KKR vs RR IPL 2018 Eliminator preview: Kolkata and Rajasthan clash; winner to take on Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the Eliminator round of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday. After finishing the league stages in third and fourth place on the points table, there is much at stake here, as the winner of this tie will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 on Friday for a place in the final. Kolkata enter this tie with a spring in their step after getting the better of Rajasthan in both legs of the league stages.

When the two teams met for match 15 in Jaipur, Kolkata won the toss and opted to bowl. Their bowlers did well to restrict Rajasthan to just 160/8 after openers Ajinkya Rahane (36) and D’Arcy Short (44) got the Royals off to a quick start with a 54 run-stand for the first wicket. Gowtham gave RR a great start when he dismissed Lynn for a duck in the first over. However, Narine (35) and Uthappa (48) added 69 runs for the second wicket to steady the KKR run chase. Skipper Karthik and Rana then took charge, stitching together a 61-run partnership as KKR strolled to a comfortable 7 wicket win.

When Rajasthan travelled to Eden Gardens for the return fixture in match 49, they were spun out of the game thanks to a Kuldeep Yadav masterpiece. Having won the toss, KKR sent in the royals to bat. Openers Tripathi and Buttler got RR off to another quick start adding 63 within the first five overs. However, Kuldeep then came in to begin his spell and picked up a wicket in each of his four overs, ending the night with figures of 4/20 as his team bowled out the Royals for just 142. Lynn (45) and Karthik (41*) then powered their team’s run chase, helping the Knight Riders finish the game with two overs and six wickets to spare.

Match Details:

Timing – 7 pm

Venue – Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Where to watch – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Hotstar

Head to head – The teams are closely matched in this stat as Rajasthan have nine wins while Kolkata have eight after facing each other 16 times in the past.

Team News:

KKR might be tempted to stick with the same playing 11 that pulled off a victory against the Sunrisers in their previous outing. Prasidh Krishna impressed with figures of 4/30 in that game and could keep his place at the expense of Shivam Mavi.

RR too will be unlikely to make any changes with Heinrich Klaasen and Ben Laughlin expected to retain their spots after Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes had to return back to England to participate in their test series.

Prediction: who will win?

Having won both fixtures against the Royals in the league stages, Kolkata enter this game as firm favorites to progress to the qualifier round. Kolkata’s bowling and batting units have both peaked at the right time whereas Rajasthan will be missing key players, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler who were called back to join England’s test squad.

Betting odds: According to Oddscheker.com the odds are placed at 8/15 for KKR and 25/14 for RR.

Eden Gardens pitch report: The Eden Gardens pitch has a healthy cover of grass on it which will interest the pace bowlers. However, the bounce on the surface has been exploited to good effect by the KKR spinners and the Royals will have to be wary of taking them on.

MC Dream XI: D Karthik (WK), C Lynn, R Uthappa, R Tripathi, S Samson, S Narine, A Russell, J Archer, K Yadav, S Gopal and P Krishna.

Players to watch out for:

Kuldeep Yadav (KKR): The left-arm chinaman bowler was the main cause of Rajasthan’s disastrous performance when they last visited the Eden Gardens, as he recorded his IPL career best figures of 4/20. He has 14 wickets from 14 games this season and KKR will be hoping he is able to add to that tally tonight.

Shreyas Gopal (RR): If KKR have Kuldeep, then RR can proudly boast about the form of their own spin master Shreyas Gopal. With the Royals desperately in need of a win to stay alive in the last game against RCB, the leg spinner ended the night with figures of 4/16 taking his team to victory with a mesmerising display. He dismissed both AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali who were in imperious form with brilliantly disguised googlies that the batsmen just couldn’t pick.