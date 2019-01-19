King Kohli meets King Federer Down Under, ends Aussie tour in style

Following India's two historic series victories Down Under, India skipper Virat Kohli wrapped up his Australian summer in "style" by meeting legendary tennis star Roger Federer at the Rod Laver Arena at the Melbourne Arena on January 19. Kohli, who donned the spectator's hat alongside wife Anushka Sharma, watched defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Denis Shapovalov in the men's singles third-round match and Serena Williams storm into the fourth round of women's singles.

Kohli took to social media to post a picture of Federer, himself and Anushka.



"What a day at the Australian open. An amazing way to finish the Australian summer. Forever grateful #ausopen," Kohli tweeted.

The official twitter handle of the Australian Open also tweeted a picture of the trio, who were all smiles captioning it as "three legends, one photo."

Federer, who is the defending champion at the Australian Open, has already sealed a place in the last 16 of the competition with a win against American Taylor Fritz on January 18, the same day when Kohli led India to a 2-1 ODI series win over Australia.

Team India became also became the first country to return from Australia without losing a series, having previously drawn the T20I series 1-1 and winning the Test series 2-1.