Last Updated : Jun 13, 2018 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kiwi teenager hits 232 not out, smashes women's ODI batting record

New Zealand's Amelia Kerr scored 232 not out from just 145 balls with 31 fours and two sixes in a match against Ireland in Dublin.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

New Zealand's Amelia Kerr today shattered Belinda Clark's 21-year-old record for the highest score in women's ODI as she smashed 232 not out in a match against Ireland in Dublin. The 17-year-old Amelia, opening the New Zealand innings, hit a whopping 31 fours and two sixes in her 145-ball unbeaten knock that took her side to 440 for 3 after electing to bat first.

The earlier record of 229 not out, scored by former Australian captain Belinda was set when Amelia was not even born.

Belinda had made 229 not out against Denmark in Mumbai in December 1997.

The Wellington-born Amelia, who made her debut in 2016 against Pakistan, has played 19 ODIs and nine T20Is.

Before today, Amelia's highest score was 81 not out and that was her lone fifty-plus innings. She has also taken 31 ODI wickets.
First Published on Jun 13, 2018 08:33 pm

tags #cricket #New Zealand

