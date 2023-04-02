 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kane Williamson ruled out of IPL, Gujarat Titans confirm

PTI
Apr 02, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST

Williamson sustained the injury to his right knee while attempting a catch during the opening match of IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

kane williamson

Kane Williamson, the Gujarat Titans batter, has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League owing to a knee injury, the franchise said on April 2.

The New Zealand batting mainstay sustained the injury during the season opener against Chennai Super Kings on March 31.

"It is sad to lose Kane to injury so early in the tournament. We wish him a speedy recovery, with the hope of seeing him in action very soon," said GT's director of cricket, Vikram Solanki, in a press release.