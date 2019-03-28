Mar 28, 2019 12:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
KKR vs KXIP IPL 2019 Highlights: Russell's all-round show propels Kolkata to the top of points table
Catch all the highlights from match 6 of IPL 2019 between Koltaka Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab being played at Eden Garden, Kolkata
Player of the Match
WICKET! Sarfaraz Khan c Karthik b A Russell 13(13)
WICKET! Gayle c Prasidh b A Russell 20(13)
WICKET! Rahul c Kuldeep Yadav b Ferguson 1(5)
WICKET! Russell c Agarwal b Tye 48 (17)
FIFTY up for Uthappa! 51 (41)
WICKET! Rana c Mayank c Chakravarthy 63 (34)
FIFTY up for Rana! 52 (28)
WICKET! Narine c Rahul c Viljoen 24 (9)
WICKET! Lynn c Miller c Shami 10 (10)
Pitch Report
Playing XI
Toss
That concludes the coverage of this match. Hope you enjoyed it. We continue with our coverage as MI take of RCB. Our coverage begins at 8.00 PM. Join us then. For now it is good-night.
Andre Russell Man of the Match: "I think I have to make a bigger garage with all these cars (smiles). Gayle is like a brother to me, the legend. To get him out early was great. I am happy that I could get the job done. Today I hit some big ones, but he (Gayle) is still the bigger hitter. Thanks to that guy was not inside. When I got bowled, I was like. Mmmm I missed it. But then when I saw the umpire check for the no-ball I was like please God let this be a free-hit for front foot, but it was given for the fielder's mistake."
For his smashing innings of 48 in 17 balls and 2 wickets KKR's Andre Russell is the Man of the Match
Dinesh Karthik KKR captain: "Obviously a good start to the tournament for us. The way Nitish played was beautiful. Got to give credit to Robbie for playing through and the start was very good as well. Obviously Russell's finish was great. It was clear that when Sunil was back from his injury, he had to bat at the top. Always playing away is a good challenge."
This is how the IPL table looks like.
Ravichandran Ashwin KXIP captain: “Look I mean we weren't focused on small things. Small things cost you in this game. We need to be attentive to the small things for the next game. I take the blame on myself (talking about the no-ball). I should have had a look at him (Varun Chakravarthy). He of course was a debutant and would do better from here on. The way Varun Chakravarthy bowled in the 15th over to Uthappa and Rana was a big positive. We also learnt coming over to KKR in terms of handling one small boundary on one side and a bigger one on the other side. Mayank batted well despite wickets going down. I thought about 200 was par for this track and that is where the smaller mistakes cost us. We played four games at Mohali and won all four over there. It is important to win games on the bounce.”
Andre Russell was the star of the show for KKR as he slammed 48 off 17 balls and then picked two early wickets.
KKR win the match by 28 runs
KXIP tried their level best to chase the total down but a total of 218 was always going to be too stiff for any team.
Piyush Chawal will bowl the last over. Mandeep is on strike. FOUR. Short ball and Mandeep slams the ball for a boundary. Mandeep plays the second ball to leg side for a boundary. FOUR. Another boundary off the third ball. Mandeep gets a single off the fourth ball. Miller is on strike. He gets two runs off the fifth ball. Last ball is a dot delivery. 13 runs off the over.
KXIP 190/4 after 20 overs
Ferguson will bowl. Miller is on strike. WIDE. Poor delivery to start the proceedings as it goes down the leg side. Miller gets a single off the second ball. Mandeep is on strike. FOUR. Short ball as Mandeep makes room for himself and cuts the ball through point for a boundary. Mandeep gets a single off the next ball. Miller is on strike. He gets two runs off the next ball and completes his fifty. SIX. Miler gets a six off the fifth ball. Last ball is a dot delivery. 15 runs off the over.
KXIP 177/4 after 19 overs
Krishna will bowl. Mandeep is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. The batsman gets a single off the second ball. Miller is on strike. FOUR. Full toss and Miller punches the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. Miller gets a single off the fifth ball. Mandeep is on strike. FOUR. Short ball and Mandeep upper cuts the ball for a boundary. 10 runs off the over.
KXIP 162/4 after 18 overs
Ferguson will bowl. Mandeep is on strike. SIX. Fuller delivery and Mandeep hits the ball over the bowler’s head for a maximum. Mandeep gets a single off the second ball. Miller is on strike. FOUR. Short ball and Miller hits the ball down to third-man for a boundary. Miller gets a single off the next ball. Mandep is on strike. He gets a two runs off the next ball. Mandeep gets a single off the last ball. 15 runs off the over.
KXIP 152/4 after 17 overs
Piyush Chawla will bowl. Miller is on strike. He slaps the first ball through cover and gets a single. Agarwal is on strike. BOWLED! The ball spins sharply into the right-hander and Agarwal looks for a wild sweep but is castled. The off-stump is uprooted. Mandeep Singh is the new batsman. He gets a single off the third ball. Miller works the next ball for another single. Mandeep is back on strike. He plays the fifth ball for a single. There is an appeal for caught behind on last ball as Miller looks to cut. The umpire gives that as NOT OUT. Miller reviews and the review shows that there is no edge. 4 runs and a wicket off the over.
KXIP 137/4 after 16 overs
The ball spins sharply into the right-hander and Agarwal looks for a wild sweep but is castled. The off-stump is uprooted
Kuldeep will bowl. Miller is on strike. First ball is dot delivery. Miller gets a single off the second ball. Agarwal is on strike. Agarwal plays the third ball to cover and gets two runs. Agarwal gets a single off the fourth ball. Miller is on strike. FOUR. He comes down the track and hits the ball past extra-cover and boundary. Miller pushes the last ball to cover and gets a single. 9 runs off the over.
KXIP 133/3 after 15 overs
Bowling change. Russell is back to bowl. Agarwal is on strike. The batsman plays the first ball to leg side and gets two runs. Second ball is a dot delivery. Agarwal plays the next ball to leg side and gets two quick runs. Those runs completes his fifty. The batsman gets 2 more runs off the next ball. Fifth ball is a dot delivery. Agarwal hits the last ball down to long-off and gets two runs. 8 runs off the over.
KXIP 124/3 after 14 overs
Piyush Chawla will bowl. Miller is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. Agarwal is on strike. SIX. The batsman gets a six over square leg on the second ball. Agarwal gets a single off the next delivery. Miller is on strike. No runs off the next two balls. Miller gets 2 runs off the last ball. 10 runs off the over.
KXIP 116/3 after 13 overs
Narine will bowl. Miller is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. SIX. Miler just stands in his crease and hits the ball over the blower’s head for a maximum. FOUR. Miller sweeps the next ball for a boundary. Miller plays the next ball for a single. Agarwal is on strike. FOUR. The batsman gets a boundary off the fifth ball down the ground. FOUR. Another boundary to end the over. 19 runs off the over.
KXIP 106/3 after 12 overs
Kuldeep will bowl. Miller is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Miller plays a fuller delivery to long-on and gets a single. Agarwal is on strike. WIDE. Next delivery pins away from the right hander and umpire signals that as wide. The batsman plays the third ball to leg side and gets a single. Miller is back on strike. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. SIX. Great shot from Miller as he hammers the ball over cow-corner for a maximum. DROPPED. Miller sweeps the ball to fine leg where Ferguson drops a sitter. The batsman gets a single. 10 runs off the over.
KXIP 87/3 after 11 overs
Sunil Narine will bowl. Miller is on strike. First ball spins away from the batter and Miller is beaten. Second ball is a dot delivery again. Miller sweeps the third ball to fine leg and gets a single. Agarwal is on strike. He plays the fourth ball to mid-wicket and gets a single. Miller is back on strike. He plays the next ball to deep and gets a single. Agarwal is on strike. FOUR. Welcome boundary for Kings as Agarwal helps the ball to leg side for a boundary. 7 runs off the over.
KXIP 77/3 after 10 overs
Kuldeep will continue. Agarwal is on strike. The batsman gets a single off the first ball. David Miller is on strike. He plays the third ball to long-off and takes a single. Agarwal is on strike. WIDE. Next delivery spins away from the off-stump and umpire signals that as wide. The batsman gets a single off the next ball. Miller is on strike. Next delivery is a dot ball. FOUR. Fuller delivery and Miller sweeps the ball to square-leg for a boundary. The batsman plays the next ball to deep for a single. 9 runs off the over.
KXIP 70/3 after 9 overs
Andre Russell will bowl. Agarwal is on strike. He plays the first ball to leg side and settles for a single. Sarfaraz is on strike. FOUR. Sarfaraz plays the third ball through point for a boundary. CAUGHT! Fuller ball which the batsman doesn’t connect well and Dinesh Karthik takes a comfortable catch. Agarwal is on strike. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. The batsman plays the fifth ball to leg side and gets a single. David Miller is the new batsman. Last ball is a dot delivery. 6 runs and a wicket off the over.
KXIP 61/3 after 8 overs