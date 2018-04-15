KKR vs SRH IPL 2018 updates: Shakib falls; Hyderabad need 25 in 4 overs

00.10 Hyderabad need 25 from last four overs

Captain Kane Williamson and Shakib Al Hasan’ 59-run partnership off 43 balls put Hyderabad in control of their 139-run chase.

Although Shakib was bowled by Piyush Chawla for 27 in the 16thover, Hyderabad were comfortably placed at 114 for four with Williamson on 48.

23.55 Shakib steps up

Hyderabad were truly on course to register their first victory at Eden Gardens after Shakib Al Hasan hit two fours and a six off an Andre Russell over.

After a top edge flew over the wicketkeeper’s edge, Shakib launched into the bowler with a shot over mid-off and then slashing a short ball over the third man fence.

16 runs came off that 12thover as Hyderabad galloped to 88 for three, with another 51 needed from 48 balls.

23.46 Williamson breaks the shackles

Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson hit two back to back boundaries off Kuldeep Yadav to put the innings back on rails.

His assault in the 11thover fetched Hyderabad 10 runs and they moved to 72-3, needing another 67 from 54 balls. Williamson was unbeaten on 29 of 27 balls with Shakib Al Hasan giving him company on 4.

23.38 Spinners check Hyderabad’s progress

Kolkata spinners – Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav – were turning the heat on Hyderabad by claiming two wickets in four overs and conceding just 13 runs.

Yadav, who had given away just three runs in his first over, claimed his first wicket in his second by trapping Manish Pandey lbw for four with a topspinner.

Hyderabad who were 45-1 after five overs were 58 for three after nine.

23.24 Dhawan too falls to Narine

Kolkata’s ace spinner Sunil Narine kept his team’s hopes alive by dismissing Hyderabad’s prolific run-getter Shikhar Dhawan for 7.

The left-handed Dhawan was late in defending a regulation off-break and the ball brushed his pads and crashed onto the stumps.

In two overs, Narine had picked two wickets, conceding just four runs.

Hyderabad were 46 for 2 after six overs.

23.17 Narine lands the first blow

Sunil Narine gave Kolkata a much-needed breakthrough by dismissing opener Wriddhiman Saha with his first ball of the match.

Saha appeared to have taken charge of the 139-run chase, hitting three successive boundaries in the earlier over bowled by left-arm pacer Mitchell Johnson to race to 24 off 15 balls.

But a faint edge to a Narine off-break down the leg side was smartly caught behind by Dinesh Karthik and ended his stay.

Hyderabad were 35-1 after four overs with Shikhar Dhawan on six and captain Kane Williamson on 3.

22.50 Hyderabad have to score 139 for victory

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers came up with another strong display to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 138-7 in 20 overs at the Eden Gardens.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (3-26) led the way while fellow pacer Billy Stanlake and left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan turned in identical figures of 2-21 to constrict the rivals. Their fielding was also of a high order with Manish Pandey taking two amazing catches and Shakib plucking a sizzler.

Barring opener Chris Lynn (49) and captain Dinesh Karthik (29) all other Kolkata batsmen floundered.

Kolkata bowlers now will have to step up if they are to make a match of it and thwart Hyderabad.

22.35 Bhuvi claims Karthik

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar struck once again in his final over to claim the prized scalp of Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik.

Karthik had hit the bowler for a six off a free-hit after he had overstepped. But Bhuvaneshwar got back at Karthik (29 off 27 balls) by slipping in a knuckle ball which the batsman edged to the wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

His spell read 4-0-26-3 as Kolkata slumped to 134-7 after 19 overs.

22.25 Forgetful IPL debut for Gill

India U-19 World Cup winning star Shubman Gill’s made a forgetful IPL debut as he could muster just three runs from nine balls before being foxed by the wily Bhuvaneshwar Kumar.

Gill’s attempt to drive Kumar’s knuckle ball ballooned to extra cover as Kolkata lost another wicket in the 17thover.

After 17 overs, the hosts were 113 for six with Karthik on 17.

22.15 Hyderabad tighten grip

Manish Pandey took another fine catch running backwards to send back the dangerous Andre Russell as Hyderabad continued to claim wickets at regular intervals to check Kolkata’s charge.

Russell ended up slicing a big heave off pacer Billy Stanlake over backward point which was pouched by Pandey. Stanlake completed his spell with fine analysis of 4-0-21-2.

Kolkata were struggling to force the pace and were 97-5 after 14 overs with captain Dinesh Karthik on 6.

22:00 Shakib nails Lynn

Kolkata hopes of raising a big total suffered a setback when Chris Lynn was dismissed in the 12thover as he fell to a superb return catch by Shakib Al Hasan.

The left-arm spinner’s arm ball stuck a bit on the pitch and the batsman ended up popping it wide to the left side of the bowler, which he grabbed it diving full length.

Lynn fell short of his first fifty of the season by one run with his 49 coming off 34 balls including 7 fours and one six.

With Kolkata on 90-4 after 13 overs, the onus was on captain Dinesh Karthik to provide an impetus to the innings.

21:50 Lynn rides his luck

Chris Lynn rode his luck to score a six and four off an eventful Siddarth Kaul over as Kolkata piled on the runs.

Lynn’s straight hit was almost caught at the boundary by a lunging Rashid Khan but his one-handed attempt only resulted in the ball spilling over the ropes for a six. Another heave led to an inside edge going past the stumps to the fine leg fence for a four.

Kolkata got 10 runs from the over and they were 70-2 after 10 overs with Lynn on 46 and Narine on 3.

21:35 Pandey grabs a stunner

A diving Manish Pandey showed amazing reflexes to hold on to a Nitish Rana slash off Billy Stanlake as Hyderabad made an immediate impact after the rain break.

The ball popped out of Pandey’s hands but he grabbed it with both hands before he hit the ground to complete a brilliant effort that sent Rana back to the pavilion.

Kolkata were 56 for 2 after eight overs following Rana’s dismissal on 18. Lynn was on 34 and Sunil Narine, was the new batsman in.

20:54 Rain interrupts play

Kolkata were cruising well at 52 for 1 in seven overs when a rain interruption forced the players to go indoors.

Kolkata batsmen had it good against Hyderabad ace leg spinner Rashid Khan scoring 12 runs off his first over.

Nitish Rana smacked a six and then opener Chris Lynn hit a four to dominate the bowler who was pressed into service in the sixth over.

Lynn on 31 off 20 balls and Rana 18 off 14 had raised 36 runs off 26 balls when the drizzle halted play.

20:53 Lynn leads KKR’s charge

Opener Chris Lynn hit three fours in Siddarth Kaul’s first over to provide a fluent start to the Kolkata Knight Riders innings.

They were 37 for the loss of one wicket after five overs with Lynn on 28 off 15 balls and Nitish Rana on 6.

Lynn's assault on Kaul in the fifth over fetched 14 runs for KKR.

Kolkata preferred to fall back on regular opener Robin Uthappa instead of pinch-hitter Sunil Narine but it did not come off with the Karnataka batsman being dismissed for three by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the second over of the innings.

20:53 Hyderabad put Kolkata in after winning toss

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson had not hesitation to ask Kolkata Knight Riders to bat first after winning the toss at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. Hyderabad, who have a strong bowling pack will be aiming to restrict their opponents to a low total and then chase it down in their quest to register their first victory at the venue.

The changes

Hyderabad: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar returns to the side replacing Sandeep Sharma in the only change to the side that played against Mumbai Indians on Friday.

Kolkata: Three changes beginning with Mitchell Johnson coming back, U-19 lads Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi making their IPL debuts. Rinku Singh, Tom Curran and Vinay Kumar who played against Chennai Super Kings will sit out.

Captains’ view

Kane Williamson, SRH: “It looks like a good surface. We want to focus on what we want to execute today. Nice to get across the line in the last game but a different opposition here, and a different surface.”

Dinesh Karthik, KKR: “It's a new game for us. We have to put up a good performance. We have good power-hitters, and a good mix overall.”