KKR vs KXIP IPL 2019 LIVE: Agarwal, Miller keep Kings alive in the chase

Krishna to Rahul. The batsman plays the first ball to leg side and gets a single. Gayle is on strike. Second ball is a dot delivery. SIX. Short ball outside off and Gayle just touches his bat to help the ball sail over third-man for the first maximum of the innings. Swing and a miss on the fourth ball. FOUR. Short ball outside off and Gayle edges the ball to see it fly over slip for a boundary. Last ball is a dot delivery. 11 off the over.

KXIP 11/0 after first over