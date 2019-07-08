Khawaja ruled out of World Cup as Australia call up Wade, Marsh

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v South Africa - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 6, 2019 Australia's Usman Khawaja in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff - RC1E6FBDDF80

Australia head coach Justin Langer has confirmed that Usman Khawaja will miss the rest of the World Cup with a hamstring strain.

Khawaja suffered the left hamstring injury in Australia's 10-run defeat by South Africa at Old Trafford on July 6.

Matthew Wade will replace Khawaja in the World Cup holders' 15-man squad, subject to confirmation from the International Cricket Council.

Khawaja's absence will be a blow for Australia heading into the semi-final clash with old rivals England at Edgbaston.

"It's such a pity for Khawaja, for someone who's been so integral to how we've been playing," Langer told Cricket Australia's website.

"Like Shaun (Marsh, who broke his arm on Thursday) I feel that sad for him that he's going to miss the World Cup semi-final.

"Matthew Wade is coming up, he's in great form, he's had a great 12 or 18 months back home but he also just scored two hundreds (for Australia A) so he's in great nick."

Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis was hampered by a side complaint against South Africa, an issue which had already sidelined the all-rounder for two group-stage matches.

Mitchell Marsh has been added to the squad as cover for Stoinis, who missed Australia's wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka before returning against Bangladesh.