KKR vs RR IPL 2018 Eliminator highlights: Kolkata reach Qualifier 2 with 25-run win

Prasidh Krishna is back into the attack. What a brilliant over from him, just 3 runs and a wicket off it! Ends the over with Binny's wicket. It was the slower ball dipping on Binny who gets it on the full and tries to slog it only to find no power in the shot and he is CAUGHT at square leg. 40 needed off 12.

RR 130/4 after 18 overs.