at midwicket. Warner gets his front foot out of the way and punches the 4th delivery powerfully through the gap at cover for another FOUR. Piyush sends down another googly on the 5th ball which traps Warner in front of the wickets. He has a chat with Karthik who decides to go for the review. The ball was pitching way outside leg though and KRR lose their review. Warner cuts the last ball straight to the man at cover. 8 runs from the over.
SRH 16/0 after 2 overs
Prasidh starts with an inswinging low full toss which hits Warner on the pads. There are half-hearted appeals but the ball was always missing the leg-stump. The next ball is wide down leg and he has to bowl it again. The 2nd delivery is onto the pads again and Warner flicks it to deep backward square leg for 2 runs. Another wide delivery down leg. Prasidh is sticking to that line on the leg stump. Warner mistimes his shot on the 3rd ball to the man at point. He then flicks the 4th delivery to short midwicket for a single. Prasidh sends down a beamer to Bairstow who does well to get out of the way. The umpire signals for a no ball which means the next delivery will be a free hit. Prasidh does well on the free hit delivery as he sends it swinging into Bairstow who heaves but misses as the ball hits him flush where no batsman wants to get hit. Lucky for Bairstow he was wearing enough protection and is able to continue as they steal a leg bye. Warner tucks the last ball to square leg for a single. Just 8 runs from the first over.
SRH 8/0 after the first over
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow walk out to open the batting. Prasidh Krishna has the ball for the first over.
The players are getting ready to take the field. We're just moments away from the first over now. Birthday boy Shakib Al Hasan rings the iconic bell at the Eden Gardens to kickstart proceedings.