App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

KKR vs DC IPL 2019: 'Have no issues at all' with Ganguly's dual role, says Knight Riders' CEO

"He is a thorough professional. He knows how to do his duties well. He's fully supportive of what we are doing. We have no issues at all," said Venky Mysore

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Sourav Ganguly's dual role of Cricket Association of Bengal president and Delhi Capitals advisor may have drawn criticism but Kolkata Knight Riders "have no issues at all", team CEO Venky Mysore has said. Facing conflict of interest charges, the CAB chief will be a 'visitor' and may be seen sitting in the Delhi Capitals dugout when they face home side Kolkata Knight Riders in their return leg IPL clash on April 12.

With Delhi Capitals boasting a world-class pace attack spearheaded by 23-year-old South African Kagiso Rabada, a few insiders at CAB have claimed that its president Ganguly may have a 'say' in the pitch, which could assist pacers. But KKR are not wary.

"He is a thorough professional. He knows how to do his duties well. He's fully supportive of what we are doing. We have no issues at all," Mysore told PTI.

The KKR CEO also spoke highly of their skipper Dinesh Karthik, and said he should make it to the World Cup squad, which will be announced on April 15.

related news

"I can't imagine a World Cup squad without him. The role he plays is such a difficult one and as a keeper as well. The attitude he brings in to the team is amazing," Mysore said.

Their top run-getter in 2018, Karthik has not been among runs this time around with just 91 from five innings at an average of 22.75, but Mysore said his focus is KKR at the moment.

"For him, I know, the focus is KKR. We are taking one game at a time, win that game and get into the playoffs and be in contention. That's his focus. I don't think he will be thinking about the World Cup selection at the moment. I don't think there's any added pressure on him at all.

"He's been playing cricket -- for India -- for a long time. He's played under most difficult pressure situations and still come winning. I am sure he will continue to contribute on that fashion. There is only 15 people who can go to the World Cup."

The 2012 and 2014 champions are yet to win under Karthik's captaincy but Mysore said they have been consistent.

"We were a bit unlucky with injuries. We needed to bolster our back-up and increase the size of the squad. We worked very hard this time in this auctions.

"Winning championship is very difficult. There are teams who have still not won it. It does not mean they are not aiming to win it. Forget about championships, we have the best ratio," he said, pointing at their top-four finishes from 2016 to 2018.

"It shows that we have been always consistent. Last year we were a few balls away from winning the final. Had we made the final, who knows... It happened in the previous years as well. I'm very happy with the consistency. Once you are consistent.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kolkata Knight riders

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kangana Ranaut shrugs off Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy performance as ‘m ...

IPL 2019: Bookies making the most of the ongoing IPL season all thanks ...

Exclusive: Janhvi Kapoor is undertaking military style training for Gu ...

Student of the Year 2 posters: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya P ...

Shah Rukh Khan's on screen 'son' has grown up to be a pretty 'lady', p ...

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra becomes the first ever Indian actor to ...

Exclusive: Rajinikanths' Darbar poster designer Vinci Raj responds to ...

IPL 2019 | Goswami Credits IPL Experience for Growth in Life

Irrfan Khan is Delighted to be With His Fans, See Video from Sets of ' ...

Interstellar Black Hole Image of Gargantua Was Not Too Far From Realit ...

Supreme Court Imposes Fine of Rs 20 Lakh on WB Govt for 'Virtual Ban' ...

New Porsche 911 Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 1.82 Crore

NEET PG & MDS Counselling 2019: MCC Declares Round 2 Results Before Sc ...

Mary Kom at The #SwasthImmunisedIndia Campaign in An NGO in Delhi

Katrina Kaif Shares a Cute Throwback Picture, Sister Isabella has the ...

Exhausted and Dehydrated, Bird Falls on Delhi Metro Track; Escapes Nar ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha elections 2019: From Indian Railways to NaMo TV, Election Co ...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuador ...

YSR Congress Party files complaint against AP CM Chandrababu Naidu for ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,600 as voting for 2019 ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Century Plyboards' Keshav Bhajanka upbeat despite CLSA downgrade

Expect cyclical revival in corporate earnings going forward, says UTI ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: As Western UP goes to poll, everybody wants a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Facebook, Google and Twitter are dealing ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Naxal-affected Bastar, Congress and BJP wa ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

'Regime has fallen': Sudan president Omar-al-Bashir ousted by army aft ...

Champions League: Barcelona cruise to victory in second gear as Manche ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

Is India being unfairly targeted internationally on non-transparency o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.