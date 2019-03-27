Mar 27, 2019 11:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
KKR vs KXIP IPL 2019 LIVE: Agarwal, Miller keep Kings alive in the chase
Catch all the live action from match 6 of IPL 2019 between Koltaka Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab being played at Eden Garden, Kolkata
Top
highlights
FIFTY up for Agarwal! 51 (28)
WICKET! Sarfaraz Khan c Karthik b A Russell 13(13)
WICKET! Gayle c Prasidh b A Russell 20(13)
WICKET! Rahul c Kuldeep Yadav b Ferguson 1(5)
WICKET! Russell c Agarwal b Tye 48 (17)
FIFTY up for Uthappa! 51 (41)
WICKET! Rana c Mayank c Chakravarthy 63 (34)
FIFTY up for Rana! 52 (28)
WICKET! Narine c Rahul c Viljoen 24 (9)
WICKET! Lynn c Miller c Shami 10 (10)
Pitch Report
Playing XI
Toss
Kuldeep will bowl. Miller is on strike. First ball is dot delivery. Miller gets a single off the second ball. Agarwal is on strike. Agarwal plays the third ball to cover and gets two runs. Agarwal gets a single off the fourth ball. Miller is on strike. FOUR. He comes down the track and hits the ball past extra-cover and boundary. Miller pushes the last ball to cover and gets a single. 9 runs off the over.
KXIP 133/3 after 15 overs
Bowling change. Russell is back to bowl. Agarwal is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to leg side and gets two runs. Second ball is a dot delivery. Agarwal plays the next ball to leg side and gets two quick runs. Those runs completes his fifty. The batsman gets 2 more runs off the next ball. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. Agarwal hits the last ball down to long-off and gets two runs. 8 runs off the over.
KXIP 124/3 after 14 overs
FIFTY up for Agarwal! 51 (28)
Piyush Chawla will bowl. Miller is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Agarwal is on strike. SIX. The batsman gets a six over square leg on the second ball. Agarwal gets a single off the next delivery. Miller is on strike. No runs off the next two balls. Miller gets 2 runs off the last ball. 10 runs off the over.
KXIP 116/3 after 13 overs
Narine will bowl. Miller is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. SIX. Miler just stands in his crease and hits the ball over the blower’s head for a maximum. FOUR. Miller sweeps the next ball for a boundary. Miller plays the next ball for a single. Agarwal is on strike. FOUR. The batsman gets a boundary off the fifth ball down the ground. FOUR. Another boundary to end the over. 19 runs off the over.
KXIP 106/3 after 12 overs
Kuldeep will bowl. Miller is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Miller plays a fuller delivery to long-on and gets a single. Agarwal is on strike. WIDE. Next delivery pins away from the right hander and umpire signals that as wide. The batsman plays the third ball to leg side and gets a single. Miller is back on strike. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. SIX. Great shot from Miller as he hammers the ball over cow-corner for a maximum. DROPPED. Miller sweeps the ball to fine leg where Ferguson drops a sitter. The batsman gets a single. 10 runs off the over.
KXIP 87/3 after 11 overs
Sunil Narine will bowl. Miller is on strike. First ball spins away from the batter and Miller is beaten. Second ball is a dot delivery again. Miller sweeps the third ball to fine leg and gets a single. Agarwal is on strike. He plays the fourth ball to mid-wicket and gets a single. Miller is back on strike. He plays the next ball to deep and gets a single. Agarwal is on strike. FOUR. Welcome boundary for Kings as Agarwal helps the ball to leg side for a boundary. 7 runs off the over.
KXIP 77/3 after 10 overs
Kuldeep will continue. Agarwal is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. David Miller is on strike. He plays the third ball to long-off and takes a single. Agarwal is on strike. WIDE. Next delivery spins away from the off-stump and umpire signals that as wide. The batsman gets a single off the next ball. Miller is on strike. Next delivery is a dot ball. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Miller sweeps the ball to square-leg for a boundary. The batsman plays the next ball to deep for a single. 9 runs off the over.
KXIP 70/3 after 9 overs
Andre Russell will bowl. Agarwal is on strike. He plays the first ball to leg side and settles for a single. Sarfaraz is on strike. FOUR. Sarfaraz plays the third ball through point for a boundary. CAUGHT! Fuller ball which the batsman doesn’t connect well and Dinesh Karthik takes a comfortable catch. Agarwal is on strike. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. The batsman plays the fifth ball to leg side and gets a single. David Miller is the new batsman. Last ball is a dot delivery. 6 runs and a wicket off the over.
KXIP 61/3 after 8 overs
WICKET! Sarfaraz Khan c Karthik b A Russell 13(13)
Fuller ball which the batsman doesn’t connect well and Dinesh Karthik takes a comfortable catch.
Kuldeep Yadav will bowl. Sarfaraz will bowl. First ball is a dot delivery. The batsman gets a single off the second ball. Agarwal is on strike. He plays the third ball through cover and gets a single. Sarfarz is on strike. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. The batsman gets a single off the fifth ball. Agarwal hits the last ball down to long-off and gets a single. 4 runs off the over.
KXIP 55/2 after 7 overs
Krishna will bowl. Agwarwal is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Overthrow gifts four more runs. Sarfaraz is on strike. The batsman lets the next ball go the keeper. The batsman plays the third ball in front of the wickets and the bowler collects the ball in jiffy. The batsman gets a single off the next ball. Sarfaraz plays the last ball to third-man for a single.
KXIP 51/2 after 6 overs
Bowling change. Andre Russell will bowl. Agarwal is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to third-man and gets a single. Gayle is on strike. CAUGHT! Short ball and Gayle looks for a big shot but doesn’t connect his bat well. The ball goes between mid-off and mid-on and Krishna takes a comfortable catch. Sarfaraz Khan is the new batsman. No runs off next delivery. FOUR. Bouncer from Russell and Sarfaraz plays the ball over the keeper’s head for a boundary. A single off the next ball Agarwal is on strike. He gets a single off the last ball. 7 runs off the over.
KXIP 43/2 after 5 overs
Gayle c Prasidh b A Russell 20(13)
Short ball and Gayle looks for a big shot but doesn’t connect his bat well. The ball goes between mid-off and mid-on and Krishna takes a comfortable catch
Ferguson will continue to bowl. Gayle is on strike. Beauty of a delivery from Ferguson to start the over. Ball is fast and moves away from the batsman to beat him. Second ball is a dot delivery again. WIDE. Next ball goes down the leg side. Third ball is a dot delivery again. Fourth ball is yorker and the batsman is happy to keep the ball out. FOUR. Short ball outside off and Gayle clears his front leg to hit the ball over mid-off for a boundary. SIX. Gayle hits the next ball over long-on for a maximum. 11 runs off the over.
KXIP 36/1 after 4 overs
Krishna to Mayank Agarawal. WIDE. First delivery is wide down the leg side. FOUR. Slightly short ball on pads and the batsman works the ball to square-leg for a boundary. FOUR. Cracking shot. Fuller ball and batsman hammers the ball through cover for a boundary. Third ball is a dot delivery. Fourth ball is adot delivery again. Krishna bowls a slow ball outside off and the batsman watches it go to the keeper. FOUR. Another boundary to end the over. Fuller ball and the batsman flicks the ball to leg side for a boundary. 13 runs off the over.
KXIP 25/1 after 3 overs
Lockie Ferguson will bowl from the other end. Rahul is on strike. The batsman defends the first ball. Second ball is a dot delivery. Third ball is short outside off and the batsman looks to cut through point but misses. CAUGHT! Poor short by the opener. Extra pace confuses the batsman as he mistimes his shot straight to Piyush Chawla at mid-off. Mayank Agarwal is the new batsman. He plays the next ball down to third-man and gets a single. Gayle is on strike for the last ball. He is happy to defend the last ball. Good over by Ferguson as he picks a wicket and gives away just one run.
KXIP 12/1 after 2 overs
WICKET! Rahul c Kuldeep Yadav b Ferguson 1(5)
Poor short by the opener. Extra pace confuses the batsman as he mistimes his shot straight to Piyush Chawla at mid-off
Krishna to Rahul. The batsman plays the first ball to leg side and gets a single. Gayle is on strike. Second ball is a dot delivery. SIX. Short ball outside off and Gayle just touches his bat to help the ball sail over third-man for the first maximum of the innings. Swing and a miss on the fourth ball. FOUR. Short ball outside off and Gayle edges the ball to see it fly over slip for a boundary. Last ball is a dot delivery. 11 off the over.
KXIP 11/0 after first over
KL Rahul is on strike.
Welcome back folks. KXIP reply is about to get underway. Its openers KL Rahul and Universe Boss Chris Gayle have walked out bat. They have a mountain to climb. But no mountain is to big if Gayle gets going. This should be an interesting chase. Prashid Krishna will open the bowling for KKR.
IPL 2019 Orange Cap: KKR's Nitish Rana overtakes DC' Rishabh Pant as the season's top scorer
Rana scored his second fifty of the season against KXIP to take the Orange Cap away from Rishabh Pant. Check out the other batsmen in the reckoning for the prestigious cap