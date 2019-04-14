KKR vs CSK match in Kolkata Highlights: As it happened

Live now
That brings us to the end of our live coverage from this game. Don't go away though as SRH take on DC in the next game. Check out all the live updates here.
Piyush Chawla comes back for the final over. He starts with a poor quick delivery outside off and Jadeja just helps it along for a FOUR. Jadeja then pulls the 2nd ball to long-on for a single. Raina flicks the 3rd ball to backward square leg for a run. Jadeja cuts the 4th delivery to sweeper cover and they take 2 runs comfortably. Chennai consolidate their position at the top of the table with a 5-wicket win.
CSK 162/5 after 19.4 overs.
FOUR! Chawla starts with a quicker deliery outside off and Jadeja helps it along to third man for a four.
Harry Gurney comes back to bowl the penultimate over. Raina knocks the 1st ball to long-off for a single. Jadeja dances forward and smacks the 2nd balls straight over the bowler for a FOUR. He then gets a thick leading edge to the next ball sending it to deep backward point for a FOUR. Jadeja flicks the 4th ball powerfully to deep backward square leg for a third consecutive FOUR. He then works the 5th ball to deep backward square leg for 2 runs. The last ball is flicked to short fine leg for a single. 16 off the over. This is not how KKR wanted the over to go. Just 8 required off the final over.
CSK 154/5 after 19 overs.
FOUR! The 4th ball is a poor delivery down leg and Jadeja flicks it to deep backward square leg for another four.
FOUR! Jadeja goes for the hoick to the leg-side but gets a thick leading edge to deep backward point for a four.
FOUR! Jadeja dances out and smashes the 2nd ball over the bowler for a four.
Narine into his final over. Jadeja works the 1st ball to midwicket for a single. The 2nd ball is short and Raina pulls it through midwicket for a FOUR. He then dabs the 3rd ball to short third man for a single. Jadeja takes the same route as he rotates strike. Raina pushes the 5th ball right back to the bowler. He then works the last ball to long-off for a single. 8 runs off the over. CSK need 24 from 12 balls to win.
CSK 138/5 after 18 overs.
FOUR! The 2nd ball is short and Raina pulls it beautifully through midwicket for a four.
Prasidh Krishna comes back into the attack. He starts with a shorter delivery which Raina tucks to square leg for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for Raina. He needs to take his team across the finish line here. Prasidh sends down a short of length delivery but Jadeja finds the man at cover. The next ball is outside off and Jadeja reaches out but misses. Jadeja slices the 4th ball sending it high over cover for 2 runs. He then drives powerfully sending the 5th ball to long-on for a FOUR. The next ball is wide. Jadeja works the last ball to third man for a single. 9 off the over. CSK need 32 from 18 balls to win.
CSK 130/5 after 17 overs.
FOUR! The 5th ball is full outside off and Jadeja drives it well down to long-off.
FIFTY up for Raina! 50 (36)
Sunil Narine comes back into the attack. Raina defends the 1st delivery. He then sweeps to deep midwicket for a single. The 3rd ball spins in and hits Dhoni on the thigh pad as he misses with the flick. LBW! Dhoni goes for the review but there’s nothing there to save him. The ball lands just outside off and spins sharply past the inside edge. Ravindra Jadeja walks out to bat. Narine ends the over brilliantly with two dot balls. Just 1 run and a wicket from the over. CSK need 41 from 24 balls to win.
CSK 121/5 after 16 overs.
WICKET! Dhoni lbw Narine 16 (13)
Dhoni plays the wrong line as the ball turns back sharply and traps him plumb in front of the wickets.
Harry Gurney comes back into the attack. He starts with a slower delivery which Raina works to long-on for a single. Dhoni tucks the 2nd ball to the leg-side for a run. The 3rd ball is full and Raina guides it to square leg for 2 runs. The 4th delivery is a low full toss and Raina clips it to fine leg for a FOUR. He then taps the 5th ball straight down the ground for a run. Dhoni cuts the last ball to sweeper cover for 2 runs. 11 off the over. CSK need just 42 from 30 balls to win.
CSK 120/4 after 15 overs.
FOUR! The 4th ball is a low full toss at leg-stump and Raina clips it to fine leg for a four.
Chawla into his 3rd over. He starts with a googly and Raina gets a leading edge down the pitch. He then cuts the 2nd ball past backward point for a FOUR. Raina uses his feet to get to the pitch of the 3rd ball and launches it straight down the ground for a SIX. He then works the 4th ball to backward square for a single. Dhoni cuts the 5th ball to point for a run. Raina sweeps the last ball to deep backward square for a single. 13 runs off the over. CSK now need 53 runs from 36 balls to win.
CSK 109/4 after 14 overs.
SIX! Raina then dances down the track and launches the 3rd ball straight down the ground for a maximum.
FOUR! Chawla sends down a googly but Raina cuts it powerfully past backward point for a four.
Kuldeep to bowl his 3rd over. Raina cuts the 1st ball to sweeper cover for a single. Dhoni charges out on the 2nd ball but ends up slicing the ball high towards long-off. Lucky for him it lands safely as they take 2 runs. Dhoni connects beautifully with the shot on the next ball sending it over long-on for a SIX. He then works the 4th ball through square leg for 2 runs. Both batsmen take singles off the last two balls. 13 runs come off the over.
CSK 96/4 after 13 overs.
SIX! Dhoni charges out and launches the 3rd ball high over long-on for a maximum,.
LBW! Chawla picks up another wicket off the 1st ball. Kedar plays down the wrong line and is trapped plumb in front of the wickets. He has a chat with Raina who advises against the review. MS Dhoni walks out to bat. He pushes the 2nd ball to point for a quick single. Raina drives the 3rd ball to long-off for a run. Chawla does brilliantly as he ends the over with 3 dot balls. Just 2 runs and a wicket come off it. CSK need 79 from 48 balls to win.
CSK 83/4 after 12 overs.
WICKET! Kedar lbw Chawla 20 (12)
Chawla sends down a quicker delivery and Kedar plays the wrong line as the ball raps him on the pads.
Kuldeep continues. He gets some good turn on the 1st ball as it stays low and hits Kedar on the pads. The next ball is sent flying into the stands by Kedar for a SIX. He doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next two balls. Kedar then clears his front foot and powers the 5th ball over midwicket for a FOUR. He then whips the last ball to long-on for a single. 11 runs off the over.
CSK 81/3 after 11 overs.
FOUR! Kedar clears his front foot and pulls the 5th ball over midwicket for a boundary.
SIX! Kedar gets down on one knee and slog sweeps the 2nd ball into the stands over deep square leg.
Piyush Chawla comes into the attack. CAUGHT! He makes immediate impact as Rayudu picks out Uthappa at cover with a booming drive. Uthappa does well to take the catch as it was hit hard towards him. Kedar Jadhav walks out to bat. He doesn’t manage to take any runs off the next two balls. The 4th ball is lofted beautifully by Kedar for a FOUR. He then shows deft touch guiding the 5th ball to third man for a FOUR. Kedar pushes the last ball to cover for a single. 9 runs and a wicket off the over.
CSK 70/3 after 10 overs.