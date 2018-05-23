KKR vs RR IPL 2018 Eliminator highlights: Kolkata reach Qualifier 2 with 25-run win

Live now
May 23, 2018 11:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Andre Russell is the Man of the Match for his all-round performance.
KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS BEAT RAJASTHAN ROYALS BY 25 RUNS.
WICKET! Stuart Binny c Lynn b Prasidh Krishna 0 (3)
WICKET! Samson c Searles b Piyush Chawla 50 (38)
FIFTY up for Sanju Samson. He is unbeaten on 50 off 37.
WICKET! Rahane c and b Kuldeep Yadav 46 (41)
WICKET! Rahul Tripathi c and b Piyush Chawla 20 (13)
WICKET! Javon Searles c Archer b Ben Laughlin 2 (5)
WICKET! Karthik c Rahane b Ben Laughlin 52 (38)
FIFTY up for Karthik. He is unbeaten on 50 off 35.
WICKET Shubman Gill c Klaasen b Jofra Archer 28 (17)
WICKET! Chris Lynn c and b Shreyas Gopal 18 (22)
WICKET! Nitish Rana c Unadkat b Jofra Archer 3 (5)
WICKET! Uthappa c and b Gowtham 3 (7)
WICKET! Sunil Narine st Klaasen b Gowtham 4 (2)
Rajasthan win the toss and choose to bowl.
So with that win, Kolkata have entered Qualifier 2, where they will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. That should be a close game. Do join us for that. Until then, it's goodbye!
Prasidh Krishna bowls the last over. Boundary off the last ball but that's not going to help the Royals as they have been defeated by 25 runs and as a result of which they have been eliminated from IPL 2018. On the other hand, KKR have booked their date with Sunrisers Hyderabad to lock horns in Qualifier 2 on May 25.
RR 144/4 after 20 overs.
Andre Russell is back into the attack. Excellent over from the big man, just 6 off it. 34 needed off the last over. KKR romping towards victory!
RR 136/4 after 19 overs.
Prasidh Krishna is back into the attack. What a brilliant over from him, just 3 runs and a wicket off it! Ends the over with Binny's wicket. It was the slower ball dipping on Binny who gets it on the full and tries to slog it only to find no power in the shot and he is CAUGHT at square leg. 40 needed off 12.
RR 130/4 after 18 overs.
WICKET! Stuart Binny c Lynn b Prasidh Krishna 0 (3)
Piyush Chawla comes back to bowl his last. Gifts a quicker full toss to Samson who just open the bat and hits it through sweeper cover for FOUR. But the quicker one does the trick for Chawla as Samson goes for a pull but doesn't get it from the meat of the bat and holes out at long on. Is that the opening KKR wanted? 43 needed off 18.
RR 127/3 after 17 overs.
WICKET! Samson c Searles b Piyush Chawla 50 (38)
FIFTY up for Sanju Samson. He is unbeaten on 50 off 37.
8 runs off Narine's last over. Klaasen got the boundary for the over as he reverse sweeps Narine over short third man for FOUR. 51 needed off 24.
RR 119/2 after 16 overs.
Kuldeep comes back to bowl his last. And he strikes with his very first ball. Gets the better of Rahane with a googly. Rahane went for a slog sweep but only manages the toe end of the bat as the ball pops up straight to Kuldeep who takes it gleefully. Just 2 runs and a wicket off his last over. He finishes with figures of 1/18.
RR 111/2 after 15 overs.
WICKET! Rahane c and b Kuldeep Yadav 46 (41)
Sunil Narine is back into the attack. The pressure was building with four dot balls and Narine just releases it by delivering a short one as Samson pulls it over deep mid-wicket for SIX. 61 needed off 36.
RR 109/1 after 14 overs.
Andre Russell is back into the attack. 7 off the over as Rajasthan go past 100. The running between the wickets has been really good between Rahane and Samson.
RR 103/1 after 13 overs.
Piyush Chawla is back into the attack. 6 off the over. The required rate slightly climbing up now. 74 needed off 48.
RR 96/1 after 12 overs.
Rahane and Samson batting smartly here. Giving respect to the good balls and dispatching the bad ones. 3 off Kuldeep's third over.
RR 90/1 after 11 overs.
Javon Searles comes into the attack. You can't bowl short at 120 odd kmph or else be ready to be punished! Searles commits that mistake and Samson pulls him over mid-wicket with disdain for SIX! Searles then goes wide outside off and Samson cuts him between backward point and short third man for FOUR. 13 off the over.
RR 87/1 after 10 overs.
Sanju Samson gets a juicy half tracker from Kuldeep first up and he pulls it between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket for FOUR. Samson ends the over with another FOUR. This time off a brilliant inside out shot over extra cover. 10 off the over.
RR 74/1 after 9 overs.
Sunil Narine is back into the attack. It was turning out to be a good over but Rahane shows his deft touch on the last ball as he opens the face of the bat at the last moment and the ball runs away for FOUR towards third man. 10 off the over.
RR 64/1 after 8 overs.
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. Just 3 runs off his first over. The Royals seem to be losing the momentum now. This would be a crucial phase for them. How they play the KKR spinners will decide the winner of this game.
RR 54/1 after 7 overs.
Piyush Chawla comes into the attack. And he has broken the partnership. Tripathi has been CAUGHT and BOWLED by Chawla. It was the googly, Tripathi plonked his front foot and blocked the ball but it popped up in the air and Chawla catches it with one hand. 4 runs and a wicket off the over.
RR 51/1 after 6 overs.
WICKET! Rahul Tripathi c and b Piyush Chawla 20 (13)
Sunil Narine comes into the attack. And Tripathi has taken him to the cleaners! Goes down on his knee and smokes him for two SIXES, first over long on and the next ball over deep mid-wicket. 15 off the over.
RR 47/0 after 5 overs.