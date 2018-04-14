KKR vs SRH IPL 2018 updates: Hyderabad tighten grip; KKR 106/5 after 15 overs

22.15 Hyderabad tighten grip

Manish Pandey took another fine catch running backwards to send back the dangerous Andre Russell as Hyderabad continued to claim wickets at regular intervals to check Kolkata’s charge.

Russell ended up slicing a big heave off pacer Billy Stanlake over backward point which was pouched by Pandey. Stanlake completed his spell with fine analysis of 4-0-21-2.

Kolkata were struggling to force the pace and were 97-5 after 14 overs with captain Dinesh Karthik on 6.

22:00 Shakib nails Lynn

Kolkata hopes of raising a big total suffered a setback when Chris Lynn was dismissed in the 12thover as he fell to a superb return catch by Shakib Al Hasan.

The left-arm spinner’s arm ball stuck a bit on the pitch and the batsman ended up popping it wide to the left side of the bowler, which he grabbed it diving full length.

Lynn fell short of his first fifty of the season by one run with his 49 coming off 34 balls including 7 fours and one six.

With Kolkata on 90-4 after 13 overs, the onus was on captain Dinesh Karthik to provide an impetus to the innings.

21:50 Lynn rides his luck

Chris Lynn rode his luck to score a six and four off an eventful Siddarth Kaul over as Kolkata piled on the runs.

Lynn’s straight hit was almost caught at the boundary by a lunging Rashid Khan but his one-handed attempt only resulted in the ball spilling over the ropes for a six. Another heave led to an inside edge going past the stumps to the fine leg fence for a four.

Kolkata got 10 runs from the over and they were 70-2 after 10 overs with Lynn on 46 and Narine on 3.

21:35 Pandey grabs a stunner

A diving Manish Pandey showed amazing reflexes to hold on to a Nitish Rana slash off Billy Stanlake as Hyderabad made an immediate impact after the rain break.

The ball popped out of Pandey’s hands but he grabbed it with both hands before he hit the ground to complete a brilliant effort that sent Rana back to the pavilion.

Kolkata were 56 for 2 after eight overs following Rana’s dismissal on 18. Lynn was on 34 and Sunil Narine, was the new batsman in.

20:54 Rain interrupts play

Kolkata were cruising well at 52 for 1 in seven overs when a rain interruption forced the players to go indoors.

Kolkata batsmen had it good against Hyderabad ace leg spinner Rashid Khan scoring 12 runs off his first over.

Nitish Rana smacked a six and then opener Chris Lynn hit a four to dominate the bowler who was pressed into service in the sixth over.

Lynn on 31 off 20 balls and Rana 18 off 14 had raised 36 runs off 26 balls when the drizzle halted play.

20:53 Lynn leads KKR’s charge

Opener Chris Lynn hit three fours in Siddarth Kaul’s first over to provide a fluent start to the Kolkata Knight Riders innings.

They were 37 for the loss of one wicket after five overs with Lynn on 28 off 15 balls and Nitish Rana on 6.

Lynn's assault on Kaul in the fifth over fetched 14 runs for KKR.

Kolkata preferred to fall back on regular opener Robin Uthappa instead of pinch-hitter Sunil Narine but it did not come off with the Karnataka batsman being dismissed for three by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the second over of the innings.

20:53 Hyderabad put Kolkata in after winning toss

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson had not hesitation to ask Kolkata Knight Riders to bat first after winning the toss at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. Hyderabad, who have a strong bowling pack will be aiming to restrict their opponents to a low total and then chase it down in their quest to register their first victory at the venue.

The changes

Hyderabad: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar returns to the side replacing Sandeep Sharma in the only change to the side that played against Mumbai Indians on Friday.

Kolkata: Three changes beginning with Mitchell Johnson coming back, U-19 lads Shubman Gill and Shivam Mavi making their IPL debuts. Rinku Singh, Tom Curran and Vinay Kumar who played against Chennai Super Kings will sit out.

Captains’ view

Kane Williamson, SRH: “It looks like a good surface. We want to focus on what we want to execute today. Nice to get across the line in the last game but a different opposition here, and a different surface.”

Dinesh Karthik, KKR: “It's a new game for us. We have to put up a good performance. We have good power-hitters, and a good mix overall.”