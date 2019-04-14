KKR vs CSK match in Kolkata Highlights: As it happened

Prasidh Krishna comes back into the attack. He starts with a shorter delivery which Raina tucks to square leg for a single. That brings up the FIFTY for Raina. He needs to take his team across the finish line here. Prasidh sends down a short of length delivery but Jadeja finds the man at cover. The next ball is outside off and Jadeja reaches out but misses. Jadeja slices the 4th ball sending it high over cover for 2 runs. He then drives powerfully sending the 5th ball to long-on for a FOUR. The next ball is wide. Jadeja works the last ball to third man for a single. 9 off the over. CSK need 32 from 18 balls to win.

CSK 130/5 after 17 overs.