KKR vs SRH IPL 2019 LIVE: Russell castles Yusuf as Kolkata look to make a late comeback

Prasidh starts with an inswinging low full toss which hits Warner on the pads. There are half-hearted appeals but the ball was always missing the leg-stump. The next ball is wide down leg and he has to bowl it again. The 2nd delivery is onto the pads again and Warner flicks it to deep backward square leg for 2 runs. Another wide delivery down leg. Prasidh is sticking to that line on the leg stump. Warner mistimes his shot on the 3rd ball to the man at point. He then flicks the 4th delivery to short midwicket for a single. Prasidh sends down a beamer to Bairstow who does well to get out of the way. The umpire signals for a no ball which means the next delivery will be a free hit. Prasidh does well on the free hit delivery as he sends it swinging into Bairstow who heaves but misses as the ball hits him flush where no batsman wants to get hit. Lucky for Bairstow he was wearing enough protection and is able to continue as they steal a leg bye. Warner tucks the last ball to square leg for a single. Just 8 runs from the first over.

SRH 8/0 after the first over