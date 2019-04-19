KKR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2019: Narine strikes early, sends back Parthiv

Gurney starts with a slower delivery which Parthiv pushes to cover. The next ball is wide down leg. Parthiv flicks the 2nd ball to deep square leg for a single. ALMOST! Kohli edges the 3rd ball but the lack of pace means it lands just short of Rana at slip. He then defends the 4th ball back to the bowler. Kohli flicks the 5th ball to midwicket for a single. Gurney ends the over with a dot ball. Just 3 runs off the over.

RCB 3/0 after the first over.