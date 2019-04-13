App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2019 01:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KKR vs DC IPL 2019: Dhawan (97*) misses out on maiden ton as Delhi win by 7 wickets

Catch all the top moments from match 26 of IPL 2019 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) welcomed Delhi Capitals (DC) to the Eden Gardens for match 26 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL). Kolkata made three changes with Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine and Harry Gurney replaced by Lockie Ferguson, Joe Denly and Carlos Brathwaite. Delhi made just one change with Keemo Paul replacing Sandeep Lamichhane. Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
1/10

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) welcomed Delhi Capitals (DC) to the Eden Gardens for match 26 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL). Kolkata made three changes with Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine and Harry Gurney replaced by Lockie Ferguson, Joe Denly and Carlos Brathwaite. Delhi made just one change with Keemo Paul replacing Sandeep Lamichhane. Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Delhi got off to a great start as Ishant Sharma castled debutant Denly off the very first delivery of the game. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
2/10

Delhi got off to a great start as Ishant Sharma castled debutant Denly off the very first delivery of the game. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Shubman Gill and Robin Uthappa then stitched together a 63-run partnership to steady the innings. The partnership was broken by Kagiso Rabada in the 9th over when Uthappa got a glove to a fiery bouncer and Rishabh Pant leapt acrobatically to take a good catch. Nitish Rana struggled to get going and was dismissed on 11 runs by Morris in the 13th over reducing KKR to 93/3. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
3/10

Shubman Gill and Robin Uthappa then stitched together a 63-run partnership to steady the innings. The partnership was broken by Kagiso Rabada in the 9th over when Uthappa got a glove to a fiery bouncer and Rishabh Pant leapt acrobatically to take a good catch. Nitish Rana struggled to get going and was dismissed on 11 runs by Morris in the 13th over reducing KKR to 93/3. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
19-year-old Gill who was opening the innings for the first time this season completed his fifty off just 34 balls in the 13th over. He was finally dismissed by Keemo Paul in the 15th over getting caught out at short fine leg. Gill finished with 65 off just 39 balls. Dinesh Karthik was dismissed by Rabada in the very next over reducing KKR to 122/5. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
4/10

19-year-old Gill who was opening the innings for the first time this season completed his fifty off just 34 balls in the 13th over. He was finally dismissed by Keemo Paul in the 15th over getting caught out at short fine leg. Gill finished with 65 off just 39 balls. Dinesh Karthik was dismissed by Rabada in the very next over reducing KKR to 122/5. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Andre Russell played another blockbuster innings scoring 45 off just 21 balls before he was dismissed by Chris Morris in the penultimate over. Piyush Chawla played a handy little cameo of 14 off 6 balls as KKR finished with 178/7 on the board. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
5/10

Andre Russell played another blockbuster innings scoring 45 off just 21 balls before he was dismissed by Chris Morris in the penultimate over. Piyush Chawla played a handy little cameo of 14 off 6 balls helping KKR finish with 178/7 on the board. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Prasidh Krishna got KKR off to a great start as he got Prithvi Shaw caught behind in just the 3rd over. Shaw returned with just 14 off 7 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
6/10

Prasidh Krishna got KKR off to a great start as he got Prithvi Shaw caught behind in just the 3rd over. Shaw returned with just 14 off 7 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer then walked out and made just 6 runs before getting caught behind on an Andre Russell delivery in the 6th over. Delhi were reduced to 57/2 when Iyer walked back. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
7/10

Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer then walked out and made just 6 runs before getting caught behind on an Andre Russell delivery in the 6th over. Delhi were reduced to 57/2 when Iyer walked back. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant then stitched together an impressive 105-run partnership to take Delhi to within touching distance of victory. During the course of the partnership Dhawan brought up his half-century off 32 balls in the 10th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
8/10

Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant then stitched together an impressive 105-run partnership to take Delhi to within touching distance of victory. During the course of the partnership Dhawan brought up his half-century off 32 balls in the 10th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rishabh Pant was caught out in the 18th over when going for another big six off Piyush Chawla. Pant returned with 46 runs off 31 balls with Delhi needing just 17 runs from 17 balls to win. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
9/10

Rishabh Pant was caught out in the 18th over when going for another big six off Piyush Chawla. Pant returned with 46 runs off 31 balls with Delhi needing just 17 from 17 balls to win. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
With just 4 runs required from 8 balls Colin Ingram finished the game off with a massive six meaning Dhawan would have to wait longer for his maiden T20 century. Man of the Match Dhawan finished unbeaten on 97 off 63 as Delhi won by 7 wickets. The win took Delhi up to second spot on the points table. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
10/10

With just 4 runs required from 8 balls Colin Ingram finished the game off with a massive six meaning Dhawan would have to wait longer for his maiden T20 century. Man of the Match Dhawan finished unbeaten on 97 off 63 as Delhi won by 7 wickets. The win took Delhi up to second spot on the points table. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Apr 13, 2019 01:42 am

tags #cricket #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Kolkata Knight riders #Slideshow

