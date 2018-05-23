KKR vs RR Eliminator, IPL 2018: Dinesh Karthik — Kolkata’s knight in shining armour

For a player playing his first season with the team to be appointed as the Captain, speaks volumes about the individual qualities he possesses. Dinesh Karthik has repaid the faith that the teams management has put in him, after replacing Gautam Gambhir as captain, taking this new look Kolkata side into the playoffs.

Karthik built a reputation for himself in First Class cricket with a string of attractive centuries in the 2002/03 season for Tamil Nadu. He debuted for India as a lanky 19-year old behind the wickets for the ODI series against England in 2004. He earned the Test cap later that year against Australia. However, Karthik has never been able to cement his place in the national side, mainly owing to the towering presence of MS Dhoni behind the stumps.

He has plenty of experience in the domestic circuits though having represented as many as six teams in the IPL. He made his IPL debut in 2008 playing for the Delhi Daredevils, where he stayed on for two seasons. Karthik was then picked up by Kings XI Punjab in 2011 before the Mumbai Indians secured his services for the 2012-13 seasons.

Following that stint, Karthik returned to Delhi for a year before Royal Challengers Bangalore notched him up for the 2015 season. Karthik was then picked up by the Gujarat Lions for the 2016-17 seasons before finally making his way to Kolkata.

Past Captaincy Experience

Karthik doesn’t have much experience when it comes to captaincy. He has led his domestic team Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy which they also went on to win in 2009-10. Apart from that, Karthik has led the India Red team to a title win in the Duleep Trophy.

Kolkata Knight Rider’s Journey in IPL 2018

KKR have endured a mixed start to the season. They won the first game with a confident display over Bangalore before losing their next two games, first against Chennai and then Hyderabad. They bounced back in style with back-to-back victories against Delhi and Kolkata. However, once again they followed this up by losing their next two on the trot, first against Punjab and then Delhi. KKR then did the double over Bangalore before exacting revenge with a victory against Chennai too.

Kolkata were next scheduled for a double header against a resurgent Mumbai Indians side and KKR lost both games, the second one an embarrassing 102-run defeat at home. With their backs up against the wall, Karthik led his team to three consecutive victories ensuring their participation in the playoffs with a third place finish on the points table. They finished the league stages with 16 points, winning eight out of their 16 games.

Top three moments of IPL 2018

KKR vs DD – Match 13:

Delhi won the toss and choose to bowl first at the Eden Gardens. However, things didn’t go according to plan especially with Andre Russell going on a blitzkrieg adding 41 runs off just 12 balls, taking KKR’s total to 200/9 after 20 overs. The Delhi run chase never really took off as Karthik played a masterstroke starting with his spinners. Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets each as Kolkata bowled out the Daredevils for just 129 runs in 14.2 overs.

KKR vs CSK – Match 33:

Kolkata needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive when they welcomed table toppers Chennai to the Eden Gardens. Karthik won the toss and decided to bowl first. His bowlers couldn’t do much though as CSK charged to 177/5 after 20 overs. After losing Lynn and Uthappa early, Karthik promoted youngster Shubman Gill up the order and the youngster more than justified the faith his captain put in him with an unbeaten 57 off 36 balls. Karthik and Gill stitched together an unbeaten 83-run partnership as KKR won the game by six wickets.

KKR vs KXIP – Match 44:

With both teams needing a win to keep their hopes of making the playoff alive, KKR completely deflated Kings XI Punjab in a run-fest where a total of 459 runs were scored. After losing the toss, KKR were put in to bat first. Karthik who has promoted Narine higher up the order to open the batting would’ve been delighted with the 75 runs the West Indian added off just 36 balls. Karthik himself added 50 off 23 balls taking his team’s total to 245/6, the highest score of IPL 2018. KXIP fought hard but ultimately fell short of 31 runs.