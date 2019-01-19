App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jan 19, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

King Kohli meets King Federer Down Under, ends Aussie tour in style

After a long hard cricket series Down Under in which Kohli remained undefeated, the Indian skipper was spotted at the Melbourne Arena

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Following India's  two historic series victories Down Under, India skipper Virat Kohli wrapped up his Australian summer in "style" by meeting legendary tennis star Roger Federer at the Rod Laver Arena at the Melbourne Arena on January 19. Kohli, who donned the spectator's hat alongside wife Anushka Sharma, watched defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Denis Shapovalov in the men's singles third-round match and Serena Williams storm into the fourth round of women's singles.

Kohli took to social media to post a picture of Federer, himself and Anushka.

"What a day at the Australian open. An amazing way to finish the Australian summer. Forever grateful #ausopen," Kohli tweeted.

The official twitter handle of the Australian Open also tweeted a picture of the trio, who were all smiles captioning it as "three legends, one photo."

related news

Federer, who is the defending champion at the Australian Open, has already sealed a place in the last 16 of the competition with a win against American Taylor Fritz on January 18, the same day when Kohli led India to a 2-1 ODI series win over Australia.

Team India became also became the first country to return from Australia without losing a series, having previously drawn the T20I series 1-1 and winning the Test series 2-1.
First Published on Jan 19, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #Australia #Australian Open #cricket #India #India vs Australia #Roger Federer #Virat Kohli

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.