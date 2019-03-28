KKR vs KXIP IPL 2019 Highlights: Russell's all-round show propels Kolkata to the top of points table

Ravichandran Ashwin KXIP captain: “Look I mean we weren't focused on small things. Small things cost you in this game. We need to be attentive to the small things for the next game. I take the blame on myself (talking about the no-ball). I should have had a look at him (Varun Chakravarthy). He of course was a debutant and would do better from here on. The way Varun Chakravarthy bowled in the 15th over to Uthappa and Rana was a big positive. We also learnt coming over to KKR in terms of handling one small boundary on one side and a bigger one on the other side. Mayank batted well despite wickets going down. I thought about 200 was par for this track and that is where the smaller mistakes cost us. We played four games at Mohali and won all four over there. It is important to win games on the bounce.”