IPL 2021 | KKR vs MI LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

IPL 2021 | Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana during the team's opening game (Image: Twitter/@KKRiders)

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 LIVE Score: The Mumbai Indians (MI) are facing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 5 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 13.

Powered by Nitish Rana and Prasidh Krishna, Kolkata had picked up their first points of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, Mumbai lost their opening match to Royal Challengers Bangalore by two wickets.

MI leads KKR 21-6 in the head-to-head record. Check out the fantasy team picks for this match here.

KKR squad: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Dinesh Karthik, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Pawan Negi, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer.

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult and Yudhvir Singh Charak.

