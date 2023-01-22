 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
K.L. Rahul at No. 5 could be Rohit Sharma's trump card in ODI World Cup 2023

Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
Jan 22, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

Rahul is India's best choice at No. 5 as he strikes at a better rate and has a better average compared to his stats as an opener.

K.L. Rahul strikes the ball at a better rate in the middle order, at 102.03 against 79.70 as the opener. (Image source: Twitter/KLRahul)

It's an ODI World Cup year, and every hiring, firing or batting order reshuffle will raise eyebrows as the Indian cricket team filters the best XV from their player pool. K.L. Rahul, known for opening the innings, moved back to No. 5 so that the side could test the slot with youngsters Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan; the selectors have started to look beyond Shikhar Dhawan.

Rahul has opened in all formats but always fared well at No. 5 in ODIs. The right-hander delivered in the 3-0 whitewash over Sri Lanka to cement his spot in the new batting position and silence the critics who thought his time was up after a lean 2022. Kishan's 126-ball 200 against Bangladesh as an opener further changed perceptions.

Master puller Rahul can adjust at different positions and remain equally authoritative with shot selection. He batted at a strike rate of 134.48 in the first game against the islanders to score 39 off 29 balls and took it slow at 62.13 in the second as the situation demanded him to stay on the wicket. The unbeaten 64 off 103 balls steered India home from a tricky situation (62/3) while chasing 216.

Rahul was India's highest-scorer in ODIs in 2020-21 with 620 runs, and most of those runs came when he batted at five. Overall, his average at No. 5 reads 54.25; at the top, it is 43.57. He strikes the ball at a better rate in the middle order at 102.03 against 79.70 as the opener. Three years ago against New Zealand, he even scored a hundred (112 off 113) at No. 5.

There was a slump in form in 2022 after returning to action from a long injury lay-off which led to murmurs.

