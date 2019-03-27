Mar 27, 2019 09:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
KKR vs KXIP IPL 2019 LIVE: Rana departs after bringing up his fifty; Kolkata set for a big total
Catch all the live action from match 6 of IPL 2019 between Koltaka Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab being played at Eden Garden, Kolkata
Viljoen to bowl his final over. He starts well with two dot balls as Uthappa doesn’t manage to time his shots well. The 3rd ball is onto the pads and Uthappa bunts it towards long-off for a quick single. Viljoen sends down a pacy bouncer to Russell who goes for the pull but misses as the ball hits him on the back of the helmet. Russell taps the 5th ball towards mid-off for a single. The last ball is straying down leg and Uthappa helps it along to fine leg for a FOUR. That brings up the FIFTY for Uthappa. Can he take KKR past the 200-run mark? 6 runs off the over.
KKR 153/3 after 16 overs
FIFTY up for Uthappa! 51 (41)
Varun Chakravarthy comes back into the attack. He starts with a googly and Rana who was looking for the switch hit misses. The next ball is quicker through the air and Rana misses with his slog. CAUGHT! Rana gets down on one knee and goes for the slog sweep but doesn’t connect well as Mayank comes running in from long-off to take a good catch. Andre Russell comes out to bat. Uthappa doesn’t manage to take runs off the next two balls as Chakravarthy ends the over by giving away a single off the last delivery. Great comeback over from the debutant as he gives away just 1 run while getting the dangerous Rana out.
KKR 147/3 after 15 overs
WICKET! Rana c Mayank c Chakravarthy 63 (34)
Rana goes for another big shot but doesn't connect well as Chakravarthy sends down a yorker. The ball travels high towards mid-off where Mayank takes a good catch.
Hardus Viljoen comes back into the attack. He starts with a poor delivery which is straying down leg and Rana does well to guide it down to fine leg for a FOUR. That brings up the FIFTY for Rana. Back-to-back fifties for the youngster following his impressive innings against SRH. The 2nd ball is right in the slot and this time Rana launches it over long-on for a SIX. He isn’t showing any signs of slowing down as he cuts the 3rd ball fiercely past backward point for a FOUR. Rana taps the 4th delivery into the leg-side for a single. The 5th ball is slow and full outside off and Uthappa guides it past point for 2 runs. Good work from Mayank to save the boundary. Viljoen sends the last ball wide down leg and has to reload. The last delivery is a yorker which Uthappa flicks through midwicket for 2 runs. 20 runs from the over.
KKR 146/2 after 14 overs
FIFTY up for Rana! 52 (28)
Mandeep Singh comes into the attack. He starts with a poor delivery that is short and wide outside off and Uthappa smacks it past point for a FOUR. He then tucks the next ball to the leg-side for a single. Rana is in great form here and the 3rd ball which is right in his slot gets deposited for a SIX over cow corner. Mandeep pitches the 4th delivery short and this time Rana slaps it over sweeper cover for back-to-back SIXES. He then tucks the 5th ball to midwicket for a single. Uthappa defends the last delivery. 18 runs off the over.
KKR 126/2 after 13 overs
Ashwin to bowl his final over. Uthappa makes room but chops the 1st ball back to the bowler. He then guides the 2nd delivery to point for a single. Rana gets a full toss on the 3rd delivery and he punishes it by sending it straight into the crowds for a SIX. Ashwin sends the next ball wide outside off and has to bowl it again. The 4th ball is wide outside off and Rana reaches out and sends the ball flying over long-off for back-to-back SIXES. Both batsmen takes singles off the last two balls. 16 runs off the over as Ashwin finishes with figures of 4-0-47-0.
KKR 108/2 after 12 overs
Hardus Viljoen comes back into the attack. He starts with a slower full delivery outside off which Uthappa drives towards the man at cover. Uthappa flicks the 2nd ball to backward square for a single. The 3rd ball is banged short and Rana takes a big swipe but misses. Viljoen comes from round the wicket on the 4th delivery and bangs it short again and once more it beats Rana who goes for the pull. Rana cuts the 5th ball towards backward point and Gayle does brilliantly to stop the ball with a full length dive restricting them to just a single. Uthappa works the last ball to deep square for a run. Just 3 off the over.
KKR 92/2 after 11 overs
Ashwin into his 3rd over. Uthappa drives the 1st ball to long-on for a single. The 2nd ball is a short delivery and Rana isn’t letting it go unpunished as he slaps it over long-on for a flat SIX. He then pushes the next ball to long-on for a single. That brings up the 50-run partnership between the two. Uthappa clips the 4th ball to the leg-side for a single. Both batsmen takes singles off the last two balls to end the over. 11 runs come off it. Good start by KKR but they need to keep up the pace.
KKR 89/2 after 10 overs
Andrew Tye comes back into the attack. He starts with a slow delivery which Uthappa tucks through midwicket for 2 runs. The next ball is a full toss which takes Uthappa by surprise as he only eases it down the ground for a single. Rana has a big heave at the 3rd ball but misses by a distance. Rana then works the 4th delivery through cover for a single. Uthappa dabs the 5th ball to backward point for a quick single. Rana ducks out of the last ball as Tye sends down a searing bouncer. Another good over by Tye as he gives away just 5 runs.
KKR 78/2 after 9 overs
Varun Chakravarthy comes back into the attack. The 1st ball is short and wide giving Uthappa enough time to wait back and cut it past backward point for a FOUR. Chakravarthy pitches the 2nd ball full outside off but Uthappa hits it back towards the bowler. The 3rd ball is short again and Uthappa cuts it past backward point for a FOUR. Uthappa gets forward and eases the 4th delivery to long-off for a single. Rana doesn’t manage to take any runs off the last two balls. 9 runs off the over.
KKR 62/2 after 7 overs
Ravichandran Ashwin comes into the attack. He has dismisses Uthappa five times in the past during the IPL. Ashwin starts with a full delivery onto the stumps which Uthappa works to long-on for a single. Rana taps the next ball to mid-on for a run. Uthappa goes for a drive on the 3rd delivery but misses. He gets the next delivery right in his slot and heaves sending the ball high over cow corner for a SIX. Uthappa then bunts the 5th delivery to long-on for a single. Rana misses with the sweep on the last delivery and there are appeals for LBW but the umpire isn’t interested. 9 runs off the over.
KKR 53/2 after 6 overs
Andrew Tye comes into the attack. He starts with a short delivery which Rana ducks under. The next ball is short again but this time Rana gets an inside edge towards square leg for a single. Uthappa goes for the pull on the 3rd ball but finds the man at short fine leg. He taps the 4th delivery towards point and wants a quick single but is sent back by Rana. Uthappa then pushes the 5th delivery towards mid-off for a single. Rana is early into the drive on the last ball sending it just short of Gayle at short cover. Good start by Tye giving away just 2 runs.
KKR 44/2 after 5 overs
Hardus Viljoen comes into the attack. He starts with a good delivery outside off which Uthappa takes a swipe at but misses. Uthappa guides the next ball towards point for a single. The next delivery is wide down leg and Viljoen has to reload. CAUGHT! Once again the short ball does the trick against Narine as he gets a top-edge sending the ball high into the air for Rahul to take a comfortable catch. Nitish Rana walks out to bat. Uthappa doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next two balls. The last delivery is wide outside off and Uthappa launches it over backward point for a SIX. Great shot by Uthappa. 8 runs and a wicket from the over.
KKR 42/2 after 4 overs
WICKET! Narine c Rahul c Viljoen 24 (9)
Narine is cramped for room by the short delivery and ends up edging the ball high into the air. Rahul calls for it and takes a comfortable catch behind the wickets.
Now Lynn gets into the act as he carves the 1st ball from Shami over point for a FOUR. Shami sends the next ball angling into Lynn who is forced to defend. The 3rd ball is a short of length delivery which Lynn powers straight down the ground for a FOUR. CAUGHT! Brilliant response from Shami as he sends down a quicker 144.3 kph delivery which Lynn edges high into the night sky. Miller does brilliantly to take the catch at mid-on. Robin Uthappa is the new man in. DROPPED! Narine slaps the 5th delivery straight back to the bowler and Shami gets his hands behind the ball but doesn’t manage to hold on. The last ball is a shorter delivery and Narine goes for the upper cut but misses. 8 runs and a wicket off the over.
KKR 34/1 after 3 overs
WICKET! Lynn c Miller c Shami 10 (10)
Lynn slices the ball high into the air and Miller does brilliantly as he keeps his eyes on the ball and takes a smart catch at mid-off.
Varun Chakravarthy comes into the attack. Lynn works the 1st ball towards midwicket for a single. Narine isn’t going to let Chakravarthy grab the headlines here as he launches the 2nd ball high over long-off for a SIX. DROPPED! Narine clears his front foot and smashes the ball straight back towards the bowler and it’s a tough chance but Chakravarthy does well to get his hands on it sending it towards long-on for 2 runs. Chakravarthy goes for the carrom ball on the next delivery and this time Narine muscles it through midwicket for a FOUR. Narine is unstoppable here as he gets on one knee and slog sweeps the 5th delivery over deep midwicket for a SIX. The pressure seems to have gotten to Chakravarthy who sends the last ball onto the pads and Narine flicks it over backward square leg for a flat SIX. 25 runs off the over.
KKR 26/0 after 2 overs
Shami sends the 1st ball angling into the pads and Lynn misses with the flick but the ball is missing leg. The next delivery strays down the leg-side but it brushed the thigh pad on the way back. Lynn gets bat to ball on the 3rd delivery sending it straight to the man at cover. Shami gets the 4th delivery to nip back into Lynn who gets an inside edge onto his pads. Lynn takes a big heave at the 5th ball but gets an inside edge to short fine leg for a single. Narine tucks the last ball into the leg-side and calls for a quick single but is sent back by Lynn. Just 1 run off the 1st over. Good start by Shami.
KKR 1/0 after the first over
Mohammed Shami has the ball for the first over with Lynn on strike.
Dre Russ rings the iconic bell at the Eden Gardens to kickstart proceedings. Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine walk out to open the batting.
Sunil Narine plays his 100th game for Kolkata tonight. He's been a class addition to the IPL outfit with his ability to contribute with both bat and ball.
There has been much hype around mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy who was picked up for Rs 8.4 crore by KXIP in this year's auction. He comes into the IPL on the back of strong performances in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2018 where he bowled 240 balls, of which 125 were dots, and picked up 9 wickets. How will be fare against KKR's dynamic batting force today? We don't have to wait long to find out.