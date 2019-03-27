App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 27, 2019 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KKR vs KXIP IPL 2019 LIVE: Will Kings conquer the Knights at Eden?

Catch all the live action from match 6 of IPL 2019 between Koltaka Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab being played at Eden Garden, Kolkata

  • Mar 27, 07:16 PM (IST)
  • Mar 27, 07:12 PM (IST)

    KKR registered a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 2 at Eden Gardens thanks to the heroics of all-rounder Andre Russell.  Chasing 182, The Jamaican smashed 49 off 19 balls to help his side score 53 in the last three overs, the highest that has ever been successfully chased in the last three overs of an IPL match.

  • Mar 27, 07:12 PM (IST)

    Both teams come into the match after winning their opening fixture of the season. Punjab pipped Rajasthan by 14 runs in a match mired by controversy after KXIP skipper Ashwin mankaded Jos Buttler. Chasing 185, Buttler was going strong with 69 off 43 balls but Ashwin's action sent him back in the hut which led to RR's eventual downfall.

  • Mar 27, 07:09 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to our live match blog of match 6 of IPL 2019 between Koltaka Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab being played at the Eden Garden.

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.