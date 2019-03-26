KKR vs KXIP IPL 2019 match 6 preview: Will Knights topple the Kings amid mankading fiasco

Manakding will still be the mainstay as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for match 6 of IPL 2019 at Eden Gardens on March 27.

In their previous match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab's skipper mankaded Jos Buttler. Chasing 185, Buttler was going strong with 69 off 43 balls but Ashwin's action sent Buttler back in the hut which led to RR's eventual downfall.

Debates and discussions aside, on-field action shall continue.

Both teams have got off to a winning start.

KKR registered a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 2 at Eden Gardens thanks to the heroics of all-rounder Andre Russell. The Jamaican smashed 49 off 19 balls to help his side score 53 in the last three overs, the highest that has ever been successfully chased in the last three overs of an IPL match.

The mankad controversy overshadowed another Jamaican's show, Chris Gayle proved for the umpteenth time why he is the boss of T20 cricket. He blasted 79 off 47 balls as Punjab powered through to a competitive 184/4 in 20 overs. RR fell short of 14 runs to hand Punjab a win.

For the home side the spin trio of Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav could play an important role.

KXIP will be banking on KL Rahul and Gayle to provide steer their batting.

Match details:

Timing – 8 pm

Venue – Eden Garden, Kolkata

Where to watch –Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil/1 Telugu/1 Kannada/1 Bangla/Select 1/Select 1HD

Head to Head

The two sides have clashed 23 times with the Knights getting better of the Kings 15 times.

Team News

KKR's match against SRH saw Narine hurt his finger. As a result of which he did not walk out to bat at his usual opening slot. KKR would be fretting over Narine's fitness.

Prediction

KKR are a difficult team to beat to Eden Garden. With a finisher like Russell in their ranks they have the ability to post huge totals and chase them with equal ease. This could be KKR's match unless a Gayle storm sends their plans for a toss.

Betting Odds (Bet365)

KKR: 8/11

KXIP: 11/10

Eden Garden Pitch

In KKR vs SRH match, the wicket was two-paced. The average first innings score at Eden Gardens is 175.

Moneycontrol Dream XI: Chris Gayle, Nitish Rana, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sam Curran, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Sunil Narine, Mohammed Shami

Players to Watch out for

Andre Russell (KKR)

In Kolkata’s opening match against Hyderabad, Russell’s 49 of 19 balls won the game for his side. The 30-year-old is one of the most feared all-rounders in T20 cricket. He has an extraordinary batting Strike Rate of 180.23 in IPL. The Jamaican also has 46 wickets in the league. No target is too big when Russell is at the crease.

KL Rahul (KXIP)

The Indian batsman had a phenomenal IPL 2018 when he hammered 659 runs in 14 innings. On his day he is one of the most elegant batsmen to watch. His fielding is an added bonus. He took an extraordinary catch in the deep to dismiss Steve Smith which turned the match in Punjab's favour.