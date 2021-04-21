IPL 2021 | KKR vs CSK LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

File image: Kolkata Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik, playing the sweep shot, and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni during an IPL match in 2019 (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 LIVE Score: The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are facing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 15 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Both teams have played three matches this season so far. While MS Dhoni's CSK have won two of their three games, Eoin Morgan-led KKR have won one.

CSK lead KKR 15-9 in the head-to-head battle. Check the fantasy team picks for this match here.

KKR squad: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer and Pawan Negi

CSK squad: MS Dhoni (Captain and WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma and C Hari Nishaanth

