KKR vs KXIP IPL 2019 LIVE: Will Kings conquer the Knights at Eden?

Mar 27, 2019 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
KKR registered a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 2 at Eden Gardens thanks to the heroics of all-rounder Andre Russell. Chasing 182, The Jamaican smashed 49 off 19 balls to help his side score 53 in the last three overs, the highest that has ever been successfully chased in the last three overs of an IPL match.
Both teams come into the match after winning their opening fixture of the season. Punjab pipped Rajasthan by 14 runs in a match mired by controversy after KXIP skipper Ashwin mankaded Jos Buttler. Chasing 185, Buttler was going strong with 69 off 43 balls but Ashwin's action sent him back in the hut which led to RR's eventual downfall.
Hello and welcome to our live match blog of match 6 of IPL 2019 between Koltaka Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab being played at the Eden Garden.