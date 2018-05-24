KKR vs RR IPL 2018 Match Report: Knight Riders eliminate Rajasthan royally with 25-run victory

Kolkata Knight Riders choked Rajasthan Royals by thumping them by 25 runs in the eliminator of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 to enter the second qualifier. Rajasthan looked on top on various points but lacked the gas to surpass the mighty Knight Riders.

The Royals got a perfect start after they asked KKR to bat on a sluggish pitch as the Knight Riders were reduced to 51/4 after 8 overs. Krishanppa Gowtham (2/15) and Jofra Archer (2/33) did most of the damage. But Dinesh Karthik (52) showed his class and experience as he played the sheet anchor and shared crucial partnerships with Shubman Gill (28) and Andre Russell (49*). MoM Russell’s brute power was again at display as he muscled the Rajasthan bowlers towards the death to power KKR to 169/7.

While chasing too, RR got off to a perfect start as they reached 47/0 after 5 overs with Rahul Tripathi (20) and Ajinkya Rahane (46) batting sensibly. But Piyush Chawla (2/24) outsmarted Tripathi with a googly to draw first blood for KKR. A 62-run partnership between Rahane and Sanju Samson (50) followed, which calmed the Royals dugout. At 109/1 after 14 overs, the game seemed to be in Rajasthan’s hands but wickets of Rahane and Samson in quick succession changed the course of the match. KKR bowlers then strangled RR batsmen as the required rate kept going up. The big shots never came and eventually Rajasthan were restricted to 144/4.

Turning Point

With just two wickets down and a set Sanju Samson at the crease, anyone would’ve backed Rajasthan to win the game. But the pressure of dot balls and mounting asking rate got the better of Samson and his wicket was the turning point of the match. On a sluggish pitch, his wicket was crucial as the new batsmen would’ve found it extremely difficult to hit the ball from the word go and that’s what happened as boundaries dried up after his wicket and Rajasthan fell short by a huge margin.

Best Dismissal

Rahul Tripathi started in blazing fashion and looked set for a big one. But that’s when Piyush Chawla bowled a googly to dismantle him. His wicket is the best dismissal of the match. It was a googly on the stumps, Tripathi plonked his front foot for a traditional forward defence but went too hard at the ball as it popped up and Chawla stuck his hand out to take a one-handed catch.

Batsman of the Match

On a pitch where most batsmen struggled to score freely, Andre Russell bossed the bowlers. He is the batsman of the match. He also found it a little tough early on but such is the power of the man that he went back with an unbeaten 49 off just 25 balls which saw him hit 5 gigantic sixes and 3 fours. Russell’s blitz was also a major factor in KKR’s win as it gave them a par total to put pressure on Rajasthan.

Bowler of the Match

Piyush Chawla delivered when it mattered the most for Kolkata. When Tripathi started well, Chawla came and toppled him. And when it seemed that Samson will take RR home, Chawla again got the important breakthrough for his side. For his superb bowling performance under pressure, Chawla is the bowler of the match. He finished with figures of 2/24.

Captain’s views

Dinesh Karthik (KKR Captain): We were initially under the pump, so good on us to come back," he says. "Credit to Shubman Gill to absorb the pressure. He played some lovely shots. That eased the pressure off me, and then Andre was just special. In these kind of games the score doesn't matter, it's about believing. The par scores don't matter, but just how much you believe. The bowlers have picked their game and have bowled some good balls. Royals do spring a surprise, so you need to hold your nerve and execute your plans. Every game is important this stage. Next game, two good teams competing.

Ajinkya Rahane (RR Captain): Disappointed. The way we started with the ball, especially after that. The dropped catch of Russell hurt. But when you start your chase so well, you generally win the game, but KKR bowled really well and that's disappointed us. I thought the total was gettable, and the partnerships between me and Rahul and me and Sanju were good. But credit to Kuldeep and the spinners. When me and Sanju were batting, we were trying to be positive. I told him to bat deep, but he got out. He tried well. With eight wickets in hand with five overs to go, we should've gotten the job done. Through the season, our bowlers have been great, but we need to improve on our batting for next season.

What’s next

It’s the end of road for Rajasthan in IPL 2018 as they have been eliminated. But KKR have booked their date with Sunrisers Hyderabad to lock horns in the second qualifier on Friday at the Eden Gardens.