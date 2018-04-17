KKR vs DD - IPL 2018 highlights: Kolkata beat Delhi Daredevils by 71 runs

Here's a wrap of the updates of match 13 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils.

Brief summary:

Delhi Daredevils won the toss and decided to bowl

KKR score 200 for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs

In reply Delhi are bowled out for 129 in 14.2 overs.

23:45 Nitish Rana awarded Man of the Match

23:29 Kolkata Knight Riders win by 71 runs

Kolkata spinners Sunil Narine (3-18) and Kuldeep Yadav (3-32) hastened Delhi’s downfall claiming a wicket each in the 14th and 15th overs to seal an emphatic 71-run victory at the Eden Gardens.

Narine dismissed Mohammad Shami after the batsman miscued a big hit and popped a catch to Andre Russell at midwicket and then Yadav gobbled last man Trent Boult with a chinaman that the batsman chipped back to the bowler.

Delhi were bowled out for 129 in 14.2 overs with the last six wickets falling for 43 runs in just 5.5 overs.

23:22 KKR bowlers do a wonderful job as DD are bowled out for 129

23:21 Kuldeep Yadav strikes to clean out Delhi line up

23:18 KKR need just 1 more wicket to seal the game

23:16 Wicket! Andre Russel takes another catch as Sunil Narine gets rid of Mohammed Shami

23:11 At the end of 13 over Delhi are 125 for 8

23:07 Delhi falter as Narin gets 2 more

Delhi have lost 8 wickets as Sunil Narine struck twice in the 12th over, with the visitors now staring at defeat at the Eden Gardens.

23:05 Analysis: Delhi's fifth wicket falls

Despite staying in tune with the required run rate, the fall of wickets hampered Delhi’s progress.

After 10 overs, Delhi had lost half the side with Rahul Tewatia the fifth batsman to get out, slicing a wide Tom Curran delivery into Andre Russell’s hands at extra cover.

Glen Maxwell was the only power-hitter left to see the side through and he was batting on 33 off 17 balls with Delhi on 99.

23:00 Kuldeep provides the breakthrough

Rishabh Pant appeared to be taking the game away from Kolkata when Kuldeep Yadav stepped up to dismiss him and end a flourishing Delhi partnership.

Trying to smash a short delivery, the left-handed Pant drilled it straight into the hands of deep midwicket fielder Piyush Chawla’s hands.

Pant’s (43 off 26 balls) dismissal also ended a 62-run alliance with Glen Maxwell (25 not out) for the fourth wicket that came off 5.3 overs.

After 10 overs, Delhi were 99 for 5, needing another 111 runs in 11 overs for victory.

22:55 Out! Another one bites the dust

Tom Curran gets Rahul Tewatia, as Andre Russel takes a clean catch. After 9.3 overs, Delhi are 97 for the loss of 5 wickets.

22.50 Wicket! Rishabh Pant departs

A wonderful knock comes to an end as Pant fired 43 off 26 balls to bring the Delhi side back on track.

22:44 Pant leads Delhi's chase

Rishabh Pant hit two back to back boundaries off Sunil Narine to deny the Kolkata off-spinner any early advantage as 11 runs were scored in his first over.

He was also severe on Piyush Chawla in the next over smashing a six over cover and followed it up with a four past point as Delhi gathered 13 runs from that over.

After seven overs, Delhi were 67 for three with Pant on a fluent 38 off 22 balls that included six fours and a six.

22:39 7 overs gone Daredevils are 69-3

22:30 Pant, Maxwell step scoring rate

Rishabh Pant hit two fours and Glen Maxwell added one more as Delhi tried to wrest the initiative from Kolkata by stepping up the scoring rate.

Off Andre Russell’s second over, the innings’ fourth, 14 runs were scored, as Delhi sped to 38-3. Pant was on 16 off 9 balls and Maxwell on 4.

22:20 Wicket! Shivam Mavi nails Gambhir

Young Shivam Mavi, who clocked speeds of over 140kmph, got his first wicket when he bowled Kolkata captain Gautam Gambhir.

Trying to cut the young pacer , Gambhir (8) inside edged the ball onto his stumps.

After three overs, Delhi were reeling at 24 for 3.

DD skipper Gautam Gambhir walks back to the pavilion. Mavi gets rid of the danger man, who plays it on to the stumps. KKR are on top at the moment.

22.12 After 2 overs Daredevils are 15-2

22:10 Wicket! Rana takes a brilliant catch to get rid of Shreyas Iyer

After excelling with the bat, Andre Russel strikes with the ball as Iyer nicks one to Rana at first slip.

22:02 WICKET! Jason Roy st Karthik b Chawla

22:00 The second inning begins.

21:54 Tewatia claims three in last over

Delhi captain Gautam Gambhir’s decision to give Rahul Tewatia the last over paid rich dividends as the leg-spinner claimed three wickets to provide an anti-climax finish to Kolkata’s rollicking innings.

Shubman Gill (6), Piyush Chawla (0) and Tom Curran (2) were dismissed going for the big hits off the second, fifth and sixth deliveries.

Just one run came off the 20thover as Tewatia ended up with impressive figures of 3-0-18-3.

Kolkata on the other hand managed to reach 200 for the loss of nine wickets. Having put up a strong total on the board, the hosts will be hoping to unleash their spinners to restrict Delhi.

21:48 Delhi Daredevils need 201 runs to win from 20 overs.

21:46 Fantastic over to end with. Tewatia concedes just 1 run and picks 3 wickets.

KKR 200/9 in 20 overs.

21:45 WICKET! Mavi c Maxwell b Tewatia

21:44 WICKET! Piyush Chawla c Pant b Tewatia

21:42 WICKET! Gill c Morris b Tewatia 06 (05)

21:40 KKR 199/6 after 19 overs.

Morris claims Rana

Pacer Chris Morris deceived Nitish Rana with a slower delivery which the batsman ended scooping it high to extra cover and Delhi captain Gautam Gambhir pouched it without much ado.

Rana’s superb innings of 59 came off 35 balls and included five fours and four sixes.

Kolkata were headed towards the 200-run mark as they were 199 for six after 19 overs.

21:39 WICKET! Nitish Rana c Gambhir b Morris 59 (35)

21:33 Rana completes his 50 just before the Knight Riders lose Russell’s wicket. Young Shubman Gill is the new batsman as the crease. Rana continues to attack.

KKR 188/5 after 18 overs.

Boult ends Russell’s rampage

Left-arm pacer Trent Boult provided a much-needed relief for Delhi Daredevils when he dismissed Andre Russell with a well-directed yorker.

Despite Russell’s dismissal for 41 in the 18thover, new batsman Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana hit a boundary each to collect 11 runs. After 18 overs, Kolkata were 188 for 5 with Rana on 55.

21:29 WICKET! Andre Russell b Trent Boult 41 (12)

The rampage continues

Andre Russell continued to go after Mohammad Shami and for the second time in the match he smashed the Delhi Daredevils bowler for three sixes.

The first was a square-drive over deep point, the second a massive hit over midwicket and the third a mishit that sailed straight onto the sightscreen.

The 17th over netted 20 runs as Russel raced to 41 off 11 balls, including six sixes.

Russell on a six-hitting spree

Andre Russell made his presence felt with a flurry of sixes off Mohammad Shami as Kolkata continued to score big despite the fall of wickets.

Russell hit three sixes, over third man, long off and the third a massive hit over mid-wicket in the 15th over. In between he also survived a scare as Jason Roy running in from long-on could only get his fingertips to a miscued shot off a Shami's slower ball.

It was the most productive over the innings for Kolkata, earning them 22 runs. In the next over, Nitish Rana continued the six hitting spree by depositing a short Chris Morris delivery into the deep midwicket stands before slashing a boundary off the same bowler.

21:26 Coming back from the strategic time out, Russell opens with a six! Couple of singles keeps the score board ticking. Andre then scores two more sixes to end the over. Amidst pressure, Shami appears clueless.

KKR 177/4 after 17 overs.

21:19 Rana doesn’t stop. He’s competing with Russell, it seems. Starts this Morris over with a big six on the leg side. It’s raining boundaries at the Eden Gardens! 12 off the over.

KKR 157/4 after 16 overs.

21:16 Poor awareness does Karthik in

Dinesh Karthik twice hit pacer Chris Morris to the mid-wicket fence but he showed poor match sense by hitting a similar delivery straight to the fielder, Chris Boult, who had been moved to plug the gap in the deep.

The Kolkata captain who had hit a six off Vijay Shankar’s over earlier was dismissed for 19 off 10 balls. Nitish Rana, at the other end, however continued with his big hitting ways by tonking Morris for a six in the same over as Kolkata closed out the 14th over with a wicket and 15 runs.

21:14 Andre Russell starts off with a six at third man, right inside KKR’s dugout! Then, he hits the next ball high in the air, only to get dropped by Jason Roy. It was a difficult catch, though.

That doesn’t deter Russell. He hits another six at long off before replicating the same on the leg side. Big over for KKR.

KKR 145/4 after 15 overs.

21:08 Dinesh Karthik has completed over 3,000 runs in the IPL! To celebrate, Karthik smashes one over the leg side for a four. Next ball, same result. Karthik times it well and dispatches it for another boundary.

Karthik tries the same for the third successive ball. But, this time find Boult in the deep. Big wicket for the Daredevils.

Rana, however, keeps the pressure on the visitors with a massive six on the leg side.

KKR 123/4 after 14 overs.

21:06 WICKET! Dinesh Karthik c Boult b Morris

21:02 The umpire gives Karthik out — lbw. Daredevils looked confident too. However, the KKR skipper quickly reviews it. The replays show a slight edge and that, saves Karthik.

KKR 108/3 after 13 overs.

20:57 Vijay Shankar starts for the Daredevils. Rana pulls a short delivery to the leg side boundary for a four. He smashes it again on the fifth ball with a top edge. The ball however, lands over the boundary, for a six.

KKR 102/3 after 12 overs.

20:55 Shami nails Lynn

With batsmen at the other end going after the bowlers, Chris Lynn did not get much strike as he faced just four balls in three overs. And on the fifth he tried to hit pacer Mohammad Shami out of the park but ended out holing to Jason Roy at long-on who took a smart catch diving forward.

Lynn made 31 off 29 balls and Kolkata were 90-3 after 11 overs with Nitish Rana on 22 off 13 at the other end.

20:52 Mohammad Shami strikes with a back-of-the-length full delivery! Jason Roy makes no mistake while catching Chris Lynn. Skipper Dinesh Karthik is in.

KKR 90/3 after 11 overs.

20:49 WICKET! Lynn c Jason Roy b Mohammad Shami

20:48 Rana takes control

Nitish Rana hit sixes in back to back overs as Kolkata batsmen continued to dominate the Delhi Daredevils bowling. Rana first clouted leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia into the midwicket stands and the left-hander then handed out the same treatment to Shahbaz Nadeem by smashing a six and a four.

Kolkata were 85 for 2 after 10 overs with Rana on 21 off 12 balls and Chris Lynn on 28 off 25 balls.

20:45 Rana goes on the leg side: First for a six, followed by a four. 14 off the 10th over.

KKR 85/2 after 10 overs.

20:39 Nadeem gets his revenge

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem who was taken to the cleaners by Robin Uthappa in his first over, extracted a sweet revenge by dismissing the batsman with a slower delivery that turned and Uthappa could only top edge it for the bowler to take a return catch.

Uthappa was dismissed for 35 off 19 balls that included three sixes and two fours. Lynn was batting at the other end on 27 as Kolkata were 64-2 after eighth overs.

20:38 Nitish Rana, the promising youngster is the new batsman. He smacks one over the leg side, for a six! Couple of singles to end the over.

KKR 71/2 after 9 overs.

20:35 This was probably the breakthrough Delhi were looking for. Robin Uthappa mistimes his shot. Result: He gets caught by Nadeem, ending Knight Riders’ onslaught.

KKR 64/2 after 8 overs.

20:32 WICKET! Robin Uthappa c & b Nadeem

20:31 Lynn, Uthappa on the charge

Robin Uthappa started it with a fluent straight drive and Chris Lynn followed suit with two back to back straight fours in Trent Boult’s third over to step up Kolkata’s scoring rate.

The over fetched 13 runs but they imrproved upon it in the next over bowled by left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem by gathering 18 runs. Uthappa scored all those runs by bludgeoning two sixes and a four as Kolkata galloped to 50 for 1 after the powerplay.

20:30 Wrist spinner Rahul Tewatia comes in to bowl. That doesn’t make any difference. Uthappa strikes one over the leg side for a six. Uthappa edges the next ball. The ball goes high up in the air, but lands safely. That gives Uthappa another life in this match.

KKR 60/1 after 7 overs.

20:26 Perfect bat swing from Uthappa. This time, the ball sails over the boundary for a six. Six off the first ball relieved the batsmen and put Nadeem under pressure immediately.

But, that was not enough for Uthappa. He scored another six (down the ground), followed by a four on the off side.

KKR 50/1 after 6 overs.

20:23 Boult bowled three dot balls to build pressure on the batsmen. Robin Uthappa replied by scoring three fours, straight down the ground. That will help KKR.

KKR 32/1 after 5 overs.

20:18 Shahbaz Nadeem starts with the ball. Chris Lynn finds a boundary off the third ball, to relieve some pressure. Couple of singles from Robin Uthappa and Lynn keeps the scoreboard ticking.

KKR 19/1 after 4 overs.

20:15 Fantastic bowling from Boult. He started off with a maiden over. Then, he managed to keep both openers silent before picking Narine’s wicket.

He bowled a short delivery and Narine gave it an edge. Glenn Maxwell made no mistake while catching it. The over however ended with a four by Lynn.

KKR 12/1 after 3 overs.

20:12 WICKET! Sunil Narine c Maxwell b Boult

Short delivery from Boult. Narine gives it a slight edge. Maxwell makes no mistake while catching it.

20:08 Sunil Narine quickly took a run, to get the Knight Riders off the mark. Following a series of dot ball, Lynn, finally got off the mark with a six on the on side.

KKR 7/0 after 2 overs.

20:03 Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine have opened the batting for the Knight Riders, as expected. Trent Boult, who started with the ball for the Daredevils, managed to keep the opening batsmen silent in the opening over. In fact, it’s a maiden!

KKR 0/0 after the first over.

19:59 All set. Here we go! First inning! Trent Boult starts with the ball for Delhi.

19:57 Rickey Ponting has rung the bell at Eden Gardens, signalling the beginning of proceedings.

19:51 Captain’s view

Gautam Gambhir (DD): It looks like a good track and won't change much. It will be good to bat.

Dinesh Karthik (KKR): All teams seem to be chasing. It gives us an opportunity to put runs on the board. Batting with intent is something what we will look to do.

19:50 Delhi win toss, bowl first

The toss threw up no surprises and the trend of captains putting the opposition into bat after the coin spun in their favour continued on Monday night as well. Gautam Gambhir called correctly and preferred to chase in his first game at the Eden Gardens in a Delhi Daredevils shirt after leading Kolkata Knight Riders for seven years.

19:44 Players to watch out for:

Gautam Gambhir, DD captain: Once synonymous with Kokata Knight Riders, having led them for seven seasons, Gambhir returns to his "second home" donning a new shirt. Nobody in his team would know the conditions at the Eden Gardens as much as Gambhir. A perfect situation for him to come good as a batsman and leader.

Dinesh Karthik, KKR captain: Like Gambhir, Karthik has been part of the Delhi squad for four seasons and now he lines up against them as captain of KKR. Barring the last match defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he has led the side well. He will be looking to score big on tactics and as a batsman to trigger a revival.

19:34 Team changes:

Kolkata: Tom Curran comes in for Mitchell Johnson

Delhi: Chris Morris comes in for Dan Christian

19:31 Gautam Gambhir has win the toss for Delhi Daredevils. They have opted to bowl.

19:22 The toss should happen in the next 10 minutes. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the toss and then, the match.

19:20 Quick Trivia: Gautam Gambhir is Kolkata Knight Riders’ leading run scorer with 3,345 runs from 122 matches between 2011 and 2017.



It's time for Match 13 of #VIVOIPL as the two teams make their way to the Eden Gardens.#KKRvDD pic.twitter.com/A702APEwOi

— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2018

18:45 Figure this out: 20 wickets Sunil Narine has taken against Delhi Daredevils in 11 innings and his economy rate against them is 6.3.

18:45 Click here for Knight Riders vs Daredevils preview.

18:29 KKR v DD Head-to-head: Kolkata not only hold an overall 12-7 advantage over Delhi, but dominate their Eden Garden meetings 6-1. Kolkata have won six of their last seven clashes against Delhi, in the IPL.

18:00 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils, Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be hoping for a turnaround when they troop out to face Delhi Daredevils (DD) on Monday night.

Two back-to-back defeats to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is a cause for concern, but they will be banking on their good record against their opponents and the home turf of Eden Gardens to bounce back into reckoning.