Apr 19, 2019 08:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
KKR vs RCB Live Score IPL 2019: Narine strikes early, sends back Parthiv
Catch all the live updates from match 35 of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Top
highlights
WICKET! Parthiv c Rana b Narine 11 (11)
Playing XI
Toss
Players to watch out for
Head to head
What happened in the reverse fixture?
FOUR! Kohli pulls the 2nd ball powerfully to deep midwicket and a horrible misfield by Gill lets it escape for a four.
Parthiv goes for the slog-sweep but gets it off the top-edge sending the ball high towards deep square leg where Rana juggles with the ball before managing to hold onto it.
Prasidh Krishna comes into the attack. He starts with a brilliant 144 kph yorker as Parthiv just about manages to get an inside edge to fine leg for a FOUR. The next ball is a tad short and Parthiv goes for the pull but gets hit on the body. Parthiv attempts the pull on the 3rd ball but once again is beaten by the pace as it hits him below the ribs. The 4th ball is outside off and Parthiv cuts it to third man for a single. Kohli hooks the 5th ball to deep square leg for a run. Parthiv cuts the last ball sending it over cover for a FOUR. 10 off the over.
RCB 17/0 after 3 overs.
FOUR! Parthiv cuts the last ball powerfully over cover for a boundary.
FOUR! Prasidh starts with a good pacy yorker and Parthiv only gets an inside edge which escapes down to fine leg.
Sunil Narine comes into the attack. Kohli whips the 1st ball to midwicket for 2 runs. Narine hits Kohli on the pads as the RCB skipper plays the wrong line. KKR go for the review but the ball is missing leg and they end up losing it. Kohli flicks the 3rd ball to midwicket for a single. Parthiv stays back and defends the 4th delivery. He then pulls the 5th ball to cow corner for a single. Narine ends with a dot ball. Just 4 runs off the over. Good start for KKR.
RCB 7/0 after 2 overs.
Gurney starts with a slower delivery which Parthiv pushes to cover. The next ball is wide down leg. Parthiv flicks the 2nd ball to deep square leg for a single. ALMOST! Kohli edges the 3rd ball but the lack of pace means it lands just short of Rana at slip. He then defends the 4th ball back to the bowler. Kohli flicks the 5th ball to midwicket for a single. Gurney ends the over with a dot ball. Just 3 runs off the over.
RCB 3/0 after the first over.
Harry Gurney has the ball for the first over with Parthiv on strike.
Virat Kohli walks out to open the innings along with Parthiv Patel who has been pretty consistent at the top of the order.
The players are makin their way onto the field for the start of the match. Will RCB be able to notch up only their second win of the campaign? Stay tuned to find out.
Dinesh Karthik: We'll bowl first. We've been bowling a lot on this wicket and we'll stick to it. It is a batting friendly wicket and that is what we are looking to exploit that. We have had a break and . Russell is fit and we are playing with the same eleven.
Virat Kohli: We aren't too bad at setting a target. Last time when we played against KKR we set them a total of 200. This wicket is outstanding, proper cricketing wicket and the bowlers will have something if they put the ball in the right areas. Every game for us now is like a semi-final or a final, but the most important thing for us is to enjoy ourselves now. AB is not well and we don't want to risk him. Klaasen comes in for him and Dale Steyn comes back for us after nine long years. His experience and his calm head are going to be very crucial and his presence could have helped in the earlier games as well.
Playing XI:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Harry Gurney
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal
Toss: KKR win Toss and opt to bowl.
Players to watch out for:
Virat Kohli (RCB) - The skipper has come under scrutiny for his team's poor performance but Kohli has continued to score freely, notching up 278 runs from 8 games.
Andre Russell (KKR) - The KKR talisman has 312 runs so far despite facing only 146 deliveries. He stands fifth on the list of top run-scorers and boasts of a stunning strike rate of 213.69.
Head to head:
The two teams have faced each other 24 times in the IPL with Kolkata boasting of 15 wins compared to RCB's 9 victories.
The KKR pace department has looked mediocre, while their famed spinners have struggled to get wickets on the batting-friendly Eden conditions here.
Meanwhile, all eyes will also be on KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik who has grabbed a surprise World Cup berth ahead of young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Karthik has only one half-century and an average of 18.50 so far this season.
KKR will also fancy their chances and seek to get back on track against a lowly RCB facing a do-or-die situation. RCB's star duo of Kohli and AB de Villiers have been in sublime form but the team has not clicked as a whole with their pace bowling being a major letdown.
While youngster Navdeep Saini has been impressive, senior pro Umesh Yadav has turned out to be a big flop, bagging two wickets at an expensive economy of 9.26. With South African veteran pacer Dale Steyn ready to take charge as an injury replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile midway into the IPL, the pace department will hope to get their sting back.
Russell was already suffering from niggles ahead of their last match against Chennai Super Kings and had failed to fire for the first time, exposing KKR's over-reliance on the West Indies big hitter. His absence would be a big void for KKR, who are looking to return to winning ways and reignite their campaign. To make the playoffs, KKR need to win at least four of their remaining six matches, of which three are at home.
This time around, it seems like a great opportunity for the Bangalore outfit to post a win against an opponent who are low on confidence having slipped from second to sixth position in the points table after suffering three straight defeats.
In fact, to make matters worse, Kolkata's dangerman Andre Russell has suffered an injury scare after being hit on his left shoulder by a bouncer during their practice. It remains to be seen if Russell will be a part of the Playing XI tonight.
What happened in the reverse fixture?
In the reverse fixture, when still looking for their first win of the season, Virat Kohli (84 off 49) and AB de Villiers (63 off 32) starred as RCB posted a healthy target of 205/3. It looked like RCB had sealed the game when KKR were reduced to 153/6 with 53 required from 18 balls. However, Andre Russell then unleashed his fury on the RCB bowlers finishing with 48* off 13 balls to seal the win with an over remaining.
RCB face an uphill task to stay afloat in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League after losing seven of their first eight games. They will be up against a formidable KKR unit tonight.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage from match 35 of the 2019 Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.