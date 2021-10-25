Kashmiri students allegedly roughed up inside Punjab institute after India-Pakistan match

Screengrab from viral video

Students from Kashmir were reportedly attacked by their peers hailing from other states at a Punjab institute after India lost the T20 World Cup match to Pakistan.

Students of Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology in Sangrur were watching the match in their respective rooms.

After India lost, heated exchanges took place between the students from Kashmir and others belonging to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

A video has surfaced on social media purportedly showing a Kashmiri student alleging that some students from Uttar Pradesh barged into their room.

"We were watching the match here and some students from Uttar Pradesh forcibly came inside. We are here to study," alleged the student while showing damage to his room in the video.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to look into the matter.



It is distressing to hear about the incidents of physical & verbal assault against some Kashmiri students in a college in Punjab last night. I request @CHARANJITCHANNI ji to direct @PunjabPoliceInd to look in to this & also to reassure the students studying in Punjab.

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 25, 2021



University Authorities, officials Consultants frm Punjab where kashmiri studnts were assaultd & whose students were thrashed at Rntd acoomd. are calling, texting & threatening me with FIR for disclosing names of thr institutions, Told that U tranished our Image. @DGPPunjabPolice

— Nasir Khuehami (ناصر کہویہامی) (@NasirKhuehami) October 25, 2021

"It is distressing to hear about the incidents of physical & verbal assault against some Kashmiri students in a college in Punjab last night. I request@CHARANJITCHANNI ji to direct @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this & also to reassure the students studying in Punjab," he tweeted.“Kashmiri students who were assaulted in Sangrur and Kharar Mohali told me that they were rescued by the locals and other Panjabi students. Students from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana had barged into their rooms, thrashed them and went on a rampage,” said Nasir Khuehami, the national spokesperson J&K Students Association.

Pakistan handed a resounding 10-wicket thrashing to India in the much-anticipated match in Dubai on Sunday night, ending a 12-match losing streak against the arch-foes in ICC World Cups.