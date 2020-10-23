Kapil Dev undergoes angioplasty after suffering heart attack

Former Indian cricketer and captain Kapil Dev has suffered a heart attack. Dev, 61, has undergone angioplasty at a hospital in New Delhi.

According to a statement from Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road), the cricketer was admitted to the emergency department at 1:00 am on October 23 after complaining of chest pain.

“Former Indian Cricket captain Mr. Kapil Dev, age 62 years, came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on October 23 with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary Angioplasty was performed by Dr Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, in the middle of night," the statement read.

"Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in couple of days," it added.



Please join me in sending prayers, strength and good wishes to Kapil and Romi Dev for his speedy recovery. Kapil was taken to the hospital in time as he complained of uneasiness. As per the doctors the procedure has been successful and he will be home soon. @vikrantgupta73

Former cricketer Madan Lal also took to Twitter to confirm that Dev was taken to the hospital in time after he complained of uneasiness.'

After the news was confirmed, the cricket community flooded Twitter with well wishes and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Wishing the big-hearted, mighty Kapil Dev a speedy recovery. So much more to do.

Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon paaji. @therealkapildev

Dev is considered as one of the greatest players of all time. He had also led India to the first Cricket World Cup win in 1983. He was honoured with Wisden’s ‘Indian Cricketer of the Century’ in 2002 and was inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s Hall of Fame in 2010.

Following his retirement from the game in 1994, Dev served as Indian team's coach for a brief period. Dev joined the rival Indian Cricket League (ICL) in 2007, but returned to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) fold later. He is currently a cricket commentator.