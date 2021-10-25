MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

Kashmiri students allegedly roughed up inside Punjab institute after India-Pakistan match

A video has surfaced on social media purportedly showing a Kashmiri student alleging that some students from Uttar Pradesh barged into their room.

Moneycontrol News
October 25, 2021 / 02:11 PM IST
Screengrab from viral video

Screengrab from viral video


Students from Kashmir were reportedly attacked by their peers hailing from other states at a Punjab institute after India lost the T20 World Cup match to Pakistan.

Students of Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology in Sangrur were watching the match in their respective rooms.

After India lost, heated exchanges took place between the students from Kashmir and others belonging to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

A video has surfaced on social media purportedly showing a Kashmiri student alleging that some students from Uttar Pradesh barged into their room.

"We were watching the match here and some students from Uttar Pradesh forcibly came inside. We are here to study," alleged the student while showing damage to his room in the video.

Close

Related stories

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to look into the matter.

"It is distressing to hear about the incidents of physical & verbal assault against some Kashmiri students in a college in Punjab last night. I request
@CHARANJITCHANNI ji to direct @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this & also to reassure the students studying in Punjab," he tweeted.

“Kashmiri students who were assaulted in Sangrur and Kharar Mohali told me that they were rescued by the locals and other Panjabi students. Students from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana had barged into their rooms, thrashed them and went on a rampage,” said Nasir Khuehami, the national spokesperson J&K Students Association.

Pakistan handed a resounding 10-wicket thrashing to India in the much-anticipated match in Dubai on Sunday night, ending a 12-match losing streak against the arch-foes in ICC World Cups.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Kashmir #Sports #X cricket
first published: Oct 25, 2021 02:03 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.